Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The ENGWE L20 2.0 is the upgraded version of the ENGWE L20. This version is foldable and has better battery, motor, torque, suspension, and powerful brakes. It’s also relatively lighter and more affordable than its predecessor. This review reflects our honest experience testing the ENGWE L20 2.0 for over a week.

We’ll discuss everything from its design to performance, specifications, battery, price, assembly, etcetera. At the end of this review, you should have sufficient information to help decide whether or not the ENGWE L20 2.0 is the e-bike for you.

Table of Contents

ENGWE L20 2.0 Review: The Best Budget-Friendly Foldable E-Bike? Sodiq Olanrewaju Unboxing and Setup Design Display and Control Panel Performance Battery Price Summary Not many folding e-bikes of this price or size have a 52V motor, build quality, and other cool features as the ENGWE L20 2.0. Performance is consistent on all terrain, the braking system is sharp, and the seat post suspension is a great addition. Plus, the battery is long-lasting and travels impressive ranges. In conclusion, the ENGWE L20 2.0 is worth every cent of the $799 price tag. 4.3

Pros and Cons

Here’s a quick look at some things we liked and wished were better on the ENGWE L20 2.0.

Pros Cons 80-85% pre-assembled out-of-the-box The screen gets unreadable in sunlight Setup is quick and straightforward Loud motor Fast 52V motor No hydraulic brake system Inexpensive and great value for money Minimum seat height isn’t suitable for short riders Compact design and premium finish Slightly inaccurate speedometer Foldable frame Seatpost suspension Integrated handbrake light Long-lasting battery Free built-in cargo rack

Key Technical Specifications

Motor: 1125 W (peak), 750 W (rated)



1125 W (peak), 750 W (rated) Torque: 75 N.m



75 N.m Maximum speed: 20 mph / 32 kph (throttle only); 28 mph / 45 kph (pedal-assist)



20 mph / 32 kph (throttle only); 28 mph / 45 kph (pedal-assist) Brakes: 180 mm rotors mechanical disc brakes



180 mm rotors mechanical disc brakes Battery: 52V13Ah Lithium-Ion Battery



52V13Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Bike Weight: 68.3 lbs or 31 kg



68.3 lbs or 31 kg Battery Weight: 9.1 lbs or 4.1 kg



9.1 lbs or 4.1 kg Tires size: 20 x 3.0 inches fat tires



Unboxing and Setup (4.5 / 5)

80-85% of the ENGWE L20 2.0 came pre-assembled and carefully packaged in the box. All the tools needed to assemble other parts shipped with the bike. The user manual has clear-cut instructions for assembling the bike. ENGWE also has an unboxing/assembly video that provides step-by-step instructions for assembling the bike. Setting up the bike took us about 25-30 minutes.

Although the front rack is an $89 accessory for the ENGWE L20 2.0, the e-bike has a free cargo rack pre-installed. That was impressive because many brands offer cargo and front racks/baskets as extra accessories purchased separately.

Note: The official unboxing/assembly video shows the headlight fixed to the front rack. However, the front rack is an add-on that doesn’t ship with the bike. If you don’t get a front basket, you can fix the lamp to the front fender using a longer bolt. The bolt in the box isn’t long enough to hold the headlight and rack to the front wheel.

Design (4 / 5)

The ENGWE L20 2.0 does NOT look like a budget e-bike; the design and build scream top quality. Our review unit has a Sea Green colored frame, but the ENGWE L20 2.0 is also available in two more color options: Rose Pink and Onyx Black.

There are mounting screws on the frame to attach a water bottle holder if you want. The rear rack also has mounting holes for accessories like baskets, bags, etc. The metal kickstand is applaudably sturdy and heavy-duty. It has an anti-slip rubber crutch foot to prevent the bike from slipping on wet or slippery surfaces.

When folded, the bike sits on a metal stand that’s even sturdier than the kickstand. You can also collapse the pedals when folding the bike into smaller storage spaces. Pull the metal lever inside the pedals and fold them upward or downward—depending on the pedal position.

Folding the ENGWE L20 2.0 is a four-step process that only takes a few seconds.

Open the latch on the handlebar.



Fold the handlebar.



Open the latch on the step-through frame.



Fold the bike’s frame.



The metal fenders give the bike a premium feel, but riding on sand or rough terrain produces clanky noises that can be uncomfortably annoying. The seat post and front wheel have built-in suspension for a smooth and comfortable ride. The switch on the front fork allows you to lock or open the suspension.

Both suspensions aren’t high-end or fancy, but they provided decent insulation when we rode on rough, uneven, and bumpy trails. We also think they’re decent for an affordable e-bike designed for urban commuting on paved and flat gravel roads.

The seat is one of my favorite parts of the ENGWE L20 2.0. It’s wide enough to accommodate riders of all sizes comfortably. There’s a lot to like about the seat—plush leather material, stitching, and a center cut-out for airflow when seated or riding.

Both handgrips are rubberized, stylish, and comfortable to hold and maneuver. The pedal-assist controls, power button, and frontlight control are close to the left handgrip.

There’s also the Indicator (i) button for switching between trip distance, odometer, maximum speed, and average speed (on the display). Finally, the bell and one of the brake levers sit behind the left handrip.

Like the handgrips, we liked that the rubberized brake levers are also texturized for firm and non-slip grip. Next to the right handgrip is a quarter-twist throttle for speed control and a 7-speed shifter for changing gears on the cassette attached to the rear wheel.

The recommended rider height for the ENGWE L20 2.0 is 5.4—6.2 inches (or 165 – 190 cm). Shorter people might struggle to use the ENGWE L20 2.0, even at the lowest seatpost height. However, the frame has a low step-through design for easy mounting regardless of the rider’s height.

A metal case beneath the battery and between the pedals houses the motor powering the ENGWE L20 2.0. ENGWE says you can ride the bike in rainy and snowy weather, but it advises avoiding water depths exceeding the motor enclosure’s center height. The chainring and derailleur have dedicated metal guards to protect them from damage when riding on rough/bumpy terrain.

A quick-release clamp on the seat post and handlebar tubes allows height adjustment. When you turn on the front light, a tail light lights up below the rear rack, while the integrated brake light comes on when you hit the brakes.

Moving to the fat tires, they’re only 3 inches wide and 20 inches tall. They’re shorter and slimmer than full-sized fat tires, making the bike compact and lightweight. The tires have knobby threads and ride smoothly on paved roads and off-road trails despite being mid-sized.

Summarily, the ENGWE L20 2.0’s build quality is incredible. It’s an e-bike designed for comfort and efficiency.

Display and Control Panel (4 / 5)

Reading the full-color LCD screen in sunlight or with sunglasses can be difficult, but you can adjust the angle vertically for a better view. The ENGWE L20 2.0 auto-dims the display illumination when you turn on the front light, a battery-saving and safety feature.

The auto-dimmed screen prevents distraction so riders can focus on the road, especially when riding at night or in the dark. Dimming the screen also minimizes battery consumption since turning on the front light means your eyes are on the road.

Performance (4.5 / 5)

The ENGWE L20 2.0 has a 52V motor, so we expected a little more performance and torque compared to other similarly priced budget e-bikes—and the L20 2.0 didn’t disappoint. The bike peaks at 20 mph on the highest throttle (5) level, but (soft) pedaling cranks the speed up to 28 mph.

The motor performed beyond expectation on all terrains we tested the ENGWE L20 2.0. However, it can get loud during usage, especially when riding at high pedal-assist levels at night or in quiet environments.

Every ride was smooth and comfortable, even on bumpy and rough trails. The seat post suspension slightly compensates for the missing rear suspension, which would have earned the ENGWE L20 2.0 more performance points. Also, we believe the spoke wheels on the tires help absorb vibration and shock.

The front and rear mechanical disc brakes are quick and responsive on all terrains and surfaces. They might not be as efficient and powerful as hydraulic brakes performance-wise, but disc brakes help keep the price budget-friendly. Also, mechanical disc brakes are easier and cheaper to maintain.

We noticed that using both rear and front brakes simultaneously brought the bike to a complete stop faster than using just either.

The speed reading on the display of our test unit was sometimes inaccurate. When we compared the reading with a mobile speedometer or GPS app, the ENGWE’s L20 2.0 speed indicator was occasionally ahead by 1-2 mph. Resetting the bike to its default settings temporarily corrected the inaccurate reading. ENGWE has a tutorial video on restoring the L20 2.0 to its factory default. Check that out if you run into this issue.

Battery (4.5 / 5)

An e-bike of this size (and price) having a 52V battery isn’t something you see every day. Most e-bikes in the same price and spec range as the ENGWE L20 2.0 typically sport a 48V battery—even the pricier and high-end options. A higher voltage translates into more power and longer battery life. The higher voltage is also the reason behind the battery’s chunkiness and weight (approx. 9 lbs / 4 kg).

The Engwe L20 2.0 has a 58.8V/2A charger, which fills up the battery in 5-6 hours. We charged the battery twice while testing the bike, and it took 6+ hours to get a full charge on both occasions. The indicator light on the charger turns green (from red) when the battery is fully charged. For optimal charging speed (and safety-related purposes), ENGWE recommends charging the battery directly from a wall outlet—not a power strip or adapter.

The battery houses the key slot, through which you can lock/unlock the bike and turn it on/off. The key is removable in the “Unlock,” “Lock,” and “Off” positions but needs to stay inserted when turned on to run the bike.

By the way, we loved that the battery is removable even when the bike is folded. If the bike’s in your storage or car trunk, you can still pop the seat to remove or reinsert the battery without unfolding the frame.

The battery level indicator in the top-left corner of the screen displays five bars when fully charged. We traveled 13.2 miles on the ENGWE L20 2.0 before the battery dropped to the last bar. The range on our second and third full-charge test rides were 15.2 and 13.6 miles, respectively.

Note: Battery life will vary depending on gear level, pedal-assist speed, flashlight usage, and other factors.

Price (4.5 / 5.0)

The ENGWE L20 2.0 officially retails for $999, but ENGWE is currently running a $200 discount promotion, which brings the price of this e-bike down to $799. Using the discount code ENGWEV50OFF on ENGWE’s website gives you an extra $50 reduction off the promotional price, bringing the final price to $749.

Overall Rating—4.3 / 5

Not many folding e-bikes of this price or size have a 52V motor, build quality, and other cool features as the ENGWE L20 2.0. Performance is consistent on all terrain, the braking system is sharp, and the seat post suspension is a great addition. Plus, the battery is long-lasting and travels impressive ranges. In conclusion, the ENGWE L20 2.0 is worth every cent of the $799 price tag.

We recommend buying the ENGWE L20 2.0 if you need a portable e-bike (that’ll fit) in your small apartment, car trunk, or tiny storage. It’s budget-friendly and powerful enough for daily commuting or running errands.