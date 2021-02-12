The amount of content on YouTube can keep you busy for hours. That’s not to say that all the content on YouTube is worth watching. Even among the most popular videos on YouTube there are those that will feel like a waste of time.

However, if you’re looking to start your own YouTube channel, you might want to check the competition first. Learn how to find the most viewed videos on YouTube by channel, using keywords, or using special YouTube charts.

How to Find the Most Viewed Videos on YouTube by Category

Whether you’re searching for the most popular videos on YouTube for the sake of entertainment or as a part of your research, the easiest way to find them is to search by category or using keywords. To find the most viewed videos on YouTube by category, follow the steps below.

Decide on the topic (category, or a keyword) of the videos. Whether it’s tech help or relationship advice you’re searching for, decide on your keywords and type them into the search bar on YouTube. Then select Search.

You’ll see the list of videos automatically sorted by Relevance. That means that YouTube will sort the search results according to your viewing preferences, not according to the video’s view count. To change that, select Filter to open search filters.

Under Sort by, select View count.

Now the videos on top of the list are the most viewed videos on YouTube in your chosen category.

How to Search the Most Viewed Videos by Channel

If you’re spending a lot of time on YouTube, you probably have one or two of your favourite channels, like those channels that you think everyone should subscribe to. YouTube allows you to see any channel’s most viewed videos using Filters as well. To search the most viewed videos by channel, follow the steps below.

Open YouTube and find the channel that you want to see the most popular videos of. Select Videos from the channel’s menu. You’ll see the list of the videos sorted by Upload Date.

To change that, in the upper-right corner of the screen, select Sort by > Most popular.

The videos that you see in the beginning of the list are the most viewed videos on the channel.

How to Find the Most Viewed Videos of All Time on YouTube

What if you just want to keep an eye on the most viewed YouTube content without sorting it by any channel or category? You can do it by checking out the pages that specialize on YouTube trends. If you also want to keep informed about the new viral video trends, we recommend bookmarking these pages for future use.

If you want to see the most viewed videos on YouTube all-time, unfortunately, there isn’t any way to do this on YouTube itself. To see this type of data, you need to take a look sites that track YouTube views like Statista or Wikipedia. You’ll get a list of the videos with the most views ever on YouTube, updated often, but not in real time:

The Popular on YouTube is a channel that gathers the latest viral videos, most viewed trailers, popular music clips and comedy snaps that people are currently watching.

You can browse the videos by categories, like Popular Right Now, The Daily “Aww”, Today’s Funniest Clips and more. You can see by the number of views on each video as this channel only showcases the most viewed YouTube videos of all time.

YouTube Music Charts is a good place for searching for the most popular music videos in the U.S. on YouTube. You can search by the categories, like Top Songs, or Top Artists, or simply work your way through the top 100 music videos that are ranked according to their popularity on YouTube.

YouTube Trends is a blog that covers all of the current and previous trends on the platform. You can find the most viewed gaming videos there, as well as the all-time most viewed music videos, and a list of Trending Videos that is constantly updated by the YouTube team.

How to See Your Most Viewed Videos

For those users who already have their own channel on YouTube and their own YouTube studio, learning what are the most viewed videos on their own channel is essential for future growth. To see your own most viewed videos on YouTube, follow the steps below.

Open your YouTube channel. In the channel menu, select Analytics > Top Videos > See More.

You’ll then see the list of your uploaded videos on YouTube with the most viewed ones at the top of the list. You can also find other useful information in the Analytics section, such as the number of views, the average view duration, and total watch time in minutes.

Stay on Top of YouTube Trends At All Times

One way to keep all of YouTube’s popular content at hand is by saving it all to your own YouTube playlist. You can create separate lists for different categories of videos, or keep them all together in one big chart. If you want to always have access to these videos, learn to download complete YouTube playlists.

What’s your favourite YouTube video? Has it ever been trending on YouTube? Share your YouTube likes and dislikes in the comments section below.