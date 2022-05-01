Video game music has come a long way from its beginnings as beeping sounds, and today many of these soundtracks rival even movie compositions. Many people want to listen to video game soundtracks on their own, as they can make great background music for daily life or simply remind you of playing your favorite game.

There are now many ways online to find video game soundtracks so you can listen to them whenever you want. No matter what game you’re looking for, it’s very likely you can find the music for it on one of these sites listed below. We’ve compiled the best places to find, listen to, and download these soundtracks so you can relive some great video gameplay moments.

Table of Contents

Besides offering the video games themselves on the platform, Steam is also a great place to find original soundtracks. Many game creators will allow you to buy the full soundtrack on Steam for their game, and you can usually find it right on the game’s page.

This is especially good if you’re enjoying the soundtrack of an indie game, like Undertale, as you may not be able to find the tracks elsewhere. Steam even has a special section in their store dedicated to game soundtracks. Once you buy one, you can find it and listen to it in your Steam Library. Buying soundtracks from Steam allows you to listen to your favorite game music whenever you want, without having to worry about it being taken down.

YouTube has a colossal selection of original game soundtracks uploaded on the platform. Chances are if the game exists, you can find the music for it on YouTube by searching for the game’s OST (original soundtrack). There are also a host of video game music live streams to listen to if you’re having trouble choosing. Or, you can find one of the many fan-made mixes of video game tracks.

Because the library is so vast, you should have no trouble finding what you want to listen to unless the music has been taken down for copyright reasons. There are also many remixes and playlists dedicated to video game music on YouTube, so there is plenty to choose from.

If you want more of a radio experience to put some video game music on in the background, Rainwave is one of the best sites for this. You can choose from five different stations, including just game music, as well as chiptunes, remixes, and covers. Besides the radio, you can also browse their massive library to find information on video game soundtracks and places to buy them.

The radio also takes requests for songs, and you can vote on which song you want to come on next as the current song plays. Rainwave is a great way to not only listen to old favorites but discover new video games and their music as well.

Another great video game music radio station is RPG Gamers Radio. This radio has many features to make for a great listening experience, including the ability to vote on songs, request songs to be played, and chat with others. You can also change the skin of the radio player to many different game-oriented themes, such as The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy IV, Persona 5, Metroid, etc.

Overall, RPG Gamers Radio is great for listening to music in the background and interacting with other fans of video game soundtracks. It’s also very easy and pleasant to use, making for a great listening experience.

Zophar’s Domain is a huge source for video game music, allowing you to download all the music available on their site. You can search through their massive library including music from GameCube, NES, Nintendo 64, Playstation, Xbox, Sega Genesis, and more.

With each soundtrack, you can find download links so you can have the songs on your computer whenever you want to listen to them. You can find the soundtracks for lots of retro games like Super Mario Bros, Pokemon, Chrono Trigger, Castlevania, and many more.

If you’re looking to download video game music, this is the first site you’ll want to check out. The extent of their library as well as the quality of the music is the best you can find online.

If you already have a Spotify account, you may want to check this streaming service for your favorite video game soundtracks. Spotify is especially good for finding the soundtracks for popular or newer video games, like Halo, Doom, Assassin’s Creed, and more. There are tons of playlists available dedicated to video game songs.

With Spotify, you can be sure the music will be the best quality out there for these songs. There are also tons of remixes and covers of video game songs available on Spotify. So, if you have a Premium account, it’s worth a look to find the soundtracks of your favorite games.

Another great site for downloading video game music is Khinsider. They also have a giant library of video game music to peruse, and each album available has MP3 files for each song, or you can download whole albums at once.

If you enjoy having all your music on your computer to access at any time, Khinsider is a great resource to download all the best video game soundtracks you want. You can browse by game series, as well as for each game system, such as the SNES (Super Nintendo), Nintendo 64, Gameboy, Playstation consoles, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and much more. No matter what video game music you’re looking for, Khinsider is likely to have it.

Listen to Your Favorite Video Game Soundtracks Online

With the sites listed above, you can potentially find the soundtrack and theme songs to any video game out there. You can also find tons of covers and remixes if you’re looking for something a little different. These sites are a great way to find new background music, or appreciate the sound design of your favorite games.