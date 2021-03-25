Music is more accessible than ever today, with the variety of the streaming services that allow you to listen to music online. However, if you’re someone who often finds themself without internet access, you might be looking for an alternative that allows you to download your music instead.

Even if you don’t have any problems going online all the time, there’s just something reassuring about having your music right there downloaded on your smartphone. We handpicked the top music downloading apps for Android that allow you to download your music from various sites and always have it with you.

Best for: perfect choice for minimalists.

Price: free.

SONGily is a perfect music downloading app for those users looking for a straightforward music app with a simple interface. You can search your music by title, artist name, album name, as well as the app’s charts with top picks – Top Songs, Hot Tracks, and Recent Releases. For every track, you’ll see options to play and download to your device. You can also use this app to download music videos.

SONGily features both mainstream and niche music. Although when it comes to famous songs, searching for an official album version might take a while, as the first versions of the song you see are covers, mixes, and live recordings that are safe to download.

Best for: users looking for an ad-free music app.

Price: free.

Jamendo Music is an app that allows you to listen and to download more than 500,000 tracks for free. What’s special about this app is there’s no ads in it whatsoever. If you’re someone who uses a lot of apps populated with ads, using Jamendo Music will feel like a breath of fresh air.

After you download the app, you can start searching and listening to the songs right away. To be able to download your tracks to keep them locally on your Android you’ll need to create a free account first.

Best for: great for downloading entire playlists and top charts.

Price: free.

Fildo is a great app for anyone who’s used to listening to their music in a form of generated playlists and charts. One handy feature is that this app allows you to download entire albums and playlists, instead of downloading songs one by one.

Make sure you download Fildo from the official website rather than from Google Play. The Google Play version of the app is a simple music player that doesn’t have an option to download your tracks.

Best for: perfect for those searching for workout music.

Price: 14-day free trial, then $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

If you’re looking for an app that can help you improve your workouts, have a look at RockMyRun. This app allows you to listen to, download, or cache music which is a good alternative to downloading your music.

RockMyRun mostly offers playlists with fast rhythmical DJ mixes designed to motivate you to train better. The best thing about the app is its ability to match the music you’re listening to to your heart rate. The app will suggest different playlists depending on your workout goals as well.

Best for: fans of open source software.

Price: free.

NewPipe is an open source music downloading app, which means it’s free to download and use, and it’s often updated by other users.

When you open the app, you’ll see a YouTube search that you can use to find songs that you want to download. After you select the music video, you can choose whether to download it as video or audio. Aside from YouTube, the app also supports SoundCloud, media.ccc.de, and FramaTube.

Best for: downloading your music from YouTube.

Price: free.

TubeMate is an app designed for downloading YouTube videos. It also allows you to download them as audio, which makes it a perfect music downloading app for anyone who prefers to listen to music on YouTube.

TubeMate isn’t on Google Play, but you can download the app for free from the official site. When you first open the app and try to download a YouTube video in audio format, TubeMate will prompt you to download an MP3 Video Converter which syncs with TubeMate and allows you to convert video into audio.



Best for: for downloading music from radio.

Price: free.

Audials Play is a radio player app that allows you to download music directly from radio. It’s a great app for discovering new music, as it features radio stations from all over the world. Aside from music tracks, you can also use it to listen to and download podcasts.

You can start listening to and recording the songs as soon as you download and install the app. One of the most useful features of the app is the ability to schedule your downloads. You can plan future recordings or radio shows and podcasts so that they start automatically even when you’re not using the app.

Best for: users with rooted Android devices only.

Price: free.

If you’re a fan of SoundCloud, you probably know how difficult it is to find an app that allows you to download music from this streaming service. For the users with rooted Android smartphones, SoundCloud Downloader Xposed Module makes it possible to download any tracks or mixes from SoundCloud.

After you install SoundsCloud Downloader and open the SoundCloud app, you’ll see a new menu appear next to tracks that has an option to download your songs.

Keep Your Favorite Music on Your Smartphone

Even though there’s a great variety of music streaming apps that offer an ability to listen to your tracks offline, sometimes it’s more practical to have your favorite songs downloaded locally and accessible at any time.

Do you prefer streaming or downloading your music? Which music downloading app for Android is your favorite and why? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.