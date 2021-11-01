Roblox is a hugely popular and free-to-play online game platform available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and Xbox One. Roblox enables users to create, share, and play games online.

While Roblox is free-to-play, it also offers a premium subscription service. So, what does Roblox Premium offer, and is it worth it?

Table of Contents

What Does Roblox Premium Offer?

Roblox is a platform that hosts thousands of sandbox games (similar to Minecraft) developed by users. Arguments against game subscriptions aside, Roblox Premium allows you to access several additional features that aren’t available on the free-to-play version.

There are three levels of Premium membership for Roblox. These are known as Premium 450, Premium 1000, and Premium 2200 and differ only in the amount of Robux that you are granted per month.

Premium 450 grants a stipend of 450 Robux and costs $4.99 per month.

Premium 1000 grants 1000 Robux and costs $9.99 per month.

Premium 2200 costs $19.99 per month, and you guessed it, grants 2200 Robux.

Robux is the in-game currency for Roblox and enables users to purchase various games and in-game options.

The monthly Robux stipend from each subscription tier actually provides more Robux than buying it directly. Combine this with the 10% bonus to Robux purchases and you can save a decent amount of money (if you frequently buy Robux, that is).

What Can You Buy With Robux?

The way Roblox works is that users can create an endless number of unique games and items. Each of these games can also feature its own in-game currency that can be used to purchase in-game items or abilities.

Many developers choose to include Premium-only items, levels, game passes, or abilities to increase their revenue. And, although most games are free to play on Roblox, developers can choose to charge a fee (25 to 1,000 Robux) for users to play.

The in-game items can be purchased in the Avatar store and are used to customize your avatar. Some of these are also Premium-only.

What Are Some Other Benefits of Roblox Premium?

The other perks of a Roblox Premium membership include:

Access to Premium-only levels and games – Some designers choose to limit their games or parts of their games to Premium users.

Boosters within particular games.

Exclusive items – You are able to purchase Premium-only items and avatar upgrades in the Avatar Shop.

Exclusive discounts – Premium members often receive special discounts in the Avatar Shop when purchasing items.

10% more Robux for every Robux purchase.

Ability to trade items – Only users with a Premium subscription are able to trade. Trading enables you to swap items with other players, receiving them without having to pay Robux (and potentially making a profit in Robux, too!).

Ability to monetize created shirts, t-shirts, and pants.

Access to the Developer Exchange program – if you’re a Roblox Premium member with at least 100,000 Robux, you are able to create a DevEx account and earn money from games that you create (if you do this, make sure to make a memorable username!).

Increased revenue from monetized games.

One thing Roblox Premium doesn’t provide is extra customer support when it comes to errors or issues with the game.

Keep in mind that the only way to get a Robux Premium membership is via the legitimate Roblox website or apps.

The Developer Exchange Program

Developer Exchange, or DevEx, enables Roblox game creators to monetize their games. If you provide services on the Roblox platform, you’re able to earn Robux by adding purchasable items, clothing, abilities, levels, and game passes to your games.

DevEx enables you to cash out your earned Robux as real money at a set exchange rate.

To access this program, you must be at least 13 and need to have:

A Roblox Premium Subscription.

At least 100,000 Robux (that you earned) in your account.

A verified email address.

A DevEx account.

A good standing in the community.

Is Roblox Premium Worth It?

Whether or not Roblox Premium is worth it depends on how much you play and whether you wish to create items or games and earn money from them. For dedicated Roblox players, Roblox Premium is probably worth it. It’s definitely worth it if you are or plan to be a developer as the subscription grants you the ability to more effectively monetize your games and items.

However, if you’re a more casual user you may not find much benefit. Keep in mind there are other ways to make small amounts of Robux!

