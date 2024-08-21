Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Introduced back in May, Google is finally rolling out Theft Detection Lock to some Android users in Brazil. Theft Detection Lock helps secure Android devices and user data safe before, during, and after a theft attempt.

One highlight feature of the Theft Detection Lock suite is the factory reset protection that prevents thieves from resetting a stolen device to its factory setting. If someone steals your phone and resets it, they can’t set it up “without knowing your device or Google account credentials.” Google says this will render stolen Android devices unsellable.

The Theft Detection Lock system uses artificial intelligence to detect theft-like motion on Android devices. Say a user’s phone gets snatched [from their hands] by someone trying to run, drive, or bike away. The AI-powered theft detection system sets off “Offline Device Lock” if it senses a snatch-and-run.

Offline Device Lock prevents thieves from accessing users’ data by locking stolen phones quickly. The feature locks Android devices in cases of “excessive failed authentication.”

There’s also a PIN-protected “private space” where Android users can store and lock apps containing sensitive data. Furthermore, Theft Detection Lock adds an extra layer of security that protects users’ [Google] accounts and sensitive device settings. Android will now require biometric authentication to view or change PINs or passkeys from an untrusted location.

Google has also introduced “Remote Lock” to its Find My Device service. Remote Lock allows Android users to lock a stolen phone with just a phone number.

Some theft protection features, like Remote Lock, support devices running Android 10+, while others will be exclusive to the soon-to-be-released Android 15. There’s no official rollout date for these features in other counties or regions. However, several reports suggest that Google is only beta-testing the feature in Brazil due to the country’s high phone theft rate.