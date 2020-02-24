The days of cable TV are long gone, with only a few diehard holdouts still subscribing to traditional television services. Everyone knows the real way to view content is by streaming it, and the Internet doesn’t disappoint.

No matter what you want to watch, whether food-focused stream for strange cuisine from around the globe or a channel dedicated to Minecraft Let’s Plays, you can find a streaming channel that suits your tastes. It’s a fascinating new world where creativity reigns.

The problem is that some of the most interesting streaming channels are hard to find because they are not widely publicized. In some cases, this is because the streamers do not have the resources to get the word out. In others, it’s because the channel is just too niche.

Here are some of the most interesting and unique streaming channels out there. The majority of items listed here are free, but a few come at a small monthly cost.

Pluto TV is a streaming service in and of itself, but it stands out thanks to more than 200 channels you can watch entirely for free. You can find everything from the All Day Anime channel to non-stop wrestling thanks to Impact! Wrestling.

Pluto TV is available for download from most major app stores and comes built-in on many smart TVs. Basically, anywhere you can download streaming apps, you can find Pluto TV—and more channels than you know what to do with. There’s even a channel that’s nothing but cute animal videos, all day, every day.

Bon Appetit is a channel produced by Conde Nast Entertainment that is available for free on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, and several other outlets. It’s the go-to place for high-quality food streams and content related to cooking and eating.

You can watch professional chefs explore styles of cooking outside their area of expertise, learn to make recipes all on your own, and much more.

Pokemon is a worldwide phenomenon represented in nearly every entertainment medium—but for diehard fans, that’s not enough. Pokemon TV is developed by The Pokemon Company International and is a streaming channel dedicated to non-stop Pokemon content.

You can watch the animated show, movies, and catch exclusive trailers and previews for upcoming games. Best of all, this app is completely free. Just download it on your Roku or anywhere else it is available and you’re ready to start watching.

If you’re interested in space and what lies beyond our solar system, this is the streaming channel for you. NASA TV UHD has eight different TV series that explore every angle of NASA’s space program, including the trials the agency overcame in the past, the challenges it currently faces, and what the program hopes to accomplish in the future.

A few of the programs include “Liftoff,” a series that takes an in-depth look at space launches and “Deep Space” which uses powerful imagery from the Hubble Telescope to peer into the deepest parts of space. Best of all, every program is shot in 4K with HDR.

IMDb Freedive is backed by Amazon, but funded by commercials. It’s a free video-on-demand service that lets you watch classic older television shows like The Bachelor and Without a Trace, but it also hosts a number of movies like Groundhog Dog and Momento.

Interestingly, while most of the entries on this list are available through Roku, IMDb Freedive requires an Amazon TV Fire Stick to view on your TV. You can also watch it on your computer if you don’t want to plug in a Fire Stick. .

If you’re a fan of classic cartoons like Transformers or Conan the Adventurer, Hasbro Studios Free is a great streaming channel for fueling your nostalgia.

While aimed at kids (due to it being cartoon-focused), the primary audience will most likely be adults in their late 30s and early 40s reliving those series they loved as kids. Even if it isn’t an everyday viewing, Hasbro Studios Free is definitely worth checking out.

If you want a way to keep up with events around the world without paying a cable subscription, the CBS News app is a strong contender. It provides real-time reporting on news stories as they develop, on-demand video clips and segments, and even local stations.

You can even find custom playlists curated based on your personal viewing habits. It also has CBS Sports HQ, ET Live, and other popular segments like Face the Nation.

Let’s face it: PBS is one of the best streaming channels out there. The amount of content is staggering, and the PBS app makes it easy to access your favorite shows from years upon years of broadcasts. It also gives access to original online content and classics like Masterpiece and NOVA.

Between the collections of educational shows, documentaries, and more that PBS routinely airs, this channel is perfect for leaving on in the background to fill the quiet or as a safe bet for your kids to watch after school.

If you think good television ended somewhere in the mid-80s, this channel will be a favorite. It features classics like Bonanza and The Dick Van Dyke show. It’s a nostalgia-fest of the highest order, catering to audiences that have had time to refine their tastes.

This is the one and only paid channel on this list. It earned that honor because of its listing lineup. While DC pales in popularity compared to Marvel, diehard fans will love the fact they can watch Doom Patrol, Titans, and dozens of animated movies and TV classics.

If you’re of the opinion that Wonder Woman beats out Captain Marvel anytime, anywhere, check out DC Universe. There’s a 7-day free trial, after which you will need to pay a $7.99 monthly subscription.

Do you know of any other unique and niche streaming channels? If so, let us know about them in the comments.