Struggling to choose the best characters in Apex Legends? You can use this guide to learn the abilities, playstyles, and ranking for each legend in the game.

Think of this as the ultimate guide for getting to grips with the characters and deciding who you want to play.

Apex Legends Season 4 Character Tier List

As of Season 4, Apex Legends has 12 different characters. We’ve listed them based on their abilities, gameplay potential, and their hitbox size.

Wraith

Wraith is amongst the best characters in Apex Legends. She has everything going for her. Wraith is a legend with a range of skills perfect for positioning. Wraith also has the smallest hitbox in the game, making her very hard to hit.

What Are Wraith’s Abilities?

With Wraith’s passive, Voices From The Void, the player can get warnings from Wraith when a player is aiming at her, which she can share to her teammates.



Into The Void : Allows her to disappear from sight. She cannot take damage during this time, but a trail of light will follow her position.

: Allows her to disappear from sight. She cannot take damage during this time, but a trail of light will follow her position. Dimensional Rift : Lets her create two portals that link together. It’s perfect for escaping dangerous situations.

: Lets her create two portals that link together. It’s perfect for escaping dangerous situations. Low profile perk: Because of her small hitbox, Wraith takes 5% extra damage.

What Playstyle is Suited For Wraith Players?

Wraith’s abilities offer great escape opportunities, making her a great legend for aggressive players.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder is one of the best characters in Apex Legends for many of the same reasons as Wraith. Pathfinder has a tactical ability focused on personal mobility and an ultimate ability focused on moving teammates quickly. Pathfinder also has a very small hitbox.

What Are Pathfinder’s Abilities?

Insider Knowledge : Allows Pathfinder to scan survey beacons in the world to reveal the next ring’s location.

: Allows Pathfinder to scan survey beacons in the world to reveal the next ring’s location. Grappling Hook: Can fling Pathfinder in any direction. This ability can be mastered and it’s the best movement ability in Apex Legends.

Can fling Pathfinder in any direction. This ability can be mastered and it’s the best movement ability in Apex Legends. Zipline Gun: Can create a large zipline that anybody can travel on at increased speed, perfect for entering or escaping fights.

Due to his small hitbox, Pathfinder also has the low profile perk.

What Playstyle is Suited For Pathfinder Players?

Pathfinder is an excellent legend for anyone that wants to play aggressively. You can push into a fight with your ultimate and use your grapple at any time to escape, and you’ll never have to worry about somebody catching up with you.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is the third best character in Apex Legends, despite having the biggest hitbox. This is thanks to the gun shield that blocks most of his upper body when he aims down sights. Gibraltar’s healing and protection abilities also make him a strong team player.

What Are Gibraltar’s Abilities?

Gun Shield : Creates a shield around his upper body when aiming down sights. The shield can block 50 damage.

: Creates a shield around his upper body when aiming down sights. The shield can block 50 damage. Dome of Protection : Gibraltar can place a dome shield that can block all damage. Players in the dome shield can use healing items 25% faster and Gibraltar can revive teammates in the dome shield 25% faster.

: Gibraltar can place a dome shield that can block all damage. Players in the dome shield can use healing items 25% faster and Gibraltar can revive teammates in the dome shield 25% faster. Defensive Bombardment: An air strike will fall on your position. The missiles from the airstrike will deal 40 damage each.

An air strike will fall on your position. The missiles from the airstrike will deal 40 damage each. Fortified Perk: Gibralter takes 15% less damage and cannot be slowed by bullets when shot at like other legends.

What Playstyle is Suited For Gibraltar Players?

Gibraltar is a great legend for players that want to support their team. But don’t get it wrong, Gibraltar is excellent for playing aggressively too.

Wattson

Wattson is another legend with a small hitbox, but she also has great abilities for setting up camp. She’s the perfect defensive legend.

What Are Wattson’s Abilities?

Spark of Genius : Allows her to fill her ultimate charge with just one ultimate accelerant. She can also get faster tactical recharge time when standing near her ultimate.

: Allows her to fill her ultimate charge with just one ultimate accelerant. She can also get faster tactical recharge time when standing near her ultimate. Perimeter Security . Wattson can place fence poles that, when placed together, will create an electric fence. Enemies that walk through the fence will take damage and slow.

. Wattson can place fence poles that, when placed together, will create an electric fence. Enemies that walk through the fence will take damage and slow. Interception Pylon : Wattson can place a pylon down that can destroy any incoming ordnance and will repair shields slowly over time.

: Wattson can place a pylon down that can destroy any incoming ordnance and will repair shields slowly over time. Wattson also has the low profile perk.

What Playstyle is Suited For Wattson Players?

Wattson is the perfect legend for those who like to play defensively. She’s an excellent option for ranked players because she can hold down areas well.

Bangalore

Bangalore has abilities that give her great positioning power and fast movement. She also has a small hitbox, but doesn’t have the low profile perk.

What Are Bangalore’s Abilities?

Double Time : Boosts her speed by 30% for a short time every time bullets land near her.

: Boosts her speed by 30% for a short time every time bullets land near her. Smoke Launcher : Can be used to cloud an area with smoke. You get two charges and each charge takes 30 seconds to replenish.

: Can be used to cloud an area with smoke. You get two charges and each charge takes 30 seconds to replenish. Rolling Thunder: Can call in an artillery strike. It blankets an area with missiles that slowly explode. It’s great for repositioning in dangerous fights.

What Playstyle is Suited For Bangalore Players?

Bangalore is a great legend for those who like to outplay enemies with smart repositioning. You can use all of her abilities to quickly confuse enemies and start an attack from another position.

Lifeline

Lifeline is a legend perfect for supporting players. She has great healing abilities and a loot packed airdrop as her ultimate. Unfortunately, Lifeline lacks any repositioning or defensive abilities, making her weaker than most other legends ranked above her.

What Are Lifeline’s Abilities?

Combat Medic : Allows her to revive teammates 25% faster. When reviving, a shield wall will appear in the direction she’s facing. Lifeline can also personally use healing items 25% faster.

: Allows her to revive teammates 25% faster. When reviving, a shield wall will appear in the direction she’s facing. Lifeline can also personally use healing items 25% faster. D.O.C Heal Drone : Allows Lifeline to place a small drone that can heal Lifeline and her teammates when standing nearby.

: Allows Lifeline to place a small drone that can heal Lifeline and her teammates when standing nearby. Care Package : Allows Lifeline to drop a care package. It will have three utility or healing items inside.

: Allows Lifeline to drop a care package. It will have three utility or healing items inside. Lifeline also has the 5% increased damage low profile perk.

What Playstyle is Suited For Lifeline Players?

Lifeline is a great legend for those who want to support their team. Unfortunately, many of Lifeline’s perks can be found on Gibraltar, potentially making him a better option for the same role.

Crypto

Crypto is a unique legend with powerful recon skills. You can use Crypto to control a drone that can be used for checking an area for players.

What Are Crypto’s Abilities?

Neurolink : Allows Crypto and his teammates to see the outline of players that are scanned by his drone.

: Allows Crypto and his teammates to see the outline of players that are scanned by his drone. Surveillance Drone : Allows Crypto to control a drone that can survey the area. The drone will scan enemies within 30 meters.

: Allows Crypto to control a drone that can survey the area. The drone will scan enemies within 30 meters. Drone EMP: Will charge up a large EMP blast that will do 50 shield damage, slow enemies, and disable traps.

What Playstyle is Suited For Crypto Players?

Crypto is perfect for those who like preparing a more tactical approach before engaging in a fight. Because Crypto has to stay still when activating his drone, he can be very vulnerable. You need good situational awareness to use Crypto successfully.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound is another recon legend, like Crypto, but tracking skills are far more active. Use Bloodhound to scout areas and know exactly where people are before starting a fight.

What Are Bloodhound’s Abilities?

Tracker : Will leave clues such as player footsteps on your screen.

: Will leave clues such as player footsteps on your screen. Eye Of The Allfather : Will briefly reveal enemies, traps and clues within a large radius in front of Bloodhound. All enemies are tracked through walls too.

: Will briefly reveal enemies, traps and clues within a large radius in front of Bloodhound. All enemies are tracked through walls too. Beast Of The Hunt: All players are highlighted, your vision goes dark, and you can move 30% faster for 35 seconds. If you knock down a player during your ultimate, the timer will increase by 5 seconds.

What Playstyle is Suited For Bloodhound Players?

Bloodhound is excellent for hunting down players, so they’re an excellent pick for those who struggle to understand the environment through other, more subtle clues.

Caustic

Caustic is a great defensive legend that’s hard to master. While not considered amongst the best characters in Apex Legends, he can definitely outplay other legends with some practice.

What Are Caustic’s Abilities?

Nox Vision: Allows Caustic to see the outlines of any enemies that move through Caustic’s gas.

Allows Caustic to see the outlines of any enemies that move through Caustic’s gas. Nox Gas Trap : Allows Caustic to place up to 6 gas canisters that automatically release gas when an enemy is nearby or when shot.

: Allows Caustic to place up to 6 gas canisters that automatically release gas when an enemy is nearby or when shot. Nox Gas Grenade : Allows Caustic to throw a grenade that blooms into a large area of gas at the location thrown.

: Allows Caustic to throw a grenade that blooms into a large area of gas at the location thrown. All of Caustic’s gas damage stacks over time, and only deals directly to health, ignoring shields. Caustic also has the fortified perk, which means 15% less incoming damage and no slows from bullets.

What Playstyle is Suited For Caustic Players?

Caustic is a powerful defensive legend, but he takes a lot of skill to master. He’s suited for those who have patience but want to master a character that can force one versus one fights against players with his gas.

Octane

Octane is a legend that makes us believe he can move fast, but those abilities put him in danger. Octane may be a fun legend to play, but he isn’t viable competitively.

What Are Octane’s Abilities?

Swift Mend : Allows Octane to gradually regain health over time when not taking damage.

: Allows Octane to gradually regain health over time when not taking damage. Stim : Allows Octane to move 30% faster for 6 seconds. The stim costs 10 health to use, but it can be used every two seconds. Sounds fun, but Pathfinder’s grapple is still faster, and Bloodhound’s ultimate moves at the same speed with no risk to health.

: Allows Octane to move 30% faster for 6 seconds. The stim costs 10 health to use, but it can be used every two seconds. Sounds fun, but Pathfinder’s grapple is still faster, and Bloodhound’s ultimate moves at the same speed with no risk to health. Launch Pad: Deploys a jump pad that can launch players in the air. This ability can be good for getting to high places.

What Playstyle is Suited For Octane Players?

Octane is a legend that’s there for those who want to recklessly push fights, have fun, and not worry about the consequences. There are better legends that fit this role, so consider Pathfinder or Bloodhound before taking Octane.

Mirage

Mirage is a trickster who can create clones of himself to confuse enemies or use holo technology to hide. Unfortunately, Mirage’s abilities only work when others are fooled, making him difficult to use against experienced players.

What Are Mirage’s Abilities?

Encore!: With this, you will go invisible for 5 seconds and create a fake decoy of yourself when you get knocked down.

With this, you will go invisible for 5 seconds and create a fake decoy of yourself when you get knocked down. Psyche Out : Will send a decoy of yourself in the direction you point.

: Will send a decoy of yourself in the direction you point. Vanishing Act: Will make a ring of decoys appear on your position and you’ll also go invisible.

What Playstyle is Suited For Mirage Players?

Mirage is great for those who just want a bit of fun with his trickster themed abilities. He’s not particularly useful for the team and lacks any mobility.

Revenant

Revenant may be the newest character in Apex Legends, but he has a big hitbox problem, making him easy to hit. His abilities offer some potential for flanking unaware players, but they need serious work before Revenant can rank higher.

What Are Revenant’s Abilities?

Stalker : Allows Revenant to climb walls higher and crouch walk higher. You are almost completely silent when crouch walking. Silence : Allows Revenant to throw a device that can damage players and disable their abilities for 10 seconds.

: Allows Revenant to climb walls higher and crouch walk higher. You are almost completely silent when crouch walking. : Allows Revenant to throw a device that can damage players and disable their abilities for 10 seconds. Death Totem: Lets Revenant place a totem. When a player activates the totem, they will enter shadow mode. In this mode, you’ll only take health damage. If all of your health damage depletes, you’ll appear back at the totem.

What Playstyle is Suited For Revenant?

Revenant is great for players who want to sneak up on their enemies or set up calculating flanks. There’s no other legend like Revenant, but you should be aware of his flaws before playing him.

Summary

That wraps up our look at the best characters in Apex Legends. Do you agree with our list? Disagree? Share your own thoughts in the comments section.