PDF is one of the best formats for distributing media files. Sharing pictures in JPG or JPEG file format will reduce the image data and quality over time. Hence, storing images as PDFs is best, especially if you’ll share the image files multiple times.

This tutorial will show you how to save a picture as a PDF file on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.

Table of Contents

How to Convert or Save Pictures as a PDF on Mac

There are several ways to convert picture or image files to PDF on macOS devices. You can export images as PDFs using Preview or the macOS’ Print utility. We cover the steps for both methods in the sections below.

Convert Pictures to PDF Using Preview: Method 1

Preview is macOS’ default image viewing and editing tool. It has an image export feature that allows users to convert images to PDF files and different image formats. Here’s how to use Preview to save a picture as a PDF:

Double-click the image or right-click and select Open With > Preview .

Select File on the menu bar (the top-right corner of your Mac’s screen) and select Export as PDF .

The PDF file can have the same name as the original image file. If you want, give the PDF file a different name in the “Save as” field. Afterward, select the Where drop-down icon to choose where you want to save the PDF file on your computer.

Note: Remember to delete the image file’s extension (e.g., .jpg, .png, .tiff, etc.) from the PDF file name.

Select Show Details if you want to change the paper size and orientation of the resulting PDF file. The Permission option allows you to password-protect the PDF file.

macOS will convert the image or picture to a PDF file when you hit the Save button. The original image file will remain on your computer.

Convert Pictures to PDF Using Preview: Method 2

Here’s another way to turn a picture into a PDF using Preview. First, open the image in Preview and follow the steps below.

Select File on the menu bar and choose Export .

Enter the PDF file name in the “Export As” field and select the destination folder in the “Where” section. Finally, expand the “Format” drop-down menu and choose PDF .

Select Permissions if you want password-protect or prevent unauthorized modification and duplication of the PDF file. Select Save to convert the image to a PDF document.

Save Pictures As PDFs Files Using macOS Print Utility

The print utility in macOS can save images as PDF files. You can access the PDF converter by printing a picture from Preview. Double-click the image you want to save as a PDF and follow the steps below.

Select File on the menu bar and select Print (or press Command + P ) to launch the print utility.

Switch the image between portrait or landscape orientation and select the PDF drop-down button in the bottom corner of the print utility.

Select Save as PDF .

Enter a name for the PDF file in the “Save As” and “Title” fields. Delete the image file format (e.g., .jpg, .png, etc.) from the file name in both fields. Select Save to convert and save the PDF file to your computer.

Save Picture as PDF in Windows

Windows has a “Microsoft Print to PDF” tool for converting printable files into digital PDF formats. Follow these steps to use the tool to turn pictures into PDF files on your PC.

Double-click the image or picture you want to convert to PDF. That’ll open the file in the Photos app. Press Ctrl + P to open the Windows print utility. Alternatively, select the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select Print .

Expand the Printer drop-down menu and select Microsoft Print to PDF .

Set the orientation or paper size of the resulting PDF. Afterward, select Print to create a PDF document of the original image.

Enter a file name for the PDF and select Save .

Unlike macOS, the “Microsoft Print to PDF” utility in Windows doesn’t have security features to password-protect PDF files. However, you can use third-party programs or online tools to prevent unauthorized access or modification of the PDF file. Refer to our tutorial on password-protecting documents in Windows for more information.

Save Picture as PDF on iPhone and iPad

You can convert pictures to PDF files through the Photos and Files app on iOS and iPadsOS devices.

Save A Picture As PDF in the Photos App

Open the Photos app and select the image you want to convert. Tap the Share icon in the bottom-left corner and select Print in the share menu. Tap Print to convert the image to a PDF document.

Select Save to Files to save the converted PDF file to your iPhone’s storage. Rename the file, select your preferred destination folder, and tap Save .

Save A Picture As PDF in the Files App

Open the Photos app, select the image you want to convert, and tap the Share icon . Select Save to Files . Rename the image (if you want), select your preferred folder, and tap Save .

Open the Files app and locate the image file you just saved. Tap and hold the image file and select Create PDF on the context menu. iOS will create a PDF file with the same name as the original image file.

The newly created PDF file and the original image will have similar thumbnails, but you can always verify which of the lookalikes is a PDF document. Tap and hold any of the files and select Get Info. You should see the file format on the info page.

Save Picture as PDF in Android

Android has a built-in PDF generator that converts images in different formats (JPEG, PNG, TIFF, etc.) to PDF files. Follow the steps below to save a picture as a PDF on your Android device.

Note: The steps below may vary depending on your Android device’s brand, model, or operating system version.

Open the picture in the Google Files app or your device’s default image viewing app. Tap the Share icon and select Print .

Check the image menu if you don’t find a “Print” option in the Share menu. Tap the menu icon in the top or bottom corner of the image viewer.

Tap the Select a printer drop-down icon and select Save as PDF .

Tap the Save or PDF icon to proceed. Name the PDF file and tap Save .

Convert Pictures to PDF Using Online Tools

iLovePDF and SmallPDF are two free and reputable image conversion tools available on the internet. Adobe also has a free online image converter, and you can also use it to edit, compress, or merge multiple JPEG files if necessary.

You only need a mobile or computer web browser, internet connection, and the image you want to convert. Converting pictures to PDF using online tools involves a three-step procedure:

Visit the website of the online image-to-PDF converter in your browser. Upload the image file you want to convert to PDF. Select the Convert or Save or Convert to PDF button—depending on the tool you’re using.

Download the converted PDF file to your computer or smartphone. You may also find options to share files to save the PDF file to cloud storage accounts.

“PDF” Your Images and Pictures

Converting a single image file to a PDF file is straightforward. Combining several images into a single PDF file is a different ballgame, but it’s also easy. For step-by-step instructions, refer to our tutorial on converting multiple images into PDF files.