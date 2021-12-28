With more games than ever on the market, it can be hard to pick the good from the bad. That’s why we’ve put together a list of ten of the best single-player games, both new and old, which will keep you entertained.

Whether you’re an action-adventure fan, RPG devotee, or just want to mess around in a sandbox, there’s a solo game for you on this list.

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is regarded as one of the greatest single-player RPGs. As Geralt of Rivia, an elite monster hunter, you begin your journey searching for your lost apprentice who’s being targeted by the Wild Hunt, an army of inter-dimensional wraiths with whom Geralt has a long history.

This journey takes you through the incredibly detailed and gritty open-world of the Witcher universe where every new location opens up dozens of side quests, monster bounties, and mysteries to explore.

With a massive storyline offering an estimated 100 hours of gameplay, as well as three highly regarded DLCs which each add 20-40 hours, The Witcher 3 will keep you busy for a long time.

2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim has to be included on any list of the best single-player PC games. Released all back in 2011 (and remastered since), Skyrim is the quintessential RPG. You’re introduced to the colossal open-world as your character wakes up in a carriage, learning that you’re on the way to your execution.

With a massive leveling system where each type of weapon, armor, and magic has its own skill tree, you can progress through the story as any kind of character you can imagine.

And, in classic Elder Scrolls style, dedicated fans have developed tens of thousands of mods that expand the base game far beyond its original scope. Add to this the three DLCs and you have hundreds of hours of content to play through.

3. Minecraft

Another classic PC game, Minecraft is a timeless choice for solo play. Create a new procedurally generated world and quickly build yourself a shelter before night falls. The rest is up to you.

Minecraft is a relaxing, creative single-player PC game where you fight mobs, build structures, and progress toward increasingly rare materials. Since it’s a sandbox game and the world is effectively infinite, it’s a great game to choose if you want a fun time sink. There are also hundreds of mods and modpacks to choose from, some of which have thousands of hours of content to complete.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

The newest game in this article so far, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best single-player PC games to be released in recent years. Whether you want to focus on the expansive questline, become a wanted criminal, or simply explore the stunning open-world, the game is precision engineered for immersion.

Red Dead Redemption 2 takes time to focus on the characters and their motivations, the varied environment, and the Old West world as a whole. There’s a ridiculous amount of content, and everything really makes you feel like you’re right there in the Old West.

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you enjoyed the original Ori and the Blind Forest, Will of the Wisps is a no brainer. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a challenging platformer. The story begins with Ori trying to find Ku, an owlet. Then, Ori discovers and learns many movements and combat abilities that add depth to the game as you progress.

To progress, you often need to work out a complex jumping pattern combining jumps, rolls, glides, and grabbing to reach another section. This can be difficult, but figuring it out (and the game’s feel overall) is incredibly satisfying.

Set in one of the most beautifully designed worlds with an art style that has received near-universal praise, Ori is more of an experience than a game.

6. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a turn-based RPG set in a world where sorcerers are gathered up and stripped of their powers. Starting in a ship at sea on the “tutorial deck” you quickly learn how detailed and intricate the game is. You can interact with nearly everything in the world, and many secrets are hidden behind seemingly ordinary objects.

Even on the easiest difficulty, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is challenging. If you enjoy games that require strategy and well-thought-out character progression, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the single-player PC game for you.

7. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is still incredibly popular, despite being an indie game released in 2016, and it’s one of the best 2D games for PC. You begin at your Grandpa’s old farm and must bring it back to its former glory, making friends, money, and achievements along the way.

Essentially a farming simulator (with some interesting twists), Stardew Valley gives you a feeling that’s simultaneously wholesome, relaxing, and addictive. And, the good news is its developer ConcernedApe is still releasing yearly updates and introducing new content to the game.

8. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Fallen Order takes place between the prequel film trilogy and the original film trilogy, after the rise of Darth Vader but before Luke Skywalker’s introduction. Your character is Cal Kestis, a scrapper who discovers that he’s force sensitive as the Sith hunt them down throughout the galaxy.

An action-adventure game true to the name, Fallen Order takes many popular aspects of previous Star Wars games and builds on them. By the end of the game, Cal is a veritable force god, which is exceedingly fun. With an interesting story, great cutscenes, and a beautiful score, Fallen Order is a great choice.

9. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance received a lot of hype as it advertised its medieval simulator-style gameplay, and after a few updates, it managed to live up to it. You control Henry, a blacksmith who lives in a silver mining town. Starting as a peasant, you’re a far cry from a capable warrior at the beginning of the game.

Kingdom Come features some of the most realistic combat in a game, a gorgeous soundtrack, historical detail, and many skills to use and progress. Alchemy actually feels like alchemy, and if you don’t maintain your cleanliness, people will not respect you. If that sounds like your kind of game, why not give it a go?

10. Doom Eternal

Our final entry on this list is Doom Eternal, the long-awaited continuation of the Doom franchise. In Doom Eternal, demons have invaded Earth, and it’s your job to annihilate them. Wield an arsenal of high-powered weaponry, and engage in the smooth and destructive carnage that Doom is known for.

Generally regarded as a massive improvement to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal is oddly satisfying to play. And, we finally get a storyline and some background to the Slayer’s past that definitely adds to the experience of this single-player PC game.

Which Game Will You Play?

Sometimes it feels like multiplayer games are taking over the market. But luckily, there’s still plenty of great single-player PC games for solo play. Hopefully, a few of the games on this list got your attention. Let us know what your favorite single-player game is in the comments below.