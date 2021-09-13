In addition to enjoying the built-in streaming options on your Roku, you can stream various media files from your Apple device to your Roku with Apple’s AirPlay technology.

If your Roku device is compatible with AirPlay, you can stream music, photos, and videos from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac over to your Roku-enabled screen. To do this, you’ll need to first set up AirPlay on your Roku.

Table of Contents

Step 1: Check the Device Compatibility With AirPlay

To stream media from your Apple devices to your Roku, both your Roku and your Apple device must support AirPlay 2.

To check if your Roku supports Apple’s AirPlay technology, first find your Roku’s model number and software version as follows:

Go to Settings > System > About on your Roku. Note the Model and the Software version on the About screen.

Now match your Roku’s model number with the following AirPlay-supported devices. Additionally, if your Roku model is one of the following, the model must be running Roku OS 9.4 or later.

Roku TV: Axxxx, Cxxxx, CxxGB, 7xxxx

Axxxx, Cxxxx, CxxGB, 7xxxx Roku Streambar: 9102

9102 Roku Streambar Pro: 9101R2

9101R2 Roku Premiere: 4630, 4620, 3920

4630, 4620, 3920 Roku Premiere+: 3921, 4630

3921, 4630 Roku Streaming Stick+: 3811, 3810

3811, 3810 Roku Smart Soundbar: 9100, 9101

9100, 9101 Roku Express 4K: 3940

3940 Roku Express 4K+: 3941

3941 Roku Ultra: 4600, 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800

4600, 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800 Roku Ultra LT: 4662

If your Roku model is in the following list, your model supports AirPlay, but it must be running Roku OS 10.0 or later.

Roku TV: Dxxxx, 8xxxx

Dxxxx, 8xxxx Roku Streaming Stick: 3600, 3800, 3801

3600, 3800, 3801 Roku Express: 3900, 3930, 3801

3900, 3930, 3801 Roku Express+: 3910, 3931

3910, 3931 Roku HD: 3932

3932 Roku 2: 4205, 4210

4205, 4210 Roku 3: 4200, 4201, 4230

To use AirPlay on your Apple devices, your iPhone and iPad must be running iOS 11.4 or later. On your Mac, you must be using macOS Mojave 10.14.5 or later.

Additionally, both your Roku device and your Apple device should be on the same Wi-Fi network. If they are on separate networks, AirPlay won’t work.

Step 2: Enable AirPlay on Roku

Your Roku device has a dedicated AirPlay settings menu, where you have to turn on the AirPlay option before you can use the feature.

Select Settings > Apple AirPlay and HomeKit on your Roku’s main interface. Turn on the AirPlay option on the AirPlay and HomeKit Settings screen.

Step 3: Use AirPlay on Your Roku Device

With AirPlay now enabled on your Roku, you’re ready to start streaming content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku.

When it comes to streaming content, you have two options. You can stream an audio, video, or photo file from your Apple device to your Roku, or you can mirror the entire screen of your Apple device to your Roku.

We’ll show you how to use both options.

Stream Content From an Apple Device to Roku

You can stream various media files, including music, photos, and videos, from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku with AirPlay using both built-in apps as well as third-party apps that support AirPlay.

Stream Media From an iPhone/iPad to Roku

As an example, we’ll stream a music track from Spotify on an iPhone to Roku:

Launch the Spotify app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the song you’d like to stream to your Roku and play that song. Tap the Listening on icon at the bottom of the Now Playing screen.

Select AirPlay or Bluetooth on the Listening on screen.

Select your Roku device from the list of devices.

You’ll see an AirPlay Passcode on your Roku-connected screen. Enter this passcode on your Apple device and tap OK.

Your music should start playing on your Roku.

Stream Media From a Mac to Roku

You can stream media files from your Mac to your Roku. For example, to stream a YouTube video from Safari on a Mac to Roku:

Launch Safari on your Mac and access any YouTube video. Select the AirPlay icon at the bottom of the video and choose your Roku device from the list.

You’ll see an AirPlay Passcode on your Roku. Enter this code in the prompt on your Mac and select OK.

Your video should play on your Roku device.

Mirror an Apple Device’s Screen to Roku

Watching your iPhone, iPad, or Mac’s contents on your Roku by mirroring your device’s screen works pretty much the same way as streaming the media content.

Mirror an iPhone or iPad’s Screen to Roku

Your iPhone and iPad come with a built-in mirroring feature, so you don’t have to install a third-party app to mirror your screen.

Open Control Center on your iPhone or iPad. On recent devices, you can do this by swiping down from the top-right corner. On older devices, swipe up from the bottom. Tap Screen Mirroring.

Select your Roku device from the list of devices.

An AirPlay Passcode should appear on your Roku. Enter this code on your iPhone or iPad and tap OK.

You’ll see your Apple device’s screen on your Roku. To stop mirroring your iPhone or iPad’s screen, tap Stop Mirroring on your device.

Mirror a Mac’s Screen to Roku

Mac also has a built-in mirroring feature, so you don’t need a third-party app.

Select the Control Center icon in your Mac’s menu bar and choose Screen Mirroring.

Select your Roku device in the list.

Note the passcode from your Roku and enter it in the prompt on your Mac. Select OK.

Your Roku will display your entire Mac screen. To stop mirroring your Mac’s screen, select the mirroring icon in your Mac’s menu bar and choose your Roku device.

And that’s how you enjoy your Apple device’s content on the large screen of your Roku.