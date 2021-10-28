Both Roblox and Minecraft are popular “sandbox” games. If you’re not familiar with the term, a sandbox game has no set objectives and thus gives you a lot of space for creativity. Roblox and Minecraft are both great for exercising critical thinking and problem-solving. Not to mention that you can create your worlds inside these games.

The big question is, which game is better for you? Depending on your age and interests, you might find that you prefer one over the other. Find out what the two games have in common and how they differ before deciding whether Roblox or Minecraft is the best game for you.

Table of Contents

What Is Minecraft?

Minecraft is a computer video game where you explore a pixelated world made from blocks. It’s notorious for its basic graphics style, which quickly became popular among younger players and those who felt nostalgic when they first saw it.

As Minecraft’s a sandbox game, you have to complete no levels or missions to move along the game. From the very start, you can use everything the game has to offer. For instance, get access to the game’s different modes and explore the game’s entire map without any borders. The only exception is Minecraft’s purchasable items and upgrades.

While you explore Minecraft’s world, you also get to reconstruct it. There’s a certain structure to the game’s world with many different environments that you can change by traveling through the gameplay or adding and removing blocks. You can build structures inside the game, like statues, simple houses, pyramids, or entire cities. You can also interact with other players while exploring the Minecraft universe.

Once you learn the ropes, you can spice it up and enjoy a fuller experience by creating your own Minecraft server that will allow you to set your own rules.

What Is Roblox?

Roblox’s also considered a sandbox game. In reality, it’s more of a platform for many other games that you can access through it. Players use Roblox to create a character and then choose which game they want to play with this character.

Roblox also uses a unique graphics style with some basic pixelated elements, but they add more modern-looking elements to it as well. The characters in Roblox look completely different and resemble a cool LEGO-like design.

In Roblox, there’s no set goal or objective that you have to reach to move forward. Instead, you can interact with other players and the game environment to create your game levels and develop your ideas inside the gameplay. The games inside Roblox are made by players and only moderated by the Roblox development team. New games are constantly added to the interface, so you’ll never run out of things to explore in Roblox.

How Are Minecraft & Roblox Similar?

The similarities between the games are rather obvious. They can be summed up in the following points:

1. Both games use the sandbox concept

The players create their own path through the games.

2. Neither of the games has any restrictions

When exploring the game world, all locations are open to roam through, whether you’ve just started playing or have been playing for a while already.

3. Roblox and Minecraft both use a distinctive graphic style

This makes the games easy to recognize among others.

How Are They Different?

Even though it may not seem like that, Minecraft and Roblox are much more different than alike. Here are the main ways in which the games are different:

Minecraft

1. Minecraft and Roblox have different structures

Minecraft is a video game where everyone does the same thing, more or less – all users use block manipulations to change the game world and create their own. On the other hand, Roblox is a platform that you can use to play an unlimited number of games created by other users. In this way, Roblox is more unpredictable as each user chooses their own path depending on which game they start with.

2. Minecraft and Roblox create mods differently

Minecraft’s mods are designed by the same people who created Minecraft. This ensures that the user experience won’t suffer from a poorly crafted update since these are the professionals who know what they’re doing. In Roblox, the players are the ones who create new mods. While they might not be professionals, this gives the users more freedom to express their creativity inside the game.

3. Pricing

Another big point is the price. Roblox is free to play, while Minecraft costs around $30 for the starter pack (the exact price depends on which device you’re going to use). Both games offer add-ons and extras that you can buy after you start playing.

How to Choose Between Roblox & Minecraft?

The best way to choose the best game for yourself is to answer the following questions.

1. Do you prefer a single-player or community-based gameplay?

Minecraft is a better choice for solo players, as you mostly do things in the game on your own. Roblox is more suitable for those who want to be a part of a community of players.

2. Do you want to make your own games and practice coding?

If you’re looking for a platform that will truly let your imagination run wild, Roblox is probably a better pick. The game uses a more detailed coding system compared to Minecraft, so if you run across any errors it might require some coding knowledge for you to fix it.

3. Is high-quality content a priority for you?

If the answer is yes, then Minecraft might be better suited for your needs. In Minecraft, all of the updates are crafted by a team of professionals, ensuring the best quality content and minimizing the chances of any inappropriate content.

4. Do you mind spending money on the game?

If paying money for the game before figuring out if you like it is an issue, then pick Roblox. You can start playing it for free, and if you enjoy it, you can then invest in an upgrade to practice coding and enjoy the game fully.

Roblox vs. Minecraft: Which Game is Best for You?

If you still can’t make a clear decision on which game is best for you after you read this article, the only way forward is to try both games and see for yourself which one you like more. For example, people often compare Roblox and Minecraft as both give you a lot of freedom and a chance to take your path in the game. However, if you look closely, the games have distinct differences, and you’ll probably end up enjoying one of them much more than the other.

