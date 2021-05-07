If you’ve ever seen light refracted through a prism, then you know it contains a lot of different colors. One of these colors, blue light, can keep you awake when used properly. On the flip side, it can interfere with your sleep, too.

If you like to use your PC late at night, it’s a good idea to make sure you have a blue light screen filter. One of these devices will stop blue light from reaching your eyes and throwing your circadian rhythm into a samba.

The Best Blue Light Screen Filters for Your PC Monitor

There are a lot of generic options on the market that may not entirely block out blue light, or they may block too many spectrums and make it even harder to see your screen. Here are the best options that provide quality and utility.

The Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector is one of the newer options on the market. The product is Prime-eligible, but boasts a high price point at $90. That said, it does more than just block blue light. The Ocushield also includes an infused privacy filter that makes it harder for those nearby to see your screen.

The Ocushield is available in a variety of different sizes ranging from 21.5 inches wide all the way to 27 inches wide. There are also options for laptops as small as 11.6 inches wide. A coating on the filter means your screen won’t retain fingerprints if you accidentally touch it while adjusting the screen.

This product also offers a 100-day money-back guarantee, so it’s worth considering if you want to work in the evenings without putting your sleep schedule at risk. The downside is the high price point and the relative newness of the product–at the time of writing, it had only six reviews.

The EZ-Pro Screen Protector is a much more affordable option that starts at $25 for a 20-inch monitor. It comes with three screen covers, so you are actually only paying about $8.30 for each filter.

It filters blue light out of the visible spectrum while also protecting your monitor against scratches. As an added bonus, it protects against fingerprints and is anti-glare, which makes it much easier to use the computer in late afternoon. Covers are available for monitors from 20 inches to 24 inches in size, with even the largest option coming in at only $34.

If you have a larger monitor, the EZ-Pro might not be the best fit. On the other hand, the low price and multiple blue light screen filters make it a no-brainer if you’re looking for a budget purchase.

The Mosiso blue light filter is a bit pricier than the EZ-Pro. For the 20 to 22-inch version, you’ll pay $41. For the 23 to 24-inch version, you’ll pay $64. For the 25 to 27-inch version (the largest size), you’ll pay $60. The good news is there are a lot of benefits packed into that price range.

The Mosiso is 0.01 inches thick, which means you’ll get around 95 percent transparency. Your screen won’t become noticeably thicker if you decide to use this blue light filter on a laptop screen rather than a monitor, and your brightness won’t change as a result of using the filter.

It blocks out 99 percent of blue light, while the acrylic material protects your screen from scratches. Fingerprints can still leave marks, but they can be wiped away with ease. If you want to work late at night or prefer to binge Fortnite late in the evening, this blue light filter will keep you at top performance without keeping you awake.

The Vintez blue light filter sets itself apart because it doesn’t attach directly to the monitor–instead, it hangs over the top of the monitor. This makes it the perfect addition for someone that works with true-color screens. If you need color accuracy during the day, you can just remove the filter and set it to the side.

The blue light filter blocks up to 61 percent of blue light and 99 percent of UV light. You’ll be able to use your screen without straining your eyes, and the material is scratch-resistant. If dust builds up on the screen, it includes a microfiber cleaning cloth you can use to wipe it down.

The Vintez filter ranges in size from 17 inches all the way to 27 inches, with prices varying from $41 to $61. If you aren’t sure about using blue light filters, the Vintez is an affordable option that you can try without too much financial investment.

The EYES PC blue light filter is an acrylic screen that claims to block up to 100 percent of both UV light and blue light. It’s sized to fit monitors between 23 and 24 inches in size and hooks over the upper rim of the monitor.

Thanks to its acrylic design, the filter is scratch- and fingerprint-resistant. If it does get dirty or smudged, a soft cloth will wipe it clean. EYES claims the screen offers no distortion at all. While a filter will always cause at least some distortion, the amount may be so minimal that you won’t notice.

At a price point of $59, the EYES blue light filter isn’t the most affordable option, but it isn’t the most expensive either. It’s a solid mid-range option with a large number of highly-rated reviews.

Blue Light Screen Filters Are Important

Blue light does more than just interrupt your sleep schedule–it can lead to eye disease later in life and even affect your vision. Take steps now to protect your eyes and benefit in both the short and long term.