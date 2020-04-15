SoundCloud is one of the best music streaming sites you can go on to get the latest music, and stay on top of upcoming and new artists.

Not only do you get to listen to music, but you also get to upload your own songs, audio files and audiobooks to listen to for free. Plus, if you tell SoundCloud the music genres you like, it’ll display suggested new content on your account based on your tastes, and you can listen to podcasts too.

The best part of it all is that there aren’t any commercial interruptions as you’d find in YouTube, Deezer and other music streaming sites and apps for free listening.

Downloading songs from SoundCloud isn’t straightforward though. If that’s your priority, this guide explains how to download SoundCloud songs to your device.

How to Download SoundCloud Songs

There are three ways you can use to download SoundCloud songs to your PC or mobile device to listen to later while offline.

Using the download feature

From your web browser

Using an online extractor

Using The Download Feature

If you’re familiar with downloading songs from YouTube, it may seem like a simple process downloading music from SoundCloud.

Artists still get to control whether they want their content to be downloadable or not in SoundCloud, and this is indicated by a Download file button, which you’ll find beneath a track. You can also find it under the More option, click or tap on it and the song will be downloaded and saved to your device.

If there’s no Download button, it means the artist or creator of the content hasn’t made it available for download.

However, you may find some content with the Download feature, but end up on a third-party site from where you’ll be able to download the media.

Some of these sites require you to sign up or create an account with them, or even log into your social media profile in order to download the content you want. The downside with this is that you may never use that media page again, yet your social media accounts may already be linked to it.

If you’re subscribed to SoundCloud Go or SoundCloud Go+ though, you can download and save songs to your mobile device for offline listening.

From Your Web Browser

You can download SoundCloud songs on the web after signing in to your SoundCloud account by clicking Download below the waveform.

If artists enable downloads, it means you – the listener – can get a copy of the song’s original file format they uploaded to SoundCloud.

You can also use a browser extension for a SoundCloud downloader to download and save your favorite songs to listen to offline. These extensions are available in Chrome or Firefox web stores for free, though they’re often removed if they violate SoundCloud terms of service.

To download the song, look for the SoundCloud icon on your browser, paste the URL of the song and download the song. Alternatively, look for a Download button on the SoundCloud media page and click on it to download the song you want.

The main drawback with a downloader extension is the security risks attached to it, such as viruses and malware among other vulnerabilities.

Using An Online Extractor

You can download SoundCloud songs through a third-party website that has a downloader tool, and save the music for offline listening. You don’t have to install anything to use this method, but your device is still at risk of vulnerabilities such as viruses and malware among other security risks, especially where you’re using an extension.

Among the downloader sites you can use include KlickAud, Sound Wall and SingleMango.

KlickAud is an online extractor you can use to download SoundCloud songs. It has a rapid download process and allows you to download playlists too, but it’s not compatible with iOS. It’s simple to use, beginner-friendly, and lets you download a song by simply entering the URL of the playlist or the song you want converted to an MP3 file.

Once you click on the download button, it converts your music and downloads it to your computer. It works with Windows, macOS, Android and Linux (browser).

Soundcloud to mp3 is another simple web tool you can use to download SoundCloud songs. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS, and lets you download your favorite songs from SoundCloud in MP3 format. All you need to do is paste the URL of a playlist or the song you want and it’ll be downloaded directly to your computer.

The downside with using Soundcloud to MP3 is the invasive ads on the platform, otherwise it’s pretty reliable and fast. Plus, unlike other downloaders we’ve mentioned here, this particular one works with iOS devices.

SingleMango is a user-friendly interface for downloading songs from SoundCloud. It’s reliable, though sometimes has a laggy performance, but its service is still impressive.

The browser-based free downloader can be used in Windows, Mac, Linux and Android by simply pasting the URL of the song you want, and clicking on Download. Your song will be downloaded and saved as an MP3 file onto your device.

SingleMango doesn’t work with Ios systems though, but you can quickly download songs using its Chrome and Firefox extensions on the go.

Save Your Songs For Easy Listening

SoundCloud is a good option for listening to songs online for free. However, there are many other places you can listen to music, from Spotify or Apple Music, to Google Play Music and YouTube too. It also allows you to listen to podcasts, audiobooks and more. Any of these three methods listed above can help you download songs from SoundCloud and enjoy your favorite tracks and playlists.

