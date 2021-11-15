You might use Alexa with your Amazon Echo for helpful things like controlling your smart lights or simple things like streaming music. But Alexa can do much more than you might think. If you’re looking for something unique or maybe even a little fun, there are plenty of cool Alexa tricks you can learn.

From jokes and stories to games and Easter Eggs, this list of 10 cool Alexa tricks will keep you entertained.

Table of Contents

1. Ask Alexa to Sing to You

Whether you enjoy rap, love cats, or want a moment of praise, Alexa can sing you a song. Try one of these little ditties.

“Alexa, give me a rap.”

“Alexa, give it up for science.”

“Alexa, sing a song about cats.”

“Alexa, sing a Thank You song.”

“Alexa, sing ‘America the Beautiful’.”

“Alexa, sing a song about space.”

“Alexa, sing a blues song.”

“Alexa, sing a barbershop quartet.”

“Alexa, sing a football song.”

Want to hear how far Alexa’s musical talent goes? Say “Alexa, beatbox for me”. You won’t regret it!

For more music from Alexa on your Amazon Echo, open the Alexa app and go to More > Skills & Games. Then select Categories > Music & Audio.

Along with recommendations and trending Skills, you’ll see relaxing sounds and podcast options.

2. Ask Alexa to Tell You a Joke

It’s simple enough to say “Alexa, tell me a joke” but if you have a particular theme in mind, Alexa will comply.

You can ask for a joke about animals, light bulbs, coffee, Star Trek, Star Wars, programmers, Jimmy Fallon, autumn, food, zombies, ghosts, Halloween, dads, barbecue, video games, and the list goes on.

For a puzzling joke each day, you can also ask “Alexa, what’s the riddle of the day?” for a good giggle.

3. Learn a Prank From Alexa

If you’re a jokester yourself, you can get some terrific ideas from Alexa. Start with “Alexa, teach me a prank.”

You can learn how to gross someone out by eating from a mayonnaise jar or make them curse when their computer mouse doesn’t work. Just keep in mind when payback time comes, the person you’re pranking might also use Alexa and Amazon Echo for ideas.

4. Ask Alexa About Shows and Movies Books

You may not realize it, but Alexa has quite a memory for TV shows and movies. If you want to hear a response from a famous line or give an instruction, try one of these:

“Alexa, you had me at hello.”

“Alexa, there’s always money in the banana stand.”

“Alexa, eat my shorts!”

“Alexa, E.T. phone home.”

“Alexa, I need more cowbell.”

“Alexa, speak Klingon.”

“Alexa, begin my Jedi lesson.”

If you’re interested in Skills for TV and movies, you can check out this category in the Alexa app. Go to More > Skills & Games and then select Categories > Movies & TV.

You’ll see everything from top Skills to featured ones and you can use the search at the top for something specific.

5. Ask Alexa to Play a Game

Taking a break from your day and feel like playing a game? You can put down that recently played game on your cell phone and have some fun with this cool Alexa trick instead.

Here are some games you might enjoy:

“Alexa, play Common Knowledge.”

“Alexa, play Twenty Questions.”

“Alexa, start the Weird Word Quiz.”

“Alexa, open Queen Trivia Challenge.”

“Alexa, play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

“Alexa, play Jeopardy!”

You can also add games via Skills through the Alexa app. Go to More > Skills & Games and then select Categories > Games & Trivia.

You’ll see recommended Alexa Skills, trending game Skills, and even games for kids to enjoy.

6. Ask Alexa to Be Creative

Alexa can be just as creative as a writer or poet, well, almost. You can ask to hear a story, poem, or limerick.

Here are several things to try:

“Alexa, tell me a story.”

“Alexa, give me a bad poem.”

“Alexa, read me a spooky story.”

“Alexa, tell me a poem by Robert Frost.”

“Alexa, tell me a limerick.”

“Alexa, tell me a St. Patrick’s Day limerick.”

“Alexa, tell me a winter poem.”

To see what Skills are available for stories and poems in the Alexa app, just do a search. Tap the search icon at the top, enter “story” or “poem,” and tap Search.

You’ll see a nice collection of story and poem Skills for adults and children.

7. Ask Alexa for Celebrity Voices

Want to meet Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, or Melissa McCarthy? Ask “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson” or one of the others. You’ll hear about the types of things you can do on your Amazon Echo courtesy of the voices of these stars.

Just note, after hearing the descriptions, Alexa may ask if you’d like to purchase the voice with a one-time payment, which is currently $4.99.

8. Follow Alexa on TikTok

If you ask, “Alexa, are you on TikTok?” you’ll hear a resounding “Yes”! Alexa will let you know the handle is @alexa99.

You can open TikTok on your mobile device, tap the search icon at the top, and type in Alexa’s handle. You’ll see the official Alexa account indicated by the icon. Tap to view details and then select Follow to jump on board.

Then browse through the various videos for ways that other users make the most of Alexa on their Amazon device.

9. Find an Easter Egg

You know about Easter Eggs, those hidden messages or images you can find tucked away in things like software or video games? Well, Alexa hides Easter Eggs too! Say “Alexa, find me an Easter egg.”

Alexa will speak your clue and it’s up to you to figure it out and respond correctly.

10. Just for Fun

If you just feel like messing around with Alexa to see what kind of responses you get, here are several cool phrases to say.

“Alexa, scream.”

“Alexa, surprise me.”

“Alexa, what’s up?”

“Alexa, who inspires you?”

“Alexa, let’s have fun.”

“Alexa, talk like a pirate.”

“Alexa, share the love.”

Let us know if you’ve found any hidden gems or have recommended Alexa Skills for Amazon Echo!