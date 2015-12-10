Syncing your default Google Calendar or any custom calendars to your iPhone is pretty easy these days in iOS. Once you add your Gmail account under Mail, it gives you the option to sync your calendar, contacts and notes.

However, if you have ever added any third-party calendars to Google, i.e. the ones that show up under Other calendars, you might have noticed that they do not automatically get synced down to the iPhone.

This problem frustrated me for a long time before I was able to figure it out. In this article, I’ll quickly show you how to enable normal calendar syncing with Google in iOS followed by how to sync any other calendars you might have.

Sync Google Calendar to iPhone

This is very straight-forward and easy to do. First, go into Settings and tap on Mail, Contacts and Calendars. If you haven’t already added your account, tap on Add Account.

Tap on Google and then you’ll be asked to enter your Gmail email address. Tap next and you’ll need to enter your password. Tap next and if everything connects fine, you’ll see the options to sync mail, contacts, calendars, etc.

If you only need the calendars to sync, just turn everything else off. Tap Save and you’re good to go. Note that the only calendars that will sync are the ones listed under My Calendars when you go to calendar.google.com on your desktop.

Now open the calendar app on your phone and you should see all the appointments from those calendars listed under My Calendars. Before I get into how to sync the other calendars, let me give you one more quick tip.

Go to Settings, tap Mail, Contacts and Calendars and then scroll all the way down to Default Calendar. Here you can choose your main Google calendar as the default one so that when you create new events on your iPhone, they will be created in the Google calendar rather than in the iCloud calendar.

Syncing Other Calendars to iPhone

Now for the interesting part. You would think there would be some obvious link available for syncing the rest of those calendars to your iPhone, but there isn’t. I searched through all the calendar settings and couldn’t find what I needed.

Eventually, I landed one some Google page that mentioned this specific link:

For some ridiculous reason, a link to this page does not appear anywhere on any page while in Google Calendar.

However, this page is key to getting those other calendars to show up in the Apple calendar app. Go ahead and check off any other calendars you want under Shared Calendars and once your phone syncs, all the items from those extra calendars will appear!

Enable Calendar in App

Lastly, you need to make sure the calendars you are syncing are actually enabled in the iOS calendar app. They should be by default, but if they are unchecked, then you won’t see those events. Open the calendar app and tap on Calendars at the very bottom.

Make sure that all the calendars that you want from your Google account are checked. You can also uncheck any calendars you don’t want here.

That’s about it! All your events should be showing up just fine in your calendar at this point. If you have any questions, feel free to comment. Enjoy!