TikTok has long outgrown its original format of an app for sharing funny lip-syncing videos. Today it includes a number of different formats. Aside from posting 15- or 60-seconds long videos, you can also go live on TikTok, as well as duet other TikTok users.

If you’re a complete beginner on TikTok, it might take a bit of poking around to learn how to record these specific types of videos. Here’s everything you need to know about how to duet on TikTok in a way that will stand out.

What’s a TikTok Duet?

A TikTok Duet is a video featuring yourself and another TikToker side-by-side. The screen is typically divided into two parts, and you’ll see your own video right next to the one you’re recording a duet with. Aside from other TikTokers, you can also post a duet with your own video on TikTok.

Originally, big stars and singers widely used this feature on TikTok, allowing their fans to sing a duet with them, which could’ve been a lifelong dream for some. Today people use TikTok Duets in all sorts of creative ways.

Among some of the most popular duets are reactions to other users’ TikTok videos, comedy shorts, drama dialogues, and even language learning exercises. Even with everything that’s been done on TikTok Duets, the possibilities are limitless, since you can duet almost any video on the platform.

What Users And Videos Can You Duet on TikTok?

You can duet any user or any video you like on TikTok. However, there are some exceptions. The TikToker that you want to duet has to have the duet function enabled on their TikTok profile. The only way to find out if they have it enabled is to try and record a duet with one of their videos and see if the app allows you to do it or if you get a notification that you can’t proceed.

You can even create a duet with yourself. All you need for it is to enable the duet function on your own profile and choose one of the videos you’ve already posted on TikTok.

The only type of videos that you can’t create a duet with are the ones listed as Private. Don’t forget that in order to duet a video, it has to be 15 seconds or less. You can’t duet the 60-second videos on TikTok.

How to Enable & Disable the Duet Function on TikTok

Before you can record a Duet on TikTok, make sure the function is enabled on your profile. Alternatively, if you don’t feel comfortable with complete strangers filming duets with the videos you post, you can disable the Duet function in the privacy section of your TikTok account.

Open the TikTok app.

Select Me to open your profile page.

Open the Settings and privacy menu.

Select Privacy.

Scroll down and select Who can Duet with your videos.

You can then choose one of the options: Everyone, Friends (followers that you follow back), or Only me.

Where to Find Videos for TikTok Duets

Before learning how to record your Duets on TikTok, you need to find the video you’d like to duet with. You might already have a user that you want to duet, in which case just go to their TikTok page and pick a video that you like. You can also choose a video of your own by going to your profile and scrolling through your uploaded posts.

Alternatively, you can use the hashtags like #duet, #duetthis, or #duetme to find the right video in search.

If you want to duet one of your friends on the app, you can switch to the Following tab on your Home screen in TikTok and find a video there.

How to Duet on TikTok

Once you find the video you’d like to duet, follow the steps below.

Open the video and select the Send to arrow on the right side of your screen.

Select Duet.

Record your part of the video.

You can review your video, erase it and try again after you’re finished. When you’re happy with the end result, select Next.

On the next screen, you can add a caption to your Duet, and tweak privacy settings to edit who can watch, comment, or share your video. Select Post to upload your Duet.

Your Duet video will then appear on your TikTok profile.

Get Creative With TikTok Duets

Good news for TikTok users who want to go beyond the simple Duet format – TikTok released a new feature that allows you to change your Duet layout. You can still record your part of the video to be shown alongside the original.

However, now you can also choose a react layout, which will show your piece in a smaller window on top of the original, a top and bottom layout, and a three screen layout.

You can find the new layout options on the Record Video page when creating a Duet.

Can You Record TikTok Duets on PC?

While many users find the ability to use TikTok on PC handy, unfortunately there’s no way to record a Duet on a TikTok PC app. Mainly you can use the PC app for browsing, liking, and sharing TikTok videos, and not for uploading your own content.

Who Will You Duet on TikTok?

Whether you’re trying to grow big on TikTok or just have some fun with friends, creating duets is an excellent way to engage with other users on the app. You can choose to do it as a competition (“who does this song better”), attempt at going viral by asking your followers to duet your video, or use it as a chance to get noticed by your favorite TikToker (and maybe even ask for collaboration).

Have you ever recorded a Duet on TikTok? Do you have a favorite user or a video on the app that you’d like to duet? Share your TikTok experience with us in the comments section below.