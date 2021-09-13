In addition to enjoying the built-in streaming options on your Roku, you can stream various media files from your Apple device to your Roku with Apple’s AirPlay technology.
If your Roku device is compatible with AirPlay, you can stream music, photos, and videos from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac over to your Roku-enabled screen. To do this, you’ll need to first set up AirPlay on your Roku.
Step 1: Check the Device Compatibility With AirPlay
To stream media from your Apple devices to your Roku, both your Roku and your Apple device must support AirPlay 2.
To check if your Roku supports Apple’s AirPlay technology, first find your Roku’s model number and software version as follows:
- Go to Settings > System > About on your Roku.
- Note the Model and the Software version on the About screen.
Now match your Roku’s model number with the following AirPlay-supported devices. Additionally, if your Roku model is one of the following, the model must be running Roku OS 9.4 or later.
- Roku TV: Axxxx, Cxxxx, CxxGB, 7xxxx
- Roku Streambar: 9102
- Roku Streambar Pro: 9101R2
- Roku Premiere: 4630, 4620, 3920
- Roku Premiere+: 3921, 4630
- Roku Streaming Stick+: 3811, 3810
- Roku Smart Soundbar: 9100, 9101
- Roku Express 4K: 3940
- Roku Express 4K+: 3941
- Roku Ultra: 4600, 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800
- Roku Ultra LT: 4662
If your Roku model is in the following list, your model supports AirPlay, but it must be running Roku OS 10.0 or later.
- Roku TV: Dxxxx, 8xxxx
- Roku Streaming Stick: 3600, 3800, 3801
- Roku Express: 3900, 3930, 3801
- Roku Express+: 3910, 3931
- Roku HD: 3932
- Roku 2: 4205, 4210
- Roku 3: 4200, 4201, 4230
To use AirPlay on your Apple devices, your iPhone and iPad must be running iOS 11.4 or later. On your Mac, you must be using macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later.
Additionally, both your Roku device and your Apple device should be on the same Wi-Fi network. If they are on separate networks, AirPlay won’t work.
Step 2: Enable AirPlay on Roku
Your Roku device has a dedicated AirPlay settings menu, where you have to turn on the AirPlay option before you can use the feature.
- Select Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit on your Roku’s main interface.
- Turn on the AirPlay option on the AirPlay and HomeKit Settings screen.
Step 3: Use AirPlay on Your Roku Device
With AirPlay now enabled on your Roku, you’re ready to start streaming content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku.
When it comes to streaming content, you have two options. You can stream an audio, video, or photo file from your Apple device to your Roku, or you can mirror the entire screen of your Apple device to your Roku.
We’ll show you how to use both options.
Stream Content From an Apple Device to Roku
You can stream various media files, including music, photos, and videos, from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku with AirPlay using both built-in apps as well as third-party apps that support AirPlay.
Stream Media From an iPhone/iPad to Roku
As an example, we’ll stream a music track from Spotify on an iPhone to Roku:
- Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Find the song you’d like to stream to your Roku and play that song.
- Tap the Listening on icon at the bottom of the Now Playing screen.
- Select AirPlay or Bluetooth on the Listening on screen.
- Select your Roku device from the list of devices.
- You’ll see an AirPlay Passcode on your Roku-connected screen. Enter this passcode on your Apple device and tap OK.
- Your music should start playing on your Roku.
Stream Media From a Mac to Roku
You can stream media files from your Mac to your Roku. For example, to stream a YouTube video from Safari on a Mac to Roku:
- Launch Safari on your Mac and access any YouTube video.
- Select the AirPlay icon at the bottom of the video and choose your Roku device from the list.
- You’ll see an AirPlay Passcode on your Roku. Enter this code in the prompt on your Mac and select OK.
- Your video should play on your Roku device.
Mirror an Apple Device’s Screen to Roku
Watching your iPhone, iPad, or Mac’s contents on your Roku by mirroring your device’s screen works pretty much the same way as streaming the media content.
Mirror an iPhone or iPad’s Screen to Roku
Your iPhone and iPad come with a built-in mirroring feature, so you don’t have to install a third-party app to mirror your screen.
- Open Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. On recent devices, you can do this by swiping down from the top-right corner. On older devices, swipe up from the bottom.
- Tap Screen Mirroring.
- Select your Roku device from the list of devices.
- An AirPlay Passcode should appear on your Roku. Enter this code on your iPhone or iPad and tap OK.
- You’ll see your Apple device’s screen on your Roku.
- To stop mirroring your iPhone or iPad’s screen, tap Stop Mirroring on your device.
Mirror a Mac’s Screen to Roku
Mac also has a built-in mirroring feature, so you don’t need a third-party app.
- Select the Control Center icon in your Mac’s menu bar and choose Screen Mirroring.
- Select your Roku device in the list.
- Note the passcode from your Roku and enter it in the prompt on your Mac. Select OK.
- Your Roku will display your entire Mac screen.
- To stop mirroring your Mac’s screen, select the mirroring icon in your Mac’s menu bar and choose your Roku device.
And that’s how you enjoy your Apple device’s content on the large screen of your Roku.