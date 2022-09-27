Amazon gift cards can refer to either physical gift cards or eGift cards that are received via text message or email. These gift cards can be redeemed on your Amazon account and used as a payment method on the Amazon online store.

In this article, we’ll cover whether or not you can transfer your gift card balance and what to do if you’ve already redeemed your Amazon gift card.

Table of Contents

Can I Transfer My Amazon Gift Card Balance?

The short answer is no, you cannot transfer your Amazon gift card balance. Amazon’s Terms and Conditions include several prohibited activities which heavily restrict what individuals are able to do with their gift cards, including:

Transferring the balance of a gift card to another Amazon account once the claim code has been redeemed . Transferring the balance of a gift card to a debit card or credit card (like Mastercard or Visa). Using the balance of a gift card to withdraw funds to a bank account. Transferring the balance of a gift card to your PayPal account, Amazon Pay balance, Cash App, or any other online payment service. Using the gift card to purchase another gift card. Using the Amazon gift card to get cash out (except in certain cases where it is required by law). Transferring the gift card to another country.

The only chance you have of transferring your Amazon gift card or the gift card balance to another account is by contacting customer service. But because Amazon explicitly warns users to check which account they’re logged into when redeeming their gift card, it is unlikely that they will reverse the redemption and allow it to be redeemed on a separate account.

Note: If you haven’t yet redeemed your gift card, you may be able to redeem it on a different account (if it isn’t linked to the original account).

How to Transfer Amazon Gift Card Balance

As mentioned above, the only way to transfer funds from an Amazon gift card balance is by having Amazon’s customer service team reverse the redemption. This essentially resets the card information so that you can reload it on a different account using a new gift card code.

To contact Amazon’s customer support:

Open the Amazon website and sign into your account. Click the three horizontal lines on the left-hand side of the screen.

Scroll down and click Customer Service .

Click Payments, Charges, Invoices & Gift Cards .

Click Gift Cards .

Click Applied to the wrong account .

Click I need more help .

Either request a phone call by clicking Request call now or chat with a customer service agent online by selecting Start chatting now .

Note: It is highly unlikely that Amazon will grant your request to reverse a redemption. However, as an exception to their policy, they may decide to reverse it. This will differ from case to case, but as it’s your only chance to get the gift card back, it’s worth a shot. Also, note that this will only be possible if the gift card balance is untouched. If any of the gift card balance has been spent, it will be impossible to unredeem the card under any circumstances.

How to Exchange Amazon Gift Card for Cash

If contacting Amazon’s customer service doesn’t work for you, you may need to resort to more creative methods.

If you are yet to redeem your gift card, it’s possible to sell the gift card using social media and online marketplace platforms like Reddit or Craigslist. Likewise, people are often open to gift card exchanges where you might trade one gift card for another. However, beware when doing this as many people will try to scam you, and it goes against the Amazon Terms and Conditions.

A final thing to consider is to offer to buy a few items from Amazon for your friends or family in return for cash. This way, your friends receive the items they were going to buy anyway and you get cash that you can use however you would like.

Amazon.com Gift Cards: Account Locked

While gift cards are often thought of as an easy present option, they almost always come with fine print that reduces their usefulness. Amazon eGift cards have no expiration date, can be set to arrive on any delivery date, and are easily redeemed using the gift card number. But after that, the gift card money can only be used on the Amazon store and you cannot transfer balance to another account.

Unfortunately, transferring your Amazon gift card balance is impossible. However, if you’re lucky, you may be able to redeem the card on a different account.