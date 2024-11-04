Snapchat is a social media platform designed to build social connections. It allows you to message your friends and family with text, videos, and photos.

Building up your network by adding new friends is the best way to get the most out of Snapchat. An excellent way to do this is by looking into your Snapchat mutual friends and adding friends missing from your list. You can never have too many friends, right?

Table of Contents

In this article, we’ll explain what mutual friends are and how to add them to your Snapchat account. If you want to know how to see mutual friends on Snapchat, follow the step-by-step guide below.

What Are “Mutual Friends” on Snapchat?

Mutual friends on Snapchat are people both you and another user have on your friend lists. They’re the common contacts you share with someone else on the app. Snapchat figures out mutual friends by looking at your friend list and comparing it to other users’ lists. When it finds matches, those become your mutual friends.

Mutual friends can help you find new people to connect with on Snapchat. They’re like a bridge between you and potential new friends. It’s easier to trust someone when you know you have friends in common. You might spot familiar faces in your friend’s stories or group chats.

Is It Possible to View Mutual Friends on Snapchat?

Snapchat doesn’t let you see a complete list of mutual friends—you can only view an approximate count of shared connections. This keeps user privacy intact.

You can look for possible mutual friends on the Add Friends page. If a user appears here with a ‘mutual friends’ count below the name and username, it’s a sign that one of your friends has that user added.

However, Snapchat’s focus on privacy means you’ll never see a complete list of mutual friends or be able to link them to a specific friend you have added. The app only gives you hints about shared connections without revealing specifics.

How to See Mutual Friends on Snapchat

Snapchat doesn’t show a complete list of mutual friends, but you can still get an idea of shared connections from the Add friends menu. To find mutual friends on Snapchat, follow these steps.

Open the Snapchat app.

Tap Add friends in the top right corner.



Look through the Quick Add section and check for usernames with X+ mutual friends next to them. These are users with the same mutual friends as yourself. If you’re in a shared group chat, these users will be with the message In X+ groups with me instead.

To add a mutual friend on Snapchat, tap the Add button next to their name.

You can also find mutual Snapchat friends when adding contacts from your phone. Snapchat will show which of your contacts are already on the app and allow you to add these potential connections to your friends list.

Remember, Snapchat keeps exact friend lists private. You won’t see the names of mutual friends, just a general count. This helps protect user privacy while still letting you find potential new connections.

How to See Approximate Mutual Friends Count on Snapchat

As explained, finding an exact number of mutual friends is impossible. You can’t look at another user’s friends list to identify any matching friends you might have.

The only way to get a rough idea is to use the Add friends menu and pick out friends labeled with mutual friends.

To see the approximate mutual friend count, follow these steps.

Open the Snapchat app.

Tap Add friends in the top right corner.

In the Quick Add area, check for usernames with the X+ mutual friends label.

The count isn’t exact—it only gives you a general idea of the number of mutual connections you have with that other user. A higher number means you’re more likely to know that person, but you won’t know who exactly has them added (although you might be able to guess).

You can use this information to decide if you want to add someone. It’s a quick way to find people in your Snapchat social circle.

How to Connect with Known People on Snapchat

Want to add some friends that you are guaranteed to know? You could share your contacts with Snapchat. Snapchat will then check the phone numbers for your contacts and see if any of them have a Snapchat user account.

To add new Snapchat contacts from your phone, follow these steps.

Open the Snapchat app.

Select Add friends .

Tap All Contacts and allow Snapchat to access your contacts.

Once your contacts are uploaded, tap Add next to any names you want to add to send a new friend request.

You can also search for friends by username or name. Just type it in the search bar at the top of the screen. As long as you haven’t blocked that user on Snapchat (or they’ve blocked you), they’ll appear in the search for you to add.

Is Quick Add Based on Mutual Friends on Snapchat?

The Quick Add section in Snapchat’s Add Friends menu uses mutual friends as one factor to suggest new connections. The feature looks at your existing friends and suggests people they know.

You’ll see names, usernames, and the number of mutual friends you share. The list also includes users you may have interacted with in group chats or added to your phone contacts after syncing them with Snapchat.

This makes it easier to find people you might want to add. To use the Quick Add tool, follow these steps.

Open Snapchat and tap your profile icon.

Tap the Add Friends button.

In the Quick Add section, look through the list of names and usernames.

Tap Add to add any of the suggestions.

The Quick Add section will update regularly with new users, so check it often to discover more potential friends.

Conclusion

As we’ve explained, looking through a list of your friend’s friends is impossible, but Snapchat has a fairly robust system for pointing out mutual friends and recommending them to you as a new connection.

Remember that the Quick Add tool is best used when you sync your contacts, although this comes with privacy concerns. If you’re worried, you can remove your synced contacts list from Snapchat via the Settings menu later. You can also remove any friends you’ve previously added from your Snapchat friend list at any time.

Of course, don’t forget the obvious way to add a friend on Snapchat—ask them directly for their username and add them manually. It might be time-consuming, but at least you’ll be guaranteed to be adding a friend you know!