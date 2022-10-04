Having only one chance to make an excellent first impression is a fact on TikTok. You’ve only got a second or two before you’re swiped off the FYP, so having a great PFP can only help. If you’re new to TikTok, and terms like FYP and PFP don’t make sense, we’ll tell you all you need to know about PFP on TikTok.

What Is PFP on TikTok?

Knowing what PFP means is a good first step. In a world where nanoseconds count and exclusivity is a selling point, abbreviations are the norm. PFP is just an abbreviation for profile picture. Yes, it only saves you one syllable.

Table of Contents

Why Does My PFP Matter?

It takes up a small part of the screen and the video is the main draw, so why care about my PFP? It comes down to the almighty algorithm. That’s the set of criteria that TikTok uses to determine which videos to put on the ForYouPage (FYP) more often and what content you see.

If your PFP draws just a few more users to like or follow you, you should get featured on the FYP more often. More FYP views translate to more followers. More followers are the point of the attention game, especially if you’re marketing on TikTok. So even the PFP matters.

Why Do Many People Have the Same PFP?

On other social media platforms, like Facebook, people change their profile pic or put it in a frame to promote awareness about a cause or show moral support for a group. That’s often why several people will have the same PFP on their TikTok account too. It’s a way of spreading a meme and following creators with common interests.

You may have seen people change their TikTok PFP to the Black Lives Matter icon or different variations on the Ukrainian flag. The reasons for that are obvious.

There are also a lot of profile photos of BTS, a popular boy band from South Korea, or different anime characters. Those are TikTok users making it easier to find people in the same fandom.

Unfortunately, initials and symbols can be used in PFPs to help other people with less than ethical interests find each other. These PFPs are dog whistles that the public won’t understand but those involved will. Allegedly, a PFP of a monkey signals the user is a pedophile.

What Does the #PFP Hashtag Mean?

It seems weird to have a hashtag for PFPs, but there is a good reason for it. If you search the TikTok app for #PFP or #pfpideas, you’ll find thousands of videos with custom profile photos that you can screenshot or save. Then you can use it as your own.

How Can I Make a PFP That’s Eye-Catching?

TikTok video content is still the most important thing, so don’t put too much time into your TikTok profile picture. But make sure it’s the right size, good quality, and represents you. The TikTok app allows for a variety of image styles and effects. A quick search of the web for PFP ideas or templates will show you what’s possible.

You can make a PFP with a transparent background using one of the Android or iPhone apps in our article about the best tools to remove the background from an image. Or try an animated GIF or video to better show your personality. Of course, you can also change your PFP for special occasions or to increase awareness of a situation or organization.

What’s the Best Size and Quality for a TikTok PFP Image?

Start with a large, high-quality jpg or png. It’s easy to make it smaller and reduce the file size, but you can’t make a small, low-quality image better. The finished image should be 200 x 200 pixels and in a 1:1 ratio, or square. If you’re using an animated profile pic, it must be in MP4 video file format.

How Do I Change My TikTok PFP?

Convinced you want to try a new profile pic? The steps are similar whether you’re using a picture or animation, so we’ll use animation for this tutorial. This assumes you have the picture or video already on your phone.

Select Profile > Edit Profile .

Select Change video . If you want to use a photo instead of a video, choose Change photo .

Select the video you want. TikTok uploads it as soon as it’s selected.

The maximum length allowed is 6 seconds. Slide the red selector box left or right to capture the desired part of the video. Move the red sidebars of the box to choose a longer or shorter section of the video. Select Save .

Go back to your profile and see the video is now your PFP.

What Will Your PFP Be?

Make your PFP match the personality or subject matter of your videos for the best engagement. We also recommend making your PFP the same across all social media platforms. When people come across your Instagram, Snapchat, or Pinterest they’ll recognize the same person they saw on TikTok instantly and are more likely to follow.