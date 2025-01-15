Insta360 Ace Pro Vs GoPro HERO12 Black: Which Action Camera Should You Get in 2024?

If you want to buy the best action camera to film your adventures, you’re probably choosing between the two ultimate leaders —- GoPro Hero 12 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro.

In this comparison guide, we pit the Ace Pro against the GoPro Hero 12 to determine the ultimate action camera champion. Prepare for an epic showdown.

Table of Contents

Key Features & Specifications

Insta360 Ace Pro

Pros:

8K & HDR Video

Lens and sensor co-engineered with Leica

Waterproof up to 60m (with diving case)

Different shooting modes, including super slow-mo @4K

Excellent low-light performance

AI features

Long battery life

Cons:

Limited field of view

8-bit color depth

Bulkier and heavier than the competitor

Hefty price tag

The Insta360 Ace Pro is a serious contender. It especially excels in challenging low-light environments. Thanks to its groundbreaking large sensor, you get excellent low-light performance, ensuring crisp and detailed footage even in dimly lit scenarios.

The camera has impressive features, including 8K video capabilities, HDR video, and AI-powered enhancements like AI Highlights and AI Warp Editor. The flip-out screen and quick-release mounting are great additions for creators who prefer filming on the go. However, the 8-bit color depth and susceptibility to wind noise in audio recording may be deal breakers to some.

GoPro HERO12 Black

Pros:

10-bit video & HDR vVideo

Advanced image stabilization

Smaller file sizes

Integrated GPS

Smaller camera size

Better audio recording

Cons:

No AI features

Noisy low light video

Limited editing app

Expensive accessories

The GoPro Hero 12 Black caters to professionals seeking top-tier performance.

The camera has a unique 8:7 sensor and delivers exceptional video quality across vertical, horizontal, and square formats. Some advanced features include 10-bit color depth and a Log profile.

However, while it offers a wider field of view and superior audio recording, its performance in low-light conditions and at night may fall short compared to the Insta360 Ace Pro. Additionally, the app connectivity seems less reliable, so you may experience issues during video editing.

Design and Build Quality

Action cameras often follow a familiar design template, and both the Insta360 Ace Pro and the GoPro Hero 12 Black follow this trend. Both cameras are square with a slightly protruding lens. Their compact and rugged exteriors make them suitable for various shooting environments.

While the Ace Pro seems thicker and heavier than the Hero 12, this may be due to its larger sensor, which enhances video quality. The Hero 12 features both a rear touchscreen and a smaller front LCD screen for selfie previews, while the Ace Pro has a flip-up touchscreen that rotates up to 50 degrees. This is supposed to provide better flexibility during use, but having tested the camera in various sports environments, a flip screen only adds to the camera’s weight.

If you plan to use the camera while wearing it on top of your helmet, the Ace Pro isn’t ideal. It’s much heavier and bigger than the Hero 12, and my neck simply got tired after about an hour of carrying it.

Both cameras have waterproof designs without requiring additional cases. However, the Ace Pro’s USB-C cover feels fragile. Additionally, the Ace Pro’s magnetic mount attachment, while convenient, lacks the built-in mount like in the Hero 12, which potentially poses a risk of detachment during use (especially if you’re doing active sports).

Regarding display functionality, the Ace Pro’s flip-up screen is excellent for self-filming and low-angle shots. However, the Hero 12 also has a front screen that works as a preview monitor.

Durability-wise, the Hero 12’s one-piece construction offers more resilience than the Ace Pro’s moving parts.

Video Comparison

When it comes to video recording capabilities, the GoPro Hero 12 Black and Insta360 Ace Pro take distinct approaches with their imaging sensors.

The Hero 12 Black has a 1/1.9-inch sensor in an 8:7 ratio. It allows the camera to capture more vertical information, which is great if you crop the video later.

It also offers an expansive field of view. However, I found the camera’s performance in low-light conditions lacking due to the smaller sensor size when filming in a 16:9 format.

In contrast, the Ace Pro efficiently uses its large 1/1.3-inch sensor during 16:9 recording. This results in bright and detailed images, even in low-light scenarios. Comparing nighttime footage from the two cameras reveals a decisive winner: the Insta360 Ace Pro.

In daylight, both cameras produce similar-looking footage with comparable color rendition. While the Hero 12 Black may render skin tones more accurately, most people won’t notice the difference.

Both cameras offer impressive slow-motion capabilities, with 4K recording at up to 120fps and excellent digital stabilization, ideal for capturing dynamic action scenes.

While the Ace Pro boasts 8K video recording, the Hero 12 Black offers a maximum of 5.3K at a smoother 60 fps. However, given its limited frame rates, shooting at 8K may not be practical for most people unless they’re professional filmmakers.

Overall, the Insta360 Ace Pro excels in low-light environments and offers exceptional detail. If you plan to film extensively at night or in low-light conditions, this camera can be your preferred choice.

On the other hand, the GoPro Hero 12 Black shines in daylight conditions, delivering vibrant colors and precise imagery, making it the top pick for well-lit scenes.

Editing & Companion Apps

Software performance is just as crucial as hardware performance. Despite being a relative newcomer in the industry, Insta360 has earned a reputation thanks to its robust editing software tailored for its 360 cameras and the Ace Pro.

As always, the Insta360 App offers many editing options, from basic color correction to advanced effects like removing selfie sticks from shots. One standout feature is the ability to download footage in the background, allowing you to multitask while transferring files – a feature lacking in the GoPro App, which requires your foreground attention during transfers.

While the GoPro App provides some editing capabilities, such as an automatic vlog creator (albeit behind a subscription paywall), it must catch up to the Insta360 App’s comprehensive suite. However, GoPro’s subscription service does offer additional perks, like free repairs and replacements.

AI Editing Tools

On the AI front, the Insta360 Ace Pro introduces innovative features like AI Highlights and AI Warp.

With AI Highlights, the camera intelligently selects the best moments from your videos, allowing seamless creation of highlight reels in the Insta360 App. You can rely on the camera’s automatic selection or manually choose highlights and trim unwanted sections—a great option to save space on your device.

In contrast, Hero 12’s highlight feature is entirely manual and requires much more editing time and effort.

One more cool AI feature is AI Warp, an editing tool within the Insta360 App that transforms short clips with the assistance of a prompt box, like Chat-GPT. This feature is currently limited to editing 4-second clips, but the results are impressive.

The stylized outcomes showcase the potential of AI-driven editing, promising an exciting evolution in how we can enhance our video content.

Battery Life

Both the Insta360 Ace Pro and the GoPro Hero 12 Black have impressive battery capacities. The Ace Pro has a 1650mAh battery, while the Hero 12 Black features a slightly larger 1720mAh Enduro battery.

Under typical shooting conditions, both cameras can last 90 to 150 minutes. However, real-world battery life will vary depending on selected resolutions, shooting modes, and weather conditions.

Price

The Insta360 Ace Pro is priced at $450, challenging the GoPro Hero 12 Black retailing for $400. However, if you choose to add the accessories bundle, the Hero 12 Black becomes just as expensive.

For budget-conscious buyers, the Insta360 Ace at $380 offers a compelling alternative with 6K capabilities.

If you’re only after the camera and don’t need the extra accessories, the Hero 12 Black is the affordable winner. However, competitive bundles and deals will narrow the gap between the two.

Which Action Camera Should You Buy: Insta360 Ace Pro or GoPro HERO12 Black?

As always, you’re the only person who can decide which action camera is best for you.

The Ace Pro’s advanced features, various shooting modes, and robust software make it a clear winner for those who prioritize innovation and low-light capabilities. However, if vibrant daylight colors, smaller size, and vertical shooting ability are essential for you, the Hero 12 Black is probably a better option.

Consider the pros and cons outlined in our article and carefully weigh both options. Then, you can make an informed decision and buy the best action camera for your needs.