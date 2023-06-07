Keeping your Roku device up to date isn’t difficult, as your Roku player will automatically check for the latest software when you first set it up, whenever it’s turned on, and at regular intervals every few days. These updates will be downloaded and installed in the background, so they won’t disturb whatever you’re watching. So if your Roku device is always running the latest software version, you might think there’s no need to check manually.

Why Should You Check For Updates Manually?

You might decide you need to check for manual updates if your device has been disconnected for a while, for example, during a power outage or moving house — or if you’ve recently added a new channel that’s non-certified. In this case, you should update Roku devices manually.

Table of Contents

    How to Update Your Roku TV Manually

    1. Press the Home button on your Roku remote.
    2. Select Settings > System > Software Update.
    3. On this screen, you should see the current software, the build version, and the date and time of the last update.
    1. Choose Check Now to check for software updates.
    2. If your device finds new software or channel updates, it will automatically download and install them. Once this has happened, your Roku device will reboot.
    3. If there are no updates to install, you will see a notification that says, “All software is up to date.”

    It’s easy; you no longer need to wonder how to update Roku devices. It’s quick to do and a good habit to get into if your Roku player is disconnected for an extended period.

    Of course, you don’t need to do this if your device remains connected, as it will automatically download and install updates without you even knowing it’s happening. While you’re here, why not check out how to remove channels from Roku?

    Paula Beaton is a freelance technology and food writer based in Scotland. Before making the move to writing, Paula worked as a call handler for the police, served refreshments on trains, and even trained as a nursery nurse. Since she became a writer in 2012, Paula has written everything from how-to guides to reviews, specialising in Android, Windows, and gaming. She’s also a foodie fascinated by food history and culture. Read Paula's Full Bio

    Subscribe on YouTube!
    Did you enjoy this tip? If so, check out our very own YouTube channel where we cover Windows, Mac, software, and apps, and have a bunch of troubleshooting tips and how-to videos. Click the button below to subscribe!
    What are Nintendo Points and How to Use Them
    How to Change the Last Modified Date, Creation Date, and Last Accessed Date for Files and Folders
    How to Set Up and Use MLA Format in Microsoft Word
    How To Watch Netflix With Friends

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *