One feature on Snapchat you may see others using is the Astrological profile. Snapchat may have even prompted you to try it out yourself. If you’re interested in astrology and seeing how your astrological signs are compatible with those of your friends, trying out this feature can be fun.

It’s pretty easy to set up and use the astrological profile on Snapchat. All you need to know is your birth date and location. If you also know your time of birth, you can get an even more detailed astrological profile. Follow the guide below to get your profile started, and to see how to look at your friends’ horoscopes.

Table of Contents

How to Set Up Your Astrological Profile on Snapchat

To set up and see your astrological profile on Snapchat, follow the steps below.

Tap on your profile or bitmoji in the top left corner.

Tap on the gear icon in the top right corner.

Under My Account, tap on Birthday.

Tap on My Astrological Birthday.

Enter in your time of birth and place of birth information, then select Complete.

If you haven’t set your birthday in Snapchat yet, you can do this in the Birthday section itself and enter in your date of birth. In this section, you can also enable Birthday Party in order to see sign compatibilities with Snapchat friends and share your own Astrological Profile.

Viewing Your Astrological Profile

Once you’ve entered your birthday information, you’ll likely want to see what your star signs are and what they mean. You can do this by looking in your Snapchat profile.

From Snapchat’s main page, select your profile picture or Bitmoji in the top left.

Just below your account name and username, after you’ve entered in your birthday information, you’ll see your zodiac sign in a purple icon next to your snap score. Tap on this to view your Astrological profile.

You can tap on the right or left sides of the screen to go through each astrological sign. You can also tap on the Read More button at the bottom to get more detailed information and personality traits related to each sign.

You can tap on the three dots in the top right to either learn more about the Astrological profile feature, export a slide in your profile, save it to your camera roll, edit it, or send it to a friend or social media.

If you tap on the arrow in the bottom right, you can post a certain slide in your Astrological profile to your story, or send it to a friend.

Looking at your own Astrological information isn’t all you can do with this Snapchat feature, though. You can also view friends’ signs as well as see your compatibility reading with them.

How to View Your Friend’s Astrological Profile

If you have friends who have set up their own astrological profiles as well, you can read through this in their account page.

Go to the Chat page or search for a friend’s profile in the search bar.

Tap on their profile image or Bitmoji.

If they’ve set up their Astrological profile, you’ll see their zodiac sign in purple. If they’ve only entered their birthday, their sign will show up in gray. If it’s purple, you can tap on it to view their astrological information.

Tap on View “Friend’s Name’s” Astrological Profile to read their information.

Tap on View Astrological Compatibility to see the sign compatibility between you and your friend. You’ll see whether each of your signs are in harmony or might need growth.

You can read through each slide in the same way as your own Astrological profile. You can also share or send each slide using the same methods.

How to Remove Your Astrological Profile

If you set up your profile but wish not to have it on your account anymore, you have a few options to make it no longer viewable or remove it entirely.

Go to your account picture > Settings > Birthday > My Astrological Birthday.

Tap on the X in the corner of the My Astrological Birthday section.

In the pop-up window, select Clear. This will remove your Astrological profile.

You can also disable the Birthday Party option to hide your astrological information from your profile.

Connect With Friends Using Your Snapchat Astrological Profile

This feature on Snapchat is a fun way to see zodiac compatibility and read about the information on your own zodiac birth chart. Whether you’re into astrology or not, it’s a nice way to think about your own personality and how it relates to your friends and family.

Do you enjoy the personal Astrological profile feature on Snapchat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.