Are you having trouble logging into your account in the Spotify app? If so, your app may be faulty or your desktop or mobile device may be experiencing technical issues. There are a few ways to get around this problem, and we’ll show you how.

Some of the reasons you can’t sign in to your account include not having an active internet connection, your app’s cache files becoming corrupted, or using an incorrect account password. We’ll show you how to deal with these things.

1. Check Your Internet Connection

When you can’t log in to your account in Spotify, the first thing to check is if your internet connection is working. Spotify requires an active connection to validate your login details, and that can’t happen if your device isn’t connected to the internet.

You can check your connection’s status by launching a web browser on your device and opening a site like Google. If the site loads, your internet connection is working just fine.

In case your site fails to load, your internet connection has a problem. You can try to fix your connection or ask your provider for help.

2. Check if Spotify Is Down

Like all other online services, Spotify can go down from time to time. When that happens, you can’t access the platform’s various services, including logging in to your account.

The company actually has a Twitter account called Spotify Status to let the users know if the app is experiencing any issues. You can access that account and check if the platform is indeed down.



If that’s the case, you’ll have to wait until the company fixes the issues and brings all its services back up.

3. Restart Your Desktop or Mobile

Your desktop or mobile phone’s minor issues can cause your installed apps to malfunction. Your Spotify login issue may have resulted from your device’s faulty behavior.

In that case, you can give your device a reboot and see if that fixes the issue. You can resolve most minor problems by simply turning your devices off and back on.

Restart a Windows PC

Open Start and select the Power icon. Choose Restart in the menu.

Restart an iPhone

Press and hold down either Volume Up + Side or Volume Down + Side buttons on your iPhone. Drag the slider to turn your phone off.

Turn your phone back on by pressing and holding down the Side button.

Restart an Android Phone

Press and hold down the Power button until the power menu opens. Choose Restart in the menu.

When your device restarts, try logging into the Spotify app.

4. Reset Your Spotify Password

One reason you can’t log in to your Spotify account is that your password is incorrect. You may have typos in your password, or you may be using an old password to sign in to your account.

In this case, you can reset your password and then use the new password to log in to your account. Here’s how you can do that on the web:

Launch your preferred web browser, open the Spotify site, and select Log in in the top-right corner. Choose Forgot your password? on the login page. Select the Email address or username field and type your Spotify email address or username. Then, confirm the captcha and select Send .

Open your email account’s inbox, access Spotify’s latest email, and select the Reset password link in the email. Choose the New password field and type the new password to use with your Spotify account. Enter the same password in the Repeat new password field. Then, confirm the captcha and select Send .

Open Spotify on your desktop or mobile and sign in to your account with the newly created password.

5. Clear Your Spotify App Cache

Spotify uses cache files to improve your experience when you’re using the app. These files may have become corrupt, causing you sign-in problems. Luckily, you can fix the issue by deleting your Spotify cache.

Doing that doesn’t delete any data associated with your account. Your playlists and other items in Spotify remain intact. Note that you can only clear Spotify’s cache on an Android phone. You must uninstall and reinstall the app on your Windows PC or Apple iPhone to delete the app cache.

Launch Settings on your Android phone. Select Apps & notifications > Spotify in Settings. Choose Storage & cache . Tap Clear cache .

Launch the Spotify app.

6. Update the Spotify App on Your Devices

An outdated Spotify app version can cause many problems, including login issues. You can resolve most of these issues by updating the app to the latest version on your devices.

You can update Spotify on your Android phone or iPhone by visiting the respective app store. On Windows, you can manually download and install the latest app version to update your app. Check out Spotify’s uninstall and reinstall method below to learn how to do that.

Update Spotify on iPhone

Open App Store on your iPhone. Select Updates at the bottom. Choose Update next to Spotify on the app list.

Update Spotify on Android

Launch Google Play Store on your phone. Search for and tap Spotify . Select Update to update the app.

7. Disconnect Third-Party Apps From Your Spotify Account

Spotify allows you to share your account access with third-party apps and services. It’s worth delinking those apps from your account when you’re experiencing login problems. You can revoke your account access for those services by logging in to the Spotify website.

Launch your preferred web browser and access Spotify’s Manage Apps page. Choose Remove Access next to all the services you’ve linked to your account.

Open the Spotify app on your device and try to log in to your account.

8. Uninstall and Reinstall Spotify on Your Devices

If you continue to face the log-in issue, Spotify’s app files might be problematic. You can’t fix these files yourself, so you’ll have to rely on the uninstall and reinstall method to resolve your problem.

You can get rid of your current Spotify installation from your device, and then reinstall a fresh version of the app on your device. This will resolve all your app file-related issues on your desktop or mobile.

Reinstall Spotify on a Windows PC

Launch Windows Settings by pressing Windows + I . Select Apps in Settings. Choose Spotify on the app list and select Uninstall .

Select Uninstall in the prompt. Head to Spotify’s website and download and install the latest desktop app version on your computer.

Reinstall Spotify on iPhone

Tap and hold on the Spotify app on your iPhone’s home screen. Select X in the app’s top-left corner. Choose Delete in the prompt.

Open App Store , search for Spotify , and select the app. Tap the download icon to download the app to your phone.

Reinstall Spotify on Android

Tap and hold Spotify in your app drawer and select Uninstall .

Choose OK in the prompt. Launch Google Play Store on your phone. Search for and select Spotify . Tap Install to install the app on your phone.

Fix Spotify’s Login Issues on Your Desktop and Mobile Devices With Ease

If you can’t log in to your Spotify account, you can’t access your account settings, playlists, favorite music, and other items. You’re basically an alien to this streaming service for as long as you remain signed out.

Luckily, you don’t have to be in that situation for too long. You can use one or more of the methods described above to resolve your Spotify login problems. Once done, you can resume your music streaming sessions with the app on your desktop or phone.