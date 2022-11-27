There are many reasons to block someone on social media, including Snapchat. Whether they spam you with unwanted content or they’re just someone you don’t want to see, blocking them removes all traces from your account.

However, blocking someone leaves you with a few questions. Will this person know you blocked them? Does blocking someone delete your chat history with them? Do you remain friends with them if you decide to unblock them later? In this article, you’ll find an answer to these questions as we show you what happens when you block someone on Snapchat.

Table of Contents

What Happens When You Block Someone on Snapchat

You can block anyone on the Snapchat app. Whether they’re your Snapchat friend, best friend, or just a person not in your contact list—you can still block them. Once you block someone on Snapchat, here are a few things that happen.

The Blocked Snapchat User Can’t Message You via Chat

Your entire chat history will disappear from your phone. The blocked user can still access your old saved messages from their chat screen. They can open the chat page and send you a message, but you won’t receive it. The blocked user will see the messages on their screen appear as Unread. This is similar to how the blocking function works on WhatsApp.

If you decide to unblock the person later, you still won’t receive the messages they sent you while they were blocked.

You Won’t Receive Snaps or Videos From the Blocked Contact

The blocked user can try and send you snaps using the Chat menu, but, similarly to regular messages, you won’t receive them. Blocked contacts can still view unopened snaps that you sent them on Snapchat.

Blocking someone doesn’t unsend the snaps, so don’t use this measure to undo an accidentally sent snap, as it won’t work. However, once the snap expires (in 24h), they will no longer be able to see it.

You Won’t Get Screenshot Notifications

Unfortunately, you won’t get notified if the blocked person takes a screenshot of your chat. The notification will still appear on their side, but you won’t be able to see it as the chat will be removed from your device.

Even if you unblock this person and send them a friend request again, you won’t see if they took screenshots of your conversations.

The Blocked Person Can’t View Your Stories

When you block someone, they won’t be able to see your stories anymore. If you choose to unfriend them instead by selecting Remove friend in your friends list, they will still be able to see your public stories but not your private stories.

The Person You Blocked Won’t Find Your Snapchat Account

On Snapchat, you can search for anyone using the Search bar in the top left corner of the app. Blocking people on Snapchat prevents them from finding you on this social media platform.

If they try to search for your username, it will look as though your account doesn’t exist to them.

Blocking Someone Removes Them from Your Friends List

When you block a person, Snapchat automatically removes them from your friends list. If you decide to undo it, you’ll need to unblock them and then send a friend request again, as they won’t be able to do it themselves.

Do They Get Notified When You Block Them?

The other person doesn’t get notified when you block them on Snapchat. There’s also no sure way for them to find out that you blocked them. Snapchat designed this feature to protect the blocker by not letting the blocked person know they have been blocked.

Can You Unblock Someone You Previously Blocked?

You can easily unblock the person you previously blocked. You’ll then need to send them a friend request. The person will receive a notification about the friend request and need to accept it. Then you’ll be able to resume communication in chats, and they’ll see your activity on the app.

Can You Block Someone Not in Your Friends List?

You can block a person even if they aren’t on your friends list. To do that, you’ll need to change your privacy settings and allow Everyone to contact you. The instructions to do that are the same for iOS and Android. You can do that in a few simple steps:

Open Snapchat on your device. Select your profile icon —the bitmoji avatar in the top left corner.

In the top right corner, select the gear icon to open Settings .

Scroll down and select Contact Me . You’ll have three options: Friends , Friends and Contacts , and Everyone .

Select Everyone .

Now you’ll be able to block any person that bothers you, even if they aren’t in your friends list.

The Alternatives to Blocking Someone on Snapchat

Not sure if you want to take such a drastic measure as blocking someone? You can opt for one of the alternatives, like using the DND (Do Not Disturb) mode, the option to remove friends, or changing your privacy settings to limit your Snapchat circle.