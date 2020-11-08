If you know someone that absolutely loves movies, your go-to gift for them might be a Blu-ray or a DVD. Spice things up a bit this year with some truly creative, inventive gifts for movie lovers that they’ll remember for years to come.

Everyone has that one friend that absolutely loves to show movies. If you know someone who would benefit, check out the QKK Portable Movie Projector. This projector is just $90 and is a highly rated option on Amazone.

The projector itself is small, but has a max screen size of 170 inches at 1080p HD. It connects with everything from Roku Sticks to game consoles (which means that you can play video games blown up to a huge size too.) With 50,000 hours of life in the bulb, this is a great gift for someone that would love to show movies on the big screen in their own home.

For the ultimate at-home viewing experience, a backyard party is best–and for that, you need an inflatable movie screen. The Khomo Gear 20-foot inflatable screen is designed with the outdoors in mind, but you can use it indoors too. The set comes with an electric blower, 12 feet of rope, plastic stakes to tie it down, and a carrying bag.

The result is a screen that is 13 feet by 8 feet at a 16:9 aspect ratio. It takes less than five minutes to inflate, so you can have a movie night in no time at all. Just be aware that this is not designed for prolonged exposure to moisture, so bring it inside at night when you have finished watching movies.

It’s not a night at the movies without delicious, overpriced snacks–but you can recreate that experience without the “overpriced” part. The Ultimate Movie Night Care Package from Redbox includes a huge variety of different snacks, as well as a Redbox Rental Code. This package is everything a movie lover needs to enjoy a night at home.

Best of all, the gift is only $26. That includes ten different kinds of snacks, a Redbox rental code, and popcorn.

Streaming is the new way to watch all your favorite movies and shows. While Blu-ray can still provide a superior experience, sometimes you don’t have to go to all the effort to find the disc and get it started. The Roku Premiere provides a 4K streaming experience from all your favorite services, including Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

You can even search for paid movies on Roku across a variety of sources and easily see what the most affordable options for watching a movie are. The easy and attractive Roku interface is an ideal gift for movie lovers that will appeal to almost any user, and especially those want to forgo the difficulties that come with smart TVs.

Mubi is a niche movie streaming service with a focus on art films. Every day the service introduces a new “Film of the Day,” a particular movie from a particular genre that highlights what makes that genre fantastic. Movies rotate periodically through Mubi, but viewers will never lack for something to watch.

Mubi has films from all over the world. It also shows foreign language films, filmmaker retrospectives, and much more. It is the ultimate service for a movie buff.

Half the experience of a film on a home theatre is the sound, but sub-par speakers in a TV aren’t good enough. On the other hand, no one needs to spend hundreds of dollars on a surround sound system. Soundbars can provide an equal experience without breaking the bank.

The Vizio SB2920 is an affordable, gift-friendly soundbar that will enhance anyone’s viewing experience whether they are watching a movie, streaming their favorite show on Netflix, or trying to get a leg up on the competition in Call of Duty.

A standard Blu-ray or DVD is kind of a boring gift, but a collector’s edition of a classic film is a great gift for movie lovers. This Godzilla collection shows the Showa-Era films, or those from 1954 to 1975. It comes in a special case with a deluxe hardcover book with 15 films.

In addition to the movies, viewers can watch interviewers with the writers and directors, listen with an English-language dub track, watch new English subtitle translations, and even see the Japanese-only version of King Kong vs Godzilla. This collection will be at home on the shelf of any Kaiju movie fan.

The look of a classic movie theater popcorn machine creates a lot of nostalgia in people. Why not recreate that feeling with one at home? The West Bend Theater-Style Popcorn Machine looks just like the one you might have seen behind the ticket counter at an older theater.

It makes between five and six servings of popcorn in just minutes–perfect for those movie viewing parties with friends. It’s also easy to clean up and just looks cool.

Smart lights can tap into the colors of your TV and display ambient lighting behind it, capturing the moments on screen and making them seem like they are escaping the confines of your TV. A good smart light strip can increase immersion and make a viewing experience better than before.

It’s a well-known fact that the best way to pass time on a long trip is by watching a movie, but nothing ruins the experience faster than someone talking loudly beside you. If you know a movie buff that travels a lot, they will appreciate a set of noise cancelling headphones that will let them watch their favorite films in peace.

This set of headphones from Sony is normally $200, but during the holiday season they are marked down–perfect for a gift that will see a lot of use throughout the year ahead.