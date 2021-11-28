Flowcharts are visual representations of the order or steps in a workflow, process, or organization chart. You can create a flowchart using shapes in Microsoft Word or other programs, but it can be time-consuming. An online flowchart creator tool makes it simple and easy to create a flowchart. These tools cost far less than a whiteboard and are great for business creativity and brainstorming.

Best Free Online Flowchart Creator Tools

Whether you want to build a network diagram, mind map, or create a floor plan, a flowchart tool can help you get your ideas across quickly and visually. Here are our top picks for the best free online flowchart makers you can use.

Table of Contents

Lucidchart is a popular online flowchart creator application that’s simple to navigate and can be used on Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

The intelligent diagramming application integrates seamlessly with almost all popular platforms including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Jive, and more. Plus, you can use Lucidchart with your team as it allows for easy remote collaboration.

You can choose from hundreds of template options including everything from flowcharts and organization charts to wireframes, mind maps, and everything in between.

You don’t need to be a pro designer to use Lucidchart, but you do need to explore it a bit to get comfortable using it. Plus, Lucidchart offers offline access so you can continue working on your flowcharts when your internet connection is down.

The free plan limits you to three active documents at a time. If you want to create more, you can pay for individual or team options.

Creately is an online flowchart maker that you can use on your desktop or mobile device. The software offers a wide variety of templates for creating flowcharts along with other diagrams like Gantt charts, organizational charts, infographics, wireframes, and maps.

Plus, the tool allows you to collaborate asynchronously and in real-time with other users thanks to video messaging, threaded discussions, and the project notes feature.

The free plan limits you to three documents, which are saved in the cloud so you can access your work from any device wherever you go.

Creately also integrates with Slack, Google Drive, OneDrive, Confluence, and Zapier for easy file sharing.

SmartDraw makes it easy for you to create any type of diagram or flowchart that represents a process. You can start by picking a flowchart template, and then add steps in a few clicks.

The flowchart maker automatically aligns and arranges all the elements, so you won’t have to worry about rearranging, reconnecting, or formatting steps.

Plus, SmartDraw integrates with your favorite tools – Word, Google Docs, Excel, and PowerPoint, or other Google Workspace apps. This way, you can collaborate with others and make sharing flowcharts with them easier.

You can save your flowchart to shared team folders or get a link to share your diagram with someone who doesn’t have SmartDraw.

Zen Flowchart is a simple, easy-to-use online flowchart creator tool for making flowcharts, process charts, organization charts, sitemaps, and more.

The tool features a minimal and intuitive user interface that makes it delightful to create diagrams and flowcharts.

Creating flowcharts is just clicks away. Just draw the blocks that represent the main steps in your flowchart, key in the details, and customize the chart with different node colors, texts, and lines.

Plus, you can easily share your work with others using the Export and Publish feature. You can publish it as a live document so that your changes are updated automatically, or download the flowchart as a PNG file for easier file sharing.

If you need to create professional flowcharts, Visme is worth considering.

The online flowchart maker has an intuitive interface and a flowchart template library with thousands of templates you can choose from. You can also make your own from scratch.

Visme is perfect for novice and professional users looking for an easier and faster way to create flowcharts and other visual content. You also get collaboration features as with other flowchart tools on this list, which make it easier to create content with your team.

And if you need to stay on brand when creating your flowcharts, Visme lets you apply your brand colors and assets easily. You also have the option to import from or save projects to cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

Build Eye-Catching Flowcharts

Flowcharts turn complex and long workflows into comprehensible, easy-to-follow instructions. If you’ve been looking for an easier way to create flowcharts, these free online flowchart creator tools will help you create professional diagrams easily.

Need more inspiration? Check out our guides on how to make flowcharts in PowerPoint and the best free alternatives to Microsoft Visio.

What’s your favorite flowchart creator tool? Tell us about it in the comments section.