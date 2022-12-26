Have you ever been watching your favorite show on Netflix and suddenly wondered why the streaming platform keeps asking, “Are you still watching?” It may seem annoying or intrusive but this feature pops up for many people who love to binge-watch.

In this article, we’ll discuss why Netflix implemented this question in the first place and how you can turn it off. Also, make sure to check out our other useful Netflix hacks and codes to get the best streaming experience.

Table of Contents

Why Netflix Asks “Are You Still Watching?”

According to Netflix, there are two main reasons why you’ll get asked if you are still watching. The first is to stop wasting bandwidth or data by streaming the show while you’re not really watching. This is especially true if you use a mobile device. If you’re streaming Netflix shows using mobile data, every megabyte counts. Some network providers impose limitations on how much data you can use. If you go over it, they will charge higher rates.

Another reason is so you don’t lose track of your show and waste energy in case you doze off, or leave the room. Imagine if you fall asleep while watching your favorite show and it plays for several hours in the background. It’s hard to remember where you stopped watching so you can go back to it and your devices are wasting energy during that time.

No matter the reason, the “Are You Still Watching?” feature annoys a lot of people. So here’s how to deal with it. There are several ways to handle it, but none of them is Netflix actually giving you the option to turn off the “Are You Still Watching?” feature.

Turn Off Autoplay

Turning off the autoplay feature is the most obvious and straightforward solution to the annoying “Are You Still Watching?” problem. This way, the following episode won’t start automatically. You’ll have to intentionally play it and once you turn the autoplay off, you’ll no longer be bothered by the prompt. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Netflix web page. Select your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Select Manage Profiles if you have more than one profile, and select the one you use. You’ll be taken to the settings page.

Scroll down to Playback Settings , under the Profile and Parental Controls section.

Find the box at the bottom that says “ Autoplay the next episode in a series on all devices ”, and uncheck it.

Press the Save button.

Note that if you want to turn off autoplay for all your profiles, you’ll have to follow these steps for each of them separately.

This is the best option for all of the users who prefer streaming Netflix on mobile phones, both Android and iPhone. Since your phone is always with you, it is easy to manually tap play whenever you need to play the next episode. But you’ll have to use the browser to turn off the autoplay option because you can’t access it through the Netflix app.

Use a Browser Addon

There are several web browser extensions that can make your Netflix experience more satisfying. Some of them will also help you get rid of the “Are You Still Watching?” feature. If you’re using Google Chrome, or another browser that supports extensions, choose Netflix Pause Removal, which is also available for Mozilla Firefox. If you want to try another useful extension, check out Never Ending Netflix.

How to Use Netflix Pause Removal on Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome and go to the Chrome web store website. Type “Netflix Pause Removal” in the search bar and select the correct extension.

Select Add to Chrome .

A pop-up window will show up. Select Add Extension .

That’s it. The extension will work automatically and you can now watch your favorite Netflix TV shows without interruptions.

How to Use Netflix Pause Removal on Firefox

Open your Firefox browser and go to https://addons.mozilla.org. Type in “Netflix Pause Removal” in the search bar and choose the addon.

Select Add to Firefox .

When a pop-up window shows up, press Add .

Go to Netflix and stream TV shows and movies with no interruptions.

Disabling the “Are You Still Watching?” Feature on Roku and Fire TV Stick Devices

You can stream Netflix on Roku and the Fire TV Stick, but the bad news is that Netflix won’t allow you to disable the “Are You Still Watching?” feature. But there are some methods you can use to prevent the prompt from appearing.

The first method is pretty straightforward. Simply use your controller to let the Netflix app know you are still there. Increasing or decreasing the volume is interaction with the app enough not to trigger the “Are You Still Watching?” message.

The second method is to disable autoplay, just as described in the first section of this article. But as with mobile phones, the Netflix app for the Roku streaming device and Firestick won’t allow you to do it. You’ll have to use the browser. While Firestick comes with two built-in browsers, Amazon Silk and Firefox, Roku doesn’t have any. You’ll have to download and install one on Roku or use your computer to access the Netflix website and switch off autoplay.

Stream Netflix without Being Disturbed

Netflix’s “Are you still watching?” prompt is a great way to keep people engaged in their content. However, if you find it annoying, turn it off and enjoy your favorite Netflix shows without any interruptions. Also, let us know in the comment section below if Netflix has other features that ruin your experience.