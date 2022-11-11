Although the Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the most powerful consoles in the world, it’s also by far the largest console. Despite its design and airflow, it suffers from a few overheating issues, and they usually aren’t subtle. You’ll get a warning that says, “Your PS5 is too hot,” and then the system will shut down.

There are multiple cooling stands on the market that can help fight overheating and prevent any interruptions to your gameplay. Some sit horizontally, while others lean towards a vertical orientation. Something you’ll want to keep in mind is which edition of the PS5 you have and whether the stand will work for it.

Table of Contents

The NexiGo PS5 Silent Cooling Stand is designed to hold the PS5 in a vertical configuration and works with both the PS5 Disc Edition and the PS5 Digital Edition. At only $60, it’s not overly expensive – especially when you consider it also includes a ten-game organizer and a charging stand for two PS5 Dualsense controllers.

The PS5 attaches to this stand with the included screw, so it’s more secure than if it just sat inside the stand itself. There are three fan speeds to choose from, all of which pull hot air down and away from the system, allowing cooler air to take its place.

The NexiGo PS5 Cooling Stand is available on Amazon for just $60 and is eligible for Prime shipping.

The Oivo PS5 Cooling Stand has many of the same features as the NexiGo, but it improves on it in several ways. It too offers three different fan speeds (low, medium, and high) with LED indicators, two DualSense charging ports, and game storage. However, it offers several advanced safety features including overcharge, overheat, and overvoltage protection. It also has high-speed charging for two PS5 controllers at once, bringing them to nearly full in just 2.5 hours.

The Oivo provides storage for up to 12 video games, as well as a 2-in-1 cable that is conveniently hidden behind the console. It qualifies for free Prime shipping, and at just $40 (with a 20% coupon at checkout), it’s a more affordable choice than the NexiGo.

The vertical orientation is the default setup for most PS5 consoles, but that can make it a bit difficult for people in the horizontal fan club. This PS5 cooling stand from Oivo is aimed at people that prefer to keep their PS5 on its side. The internal cooling fan spins at 4,500 RPMs, but is still incredibly quiet. This level of power is necessary for keeping the console cool, as some people have reported higher instances of overheating when the PS5 is set up horizontally.

While it doesn’t have any game slots for storage, it does offer two charging docks for PS5 controllers and four USB charging dongles for PS5 accessories like headsets. The Oivo PS5 Horizontal Stand also features overvoltage, overheating, and overcurrent protection, just like its vertical cooling stand.

The Oivo PS5 Horizontal Stand is available for $37 from Amazon Prime, with a 20% coupon that can be applied at checkout.

While the NexiGo and Oivo stands are very noticeable, the Benazcap PS5 Cooling Stand opts for a more subdued, subtle look. It’s a black base that the PS5 fits neatly into, but it provides a lot of functionality for that small package. In addition to the vertical cooling stand, it includes a dual controller charger, and storage for up to 15 games.

The dual fans keep the console cool, and the metal base assists in pulling heat away from the game console. LED status lights indicate the charge of the controllers, and there’s even a built-in stand for a headset and a cable hook to help keep things more organized. Beside the game storage is a slot for a PS5 media remote, if you have one.

The Benazcap PS5 Cooling Stand is $42, but is eligible for a 10% coupon you can apply at checkout.

The Yuanhot Vertical Cooling Stand is the most budget-friendly vertical stand at just $17. That said, it still ranks highly, with a total of 4.5 stars after more than 950 reviews. It has the features you’d expect from higher-priced models, including an all-in-one design with storage for your PS5 games and controller charging.

Two controllers can be charged at once on the cooling stand, but there are also three USB ports for powering other accessories. Charging status lights will tell you whether the controllers are fully charged or not.

The lower price does come at one cost, though: it has only two cooling fans, and only two speed options: high and low. The low speed still helps keep the heat down, but it’s not as efficient as the high speed option. The Yuanhot Vertical Cooling Stand works with both Digital and Disc versions of the PS5, too, and its minimalistic design will appeal to quite a few people who find the larger builds somewhat garish.

Do You Need a Cooling System?

The PS5 fan inside the console is plenty powerful on its own, which means that an entire charging station might be somewhat overkill. Sure, having a charging station for controllers is nice, but is it worth the added cost? A quick Google search will show a lot of gamers that dealt with overheating when the console first launched.

Since then, the problems have seemed to calm down a bit – but if you’re a hardcore gamer that spends most of your time playing, then you’ll want to do anything you can to extend the lifespan of the system.

A cooling station can help. It’s not an absolute necessity, but it can improve your experience and let you spend more time with your favorite titles.