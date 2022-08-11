Not many people like answering phone calls coming from unknown callers. Maybe it makes you anxious or maybe you want to avoid the risk of talking to a telemarketer or answering a robocall. Either way, there are several ways of finding out the name and number of the caller.

In this article, we’ll show you how to find out an unknown caller’s number. You can dial special services linked to public databases, check certain websites, or use caller ID apps. Identify your caller and stop random strangers from wasting your precious time.

Table of Contents

1. Dial *69

If you ever used *67 to conceal your phone number when calling someone, you might be familiar with *69 too. This service is the opposite of *67. By dialing *69 immediately after a missed call from an unknown caller, you can trace their number, as well as their name and address if they are listed in a public database. The service works even for anonymous or hidden calls. You can reveal a hidden phone number, and the exact time they called you.

Use this information to call them back and verify if the call was a scam or spam. Don’t expect a civilized conversation with spammers and scammers. You won’t persuade them to remove you from their call list. Instead, block their number so you never receive unwanted calls again.

Keep in mind that not all phone companies offer this service and some may charge for it depending on your phone plan. Don’t be surprised by additional costs on your next phone bill. The service is also available only in the USA and works for both mobile and landlines.

2. Dial *57

Similar to *69, this service is offered only by some phone companies, and at an extra charge. The difference is that you should use *57 only when you are certain that the unknown caller is harassing you. This is because dialing *57 will automatically connect you with your local law enforcement officials. Police will then be able to track the unwanted calls you receive and act upon them. If this is the service you need, please make sure to contact your local police after dialing *57 to confirm that you need their services.

Use *57 with caution, and only when you are absolutely sure you need extra help to get rid of the unwanted phone calls.

3. Contact the Phone Company

Your phone service provider might be able to help you find out the number of an unknown caller. They will provide you with the log of your incoming and outcoming calls, with the unmasked unknown caller’s number. This might be enough for you to take the matter into your hands, but the phone company can give you even more details. If the information is available, you can find out the name and address of the annoying caller, as well as their phone company.

Phone companies can also provide the Anonymous Caller ID service. This means that if the service is enabled, your phone will check the authenticity of each call made to your number. If someone tries calling you from a hidden number, the Anonymous Caller ID service will force them to reveal their number before the connection with your phone is made. Then you will be able to see the Caller ID on your phone screen.

Mobile phone carriers can even help you fight robocalls for an extra monthly charge. But keep in mind this service is still new and it might not be 100% reliable.

4. Install An App

There are various apps for mobile phones that you can install and use as phone number tracking tools. These apps will look up the online databases for information on unknown callers, and display their details such as name, address, and phone number. You can then opt to report and block the spammers, telemarketers, or robocalls.

Choose the unknown caller ID app wisely, as most of them are not connected to rich databases and phone directories. Read the app reviews and see what other people’s experiences are. Keep in mind some apps are free, but others have monthly payment plans. Here are several apps that are tested and verified by users:

This app is an excellent choice for acquiring details of an unknown, but displayed number. It will save you from manually searching for the phone number and details behind it. BeenVerified has a database with billions of phone numbers and in just two steps it will let you know who is behind an unwanted phone call. All you have to do is navigate to the search bar, type in the phone number, and wait a few seconds for the app to display all the information.

This is a completely free app for smartphones that can track phone numbers. It has an option of reverse phone lookup, where once you enter the phone number, it will display the details such as the name of the caller, their address, current location, social media profiles, and much more.

TrapCall is an app that can unmask blocked and hidden numbers. You can use this app if there is no caller ID displayed. Aside from revealing private numbers, TrapCall offers other services. It can automatically block spammers, blacklist unwanted numbers, and record the calls. TrapCall is available for both iOS and Android devices.

This app is similar to TrapCall. It will simply make all calls go through the app, and reveal the phone numbers. It also has a spam list based on the community reports and will notify you of any unwanted calls. However, to use this app your phone needs to have constant access to wifi or at least a 3G network.

5. Check Websites

If you don’t want an extra app installed on your cell phone, you can always opt to manually search for phone numbers via certain websites. There are several sites to identify a phone number, so make sure to check our article about the best of them. Some of the apps mentioned earlier, such as TrueCaller, have their websites with rich databases.

6. Silence Unknown Callers

For all the iPhone users out there, you don’t need to be bothered with discovering unknown numbers if you want to block unknown calls. Apple made a neat little feature for their devices, called Silence Unknown Callers. That means that when a number that is not in your contact list calls you, your phone simply won’t ring. They can still leave a voicemail, send you an SMS, and be registered as a missed call.

Follow these steps to turn on this feature:

1. Navigate to Settings, and then Phone.

2. Select the Silence Unknown Callers heading.

3. Slide the toggle next to the heading to enable it.

If you can’t find out who called you and you don’t want to answer random strangers, simply silence them.