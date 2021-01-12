Amazon may be the leading online shopping platform, but there are other places to buy from in the wilds of the web.

You could be looking for something a bit different or need to do some comparison shopping. Perhaps you even deleted your Amazon account after a bad customer experience, or just want to support more independent stores that don’t sell through Amazon.

Whatever your reasons, there’s a wide world of shopping out there.

Best Alternatives to Amazon for Online Shopping

We checked out some top sources for most of the products, and while our list is by no means a complete one, it’ll give you a place to start from. Here are the best alternatives to Amazon for online shopping based on the major product categories.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Books

Amazon started out as an online bookstore, and it still sells books among millions of other items. If you want an alternative to Amazon for buying books online, there are numerous great options including:

Barnes & Noble: one of the largest and popular bookstores.

Powell’s Books: which deals in rare, new, out-of-print and used books.

Alibris: a long-lived marketplace for indie vendors to sell books, movies and music.

Book Outlet: which offers bargains on books, most of which are publisher overstocks.

DaedalusBooks: where you can find new books that you may have missed as the online store specializes in selling new books that didn’t sell.

Better World Books: which is best for books, textbooks, audiobooks, movies and music.

ThriftBooks: where you can get almost any used book.

Bookshop.org: an enterprise that helps keep indie booksellers afloat.

If you need free books, you can turn to our guide on the best sites to read books for free and alternative sites with free books for kids.

Best Alternatives to Amazon for Clothing

Clothing and related accessories are available on Amazon, but there are many other places to buy them online. Some of these shops include:

L.L. Bean: a great online clothing store for casual and outdoor wear with free shipping and returns for credit card users.

JCPenney: an established clothing store since 1902 that sells conventional merchandise and jewelry.

Zappos: an Amazon subsidiary website, which specializes in shoes, clothing and related accessories.

YouShopOutlet: for well-made, comfortable shoes and boots.

Kohls: which sells clothing and offers free standard shipping if you spend $75 or more.

Macy’s: a popular clothing store with free shipping if you spend $25 or use your Macy’s credit card.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Electronics

Need a new laptop for your kids or for yourself, a pair of headphones, camera, or smartwatch? Consider the following online shopping alternatives to Amazon for all your electronic goods:

BestBuy: a major source for electronics and tech stuff that offers great deals with price-matched sales.

Newegg: which specializes in used, refurbished, and brand new electronics with free shipping on most items.

B&H (bhphotovideo): an online store that offers electronics and cameras, and ships to most places around the world.

MicroCenter: a site that sells electronics and computers with great deals and a wide selection of computer parts.

Precision Camera: for new and used camera equipment, plus free ground shipping for purchases over $200.

Apple: for any Apple products from iOS to WatchOS and more.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Games and Outdoor Sports

If you love biking, camping, hiking, and sports, or you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, try the following Amazon online marketplace alternatives:

Patagonia: for all your fitness clothing and outdoor gear.

PlayItAgainSports: where you can get new and gently used fitness and sporting apparel and equipment.

REI: which sells all sorts of gear and clothing outdoor recreational activities like boating, camping, snowboarding, and hiking.

Backcountry: which sells outdoor gear including camping equipment, with free standard shipping if you purchase items worth $50 or more.

DriveThruRPG: a popular digital marketplace for major and indie print-on-demand and digital role-playing games (RPGs), fiction, and comic books.

Bikesdirect: a good place for bicycling enthusiasts to shop for bikes.

Best Alternatives to Amazon for General Shopping

Before Amazon, there were and still are some bigger name stores where you can shop for general supplies from groceries to household supplies, electronics, toys, and furniture. Try these alternative stores, which also have a strong online presence:

eBay: where you can find something that you wouldn’t find elsewhere especially secondhand apparel.

Target: which sells just about everything with deals on a wide range of items including kitchen gadgets, clothing, pharmacy goods, electronics and furniture.

Walmart: a retail giant with a large tech section, and that’s known for being a bargain store for all sorts of home goods.

Overstock.com: a major online retailer that offers new products, but doesn’t sell groceries.

Rakuten (formerly Buy.com): which connects businesses with potential customers and offers product categories including electronics, home & outdoor, shoes, accessories, bags, luggage and more.

Jet.com: a Walmart subsidiary that offers brand-name items at low costs with free delivery for orders over $35.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Gifts and Crafts

Amazon has lots of unique gifts, but you may not find unusual products that are custom or individually made. For those one-of-a-kind gifts and craft items, try these sites:

Etsy: a huge site for crafts, custom, vintage and interesting hand-made gift items

Levenger: a great place for anyone who likes literary items like notebooks, pens or other reading and writing material.

LoveCrafts (formerly LoveKnitting): a specialized site for all things crocheting, knitting, and needlework.

Penguin Gift Shop: where you can find Penguin costumes, toys, and housewares.

Best Alternatives to Amazon for Home and Furniture

If you need something for your home, you may consider these alternative marketplaces:

IKEA: which is popular for its good-looking products with mind-boggling assembly directions.

HomeDepot: an established store where you can find supplies for home building or renovating, kitchen appliances, furniture and cleaning aids.

Made Trade: where you can purchase all your blankets, beddings, pillows and other sustainably made items for your home and closets.

Wayfair: which sells everything from sofa pillows to furniture, with free shipping for purchases of more than $35.

The Little Market: a nonprofit fair trade shop that sells hand-poured candles, homeware, handwoven baskets and bowls and other artisan made home items.

Uncommon Goods: which offers thoughtful yet unique items for any occasion including personalized maps, wedding gifts and even self-care kits.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Beauty and Health

For all your beauty, wellness, and fragrance products, here are some online shopping platforms to consider:

Greenbeauty Market: which sells candles and fragrance from indie brands like Aromatica, Noto Botanics, and Kind Planet Company along with other startups.

Superdrug: where you can choose from a wide range of electrical and fragrance offers, as well as skincare, makeup, perfume, and toiletries.

Sephora: for high-street and luxe beauty products. You also get two free samples with every order.

BLK + GRN: which sells black-owned natural and nontoxic goods from hair care to home goods, makeup and multivitamins.

Package Free: for eco-friendly and bulk-buy items from home and kitchen to bath and body products such as mouthwash tablets, silicone sandwich bags, reusable ear swabs and more.

The Detox Market: which sells high quality and effective beauty and wellness products.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Food and Groceries

Amazon isn’t the only place you can order your groceries online. Here are some alternatives you may want to consider:

Thrive Market: a food and drink online marketplace with good-for-you eats that are organic, gluten free or keto for your guilt-free enjoyment.

Boxed: which sells bulk foods and household items including detergent and diapers.

ImperfectFoods: which specializes in foods that don’t look so great but still taste good.

Best Amazon Alternatives for Pet Products

Whether you have a dog, cat, parrot or goldfish, try these alternative places to shop for food, toys and other accessories:

Chewy: for all your pet food, products and supplies at low prices.

PetSmart: which sells pet supplies, accessories, treats, and pet services to start your pet off on the right paw

Petco: where you can buy anything from pet food to equipment, live fish, aquariums, lighting, and pet medication.

Kick Amazon to the Curb

Amazon has been a one-stop shop for millions of consumers across the world, especially with the disruption that the coronavirus pandemic brought. If for some reason you’re not able to use Amazon, need something in a pinch and they can’t deliver, or you just want a different experience, try any of the alternatives above.

Did your favorite online shopping platform make the list? Tell us about it in the comments.