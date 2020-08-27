Swapping your face with that of someone else is pretty funny. Whether it’s a celebrity or someone you know that you’re swapping your face with, this technology seems to be a source of endless entertainment.

Face swapping was made possible thanks to the deepfake technology that can synthesize human images and videos. You can now use face swap apps to create funny images, GIFs, audio and video files to have fun with your friends and colleagues.

6 Best Face Swap Apps

If you haven’t tried it yet, here are the best face swap apps that you can run on your smartphone or PC.

If you’re a Snapchat user, you don’t even have to download any extra apps to create funny face swap effects. Snapchat was one of the first social networks to integrate deepfake technology.

The face swap lens lives right on your Snapchat home screen. When capturing a photo or a video, turn your Snapchat camera into the Selfie mode. Click and hold on your face and see different Snapchat lenses appear at the bottom of the screen. Swipe through them until you find the face swap effect (a yellow icon with two smiley faces). You can then use another person or a pet to swap faces with.

Snapchat also has an option to swap faces with someone from your image gallery. When selecting the lens, pick the purple face swap icon with a smiley face. You can also create a deepfake video of yourself using Snapchat’s Cameos feature.

Download: for iOS, Android.

For fans of Marvel and comic books, we recommend checking out AvengeThem. This face swap site is a free online deepfake video creator that you can use to star in one of the superhero GIFs and memes. It isn’t technically a face swap “app”, but it serves the same purpose.

To swap faces with your favourite superhero, go to the website and select a GIF. Then upload your selfie using the site’s guidelines. Make sure to use an ID-like picture with a bright background for better results. Then wait for the site to create the deepfake.

AvengeThem won’t give you a 100% accuracy since the tool only generates a static 3D model of your face. Still though, the end result is entertaining enough to then share it with friends or online.

Also known as Face Swap Booth, Celebrity Face Swap is a smartphone face swap app that allows you to swap faces with celebrities using either your own pictures or those from the app’s pre-loaded library.

This app is a great option for someone looking for more advanced face swapping effects. Celebrity Face Swap gives you more control over the end results. There are many options to tweak and change images, as well as many celebrity photos and faces you can use. The best part is that you can swap different characteristics instead of entire faces. For example, you can swap someone’s noses or ears and leave the rest of their faces untouched.

You don’t even need to use two separate pictures. Celebrity Face Swap allows you to swap the features of the faces of two people from the same image. That can be very useful if using a group picture to create a funny collage for your family or friends.

Download: for iOS, Android.

Do you want to swap faces with other people and pictures in real time? Face Swap Live is the app that can help you do that.

When most of the face swap apps use static photos, Face Swap Live can switch faces in real time right from your camera’s video feed. That could become a fun twist on your next live stream on social media. All you need is to start recording a video and the app will do the rest for you. There’s also an option to swap faces in photos and use various in-app filters and masks.

Face Swap Live has a free lite version that you can try before you decide whether you want to pay for the original app. The original app costs $0.99.

Download: for iOS, Android.

Cupace is the app that made face swapping as easy as copy and paste. That’s literally all you have to do here – cut a face from one photo and paste it onto the other. You can let the face swap app do it or select the magnifying glass tool and do it manually for more precise results.

If you want to use the same face twice, you can then access it through the app’s Face Gallery, meaning you won’t have to upload and cut it again. Cupace also comes with a selection of filters, stickers, and funny captions that you can add to your pictures.

The only downside here is that Cupace is only available on Android at the moment.

Reflect is probably one of the more realistic face swap tools on the list that you can use on your PC. It allows you to swap faces with your favourite movie stars, computer game characters, internet memes, and even statues.

If you’re looking for a realistic face swap but don’t want to spend time and effort downloading and installing software, give Reflect a go. Click the blue Start Swapping button on top of the screen, choose a picture to swap faces on, and then add a face to swap. You can then download the end result to share it with friends.

To Swap Or Not To Swap?

We don’t just take pictures of people and places anymore. We use filters, masks, and various photo apps to enhance or turn them into something else. Deepfakes and face swaps take it to a more personal level. While some people find it hilarious, others might get concerned over the use of their personal pictures for the sake of entertainment.

Creating a face swap image of a friend seems pretty innocent, but it’s probably best to get their consent before sharing it with anyone else or publishing it anywhere online.

Have you tried face swapping before? Which app did you use? Share your experience with deepfakes with us in the comments below.