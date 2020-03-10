Snapchat keeps getting more and more creative with every new feature they introduce to the app users. From emojis that you need help to understand the meaning of to hidden filters that you need to discover, it seems like the app developers will stop at nothing when it comes to entertaining the users.

This season’s hottest new trick they pulled is rolling out Snapchat Cameos. The feature that uses your selfie to replace the faces of people (and animals) in short videos that you can share with your contacts. Find out all there is to know about it and how you can use Cameos to bring more fun into your communication on Snapchat.

What is a Snapchat Cameo

Snapchat has turned your face into a cartoon before. Unlike Bitmoji, Snapchat Cameos are essentially short videos or deep-fake GIFs that you can exchange with your contacts instead of emoji. However, they serve a similar purpose on the app as Bitmoji. Which is providing the users with a more efficient way to convey their emotions and reactions in a conversation.

To use this new feature, you’ll need to take a selfie within the app to show it what you look like. Afterwards, you’ll have over a hundred looped videos to choose from. You can put your face on a stand-up comedian’s body, turn yourself into an avocado, or insert your face into the latest internet meme.

Thanks to the deep-fake-like technology that Snapchat is using for Cameos, your selfie doesn’t even need to convey any emotions. The app will stretch your face to fit the Cameos and make different facial expressions. So if you’re ready to be the star of a hundred different videos, here’s how to create your own Snapchat Cameo.

How to Create Your Cameo

In order to start using your Snapchat Cameos, follow these steps.

After you launch Snapchat, open a chat with one of your contacts.

Tap the face icon in the message window. Scroll down and find the Cameos logo there (it looks like a double face outline).

Click on the Cameos logo. You will then be prompted to take a selfie. Make sure you don’t smile or frown when taking that picture. That would make it more difficult for Snapchat to change your facial expressions and will ultimately mess up some of the Cameos.

You can also choose a gender for your Cameos. There’s an option to skip that step though.

Once you’re done with your selfie, you will get a selection of different Cameos every time you open a chat with one of your contacts. You can choose one from the suggestions that pop up, or pick one of the emotions and responses in the Cameos window.

How to Use Your Snapchat Cameo

Now that you know how to set up your first Cameo, learn to manage the feature and use it to entertain your friends and other Snapchat contacts.

Delete or Retake Your Cameo Selfie

When taking a selfie for Cameos, Snapchat will ask you to try and not smile. That’s because the app will then stretch and move it to make sure it fits different looping videos. If you find that the picture you’ve taken doesn’t quite work for your Cameos, you can delete or retake it.

To retake your Cameo selfie, do the following:

Open a chat with one of your contacts.

Tap the smiley face in the message window.

Find Cameos, click More, and then New Selfie.

To delete your Cameo selfie, follow these steps:

Go to My Profile and click the settings icon.

and click the settings icon. Scroll down to the Account Actions section.

section. Tap on Clear My Cameos Selfie.

Once you remove your selfie, you won’t be able to use Cameos again until you take a new picture.

Save Your Cameos

Similar to Bitmoji, you can use your Snapchat Cameos outside of the app. In order to do that, you’ll need to save them to your camera roll. To save a Cameo from one of your chats, click and hold on it. Then tap Save to Camera Roll. Now you can send the Cameo on another social media network of your choice.

Feature Snapchat Friends in Your Cameos

When first creating your Cameos Selfie, Snapchat will give you an option to enable two-person Cameos. It means that you’ll be able to feature your Snapchat contacts in your Cameos and then share the videos of the two of you together.

However, if you don’t want all of your Snapchat contacts to be able to create Cameos with you, you can choose that in your Cameos settings. Follow these steps to choose who can feature you in their Cameos:

Go to My Profile and click the settings icon.

and click the settings icon. Scroll down to find the Who Can section.

section. Click Use my Cameos Selfie .

. Choose from the options: Everyone, My Friends, or Only Me. Note that the latter will disable two-person Cameos.

No matter which option you choose, the Snapchat users you have blocked before won’t be able to create a two-person Cameo with you.

Snapchat Cameos as Deep-fakes Turned Good

While the main purpose of this feature is having fun with your friends on the app, Snapchat puts a new spin on the deep-fake technology. And this time it looks like it won’t hurt anyone along the way.

Deep fakes are infamous for being used for cyberbullying and as weapons of propaganda. However, this time you can simply use them to amuse other people. Just make sure you always stay on the safe side. Learn the main Snapchat privacy tips before you go and share too much personal information on the app.