In today’s digital world, it’s essential for kids to know how to type. Even in elementary school, technology is the norm with most kids having at least a budget-priced laptop to use.

However, learning how to type fast doesn’t have to be a chore. Below are 13 free typing games for kids to get a head start on their typing skills while having fun.

1. TypeRush

TypeRush is one of many typing games for kids. First, the game gives children a series of sentences to copy.

The faster and more accurately they type, the quicker the race car advances on the track. There is also an option to compete and rank among a global team of typing racers.

Fancier cars are unlocked as the child types faster and racks up points.

In collaboration with teachers, TypeTastic created colorful and fun typing game for kids.

Designed for children of all ages, TypeTastic plays in a specific order. As kids build on their typing speed skills, they move on to the next level. TypeTastic offers different levels of games for children from kindergarten through high school.

Alpha Munchies is a free typing game for elementary school children.

Kids can start as beginners and work their way toward the expert level game. The goal of Alpha Munchies is to hit the flying and hungry alpha critters before they land and munch on the food by typing in the correct letter above them.

Key Seeker is a good choice of typing games for kids who are kindergarten age and younger.

This game is a matching and interactive tool that helps young children recognize letters on a keyboard. It teaches them to use the correct hand to strike the key by using color-coded letters.

Dance Mat Typing helps children of all ages learn and improve their typing skills in a 12-step program.

By using cute characters and compelling obstacles, Dance Mat Typing starts kids off slowly. It teaches them correct positioning and typing techniques while challenging them to progress to the next level.

Children receive a printable reward certificate when they pass a stage in this free typing game.

Pro-Tip: For parents concerned about their child’s internet access to any site while using these educational tools on a SmartPhone, try one of these child monitoring apps.

Type-a-Balloon is a fun typing game for kids that is perfect for all ages.

The goal is to pop the balloons before they move away. To pop the balloon, kids must type the correct letter on it.

The game notifies children that typing an incorrect letter will cause them to lose points.

The strategy of this free typing game is to hit the right key at the right time.

Because Type Type Revolution focuses on recognition and timing skills, it’s best suited for older children who want to improve their typing speed.

To begin the game, children select one of ten songs. The object of this typing game is to hit the correct letter before it gets to the top row of letters.

Lying deep below the ocean’s surface is an infinite bounty of adventure, treasure, and danger. The faster a child types, the more they can explore.

Keyman moves through the maze eating the dots before the colorful ghosts catch him. Children navigate Keyman by typing the different letters that appear above, below, and to either side of the dots.

Every time a letter is typed, the navigation changes. It’s such a fun game that kids don’t even realize they are learning how to improve their typing skills.

The goal of this free typing game is to type text on the box to help the Ninja beat the monsters.

The game’s multiple difficulty levels make it a good match for kids of all ages. Each child starts with three lives.

For each monster a kid doesn’t beat, a life is lost. If all three lives are lost, so is the game. Beating all the monsters wins the game.

The Typing of the Ghosts is another free typing game designed for older children.

It’s a useful game for children who want to increase their typing speeds. The goal of the game is to type a word as fast as possible before the ghosts in the background approach you.

Each child starts with five lives. However, if a kid isn’t fast enough, a ghost can take away one of the five lives.

There is no timer in this game. So, it’s fun and appropriate for kids who are just learning the alphabet.

In Keyboard Climber 2, a monkey is stuck in a cave. Players help the monkey jump up rock platforms. They do this by recognizing the letters on the screen.

Each correctly typed letter gives the monkey a bunch of bananas. If the child types the wrong letter, a coconut falls on the monkey’s head, and the level restarts.

Typing chef is a free typing game where kids are apprentices working for a master chef.

This typing game is best suited for older children who already have some typing experience. Kids start the game with five lives in an entry-level job.

Typing Chef measures speed and time as kids work their way up to a higher-level kitchen job by typing words before they move to the top of the screen.

The objective of Alphabet Shoot is to pass as many levels as possible out of a total of thirty.

To pass on to the next level, kids must aim and fire by moving the mouse and pressing the matching letter.

Speed is determined by how long a child holds down the letter key before releasing it. There is a limit to how many shots are allowed for each letter.

Make Learning Fun With Free Typing Games For Kids

If learning is fun and the online educational tools you use are well built, kids are more likely to want to learn. Colorful animations and fun typing games for kids will help children of all ages learn how to master a keyboard and improve their typing speed.