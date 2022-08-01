If you’re planning to stop using Spotify, or if you’re using the music streaming service on a public or shared device, you should log out of your Spotify account everywhere. This tutorial will show you how to sign out of the Spotify app on your mobile device, desktop, and the web.

We’ll also share a few Spotify account security tips to help you keep your account secure.

Table of Contents

How to Log Out of Your Spotify Account on All Devices

Don’t wish to be one of Spotify’s subscribers any longer? Before you stop using the service or delete your account, ensure that you’ve logged out of all devices. You can do this easily by going to Spotify.com and logging in to your account.

Once you’ve signed in to Spotify, click the Profile button in the top-right corner of the page and select Account from the drop-down menu. This will bring you to Spotify’s Account Overview page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

You’ll see a section called Sign out everywhere and click the button labeled Sign out everywhere.

Spotify notes that it’ll take up to an hour to sign you out of the web player. This includes your web browser, the iPhone app, the Android app, and all desktop apps.

If you’ve also signed in to Spotify on other devices such as Samsung smart TVs, Amazon smart devices, gaming consoles, etc., then you’ll have to sign out of these devices separately. To do this, go to Spotify’s account settings page, and click the Apps tab in the left pane.

Now go through the list of apps on this page and click the Remove Access button next to each one you want to sign out of. You should definitely remove all old devices from this list, even if they’re offline at the moment.

Finally, you should ensure that your Spotify Premium subscription has run out and isn’t due for automatic renewal. This will ensure that you don’t keep getting charged even after you stop using Spotify.

You can do this by going to the Spotify website, logging in, and heading over to the account settings page. Below Your plan, click Change Plan, and scroll down to Cancel Spotify. Now click Cancel Premium and you’re done.

How to Log Out of Spotify on iPhone or iPad

To log out of the Spotify app on your Apple device, open the Spotify app on iOS first. Now click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the Spotify app’s homepage. This will open Spotify settings.

Scroll to the bottom and tap the Log Out button and then hit Log Out once more to sign out of Spotify.

How to Log Out of Spotify on Android

You can also log out Spotify’s mobile app on Android quite easily. Remember that logging out doesn’t delete any of your Spotify playlists, or data around songs or podcasts that you listen to.

To log out, open Spotify’s Android app and go to the homepage. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner to open Spotify settings. Scroll to the bottom and tap Log Out.

How to Log Out of Spotify on the Web

When you’re done using Spotify’s web player on Windows, Mac, or Linux, you can log out of Spotify. Click the Profile button in the top-right corner on Spotify.com and select Log Out from the drop-down menu.

How to Log Out of Spotify on Mac and Windows

If you want to log out of Spotify’s app on your Mac or Microsoft Windows device, open the app and click the down arrow icon in the top-right corner. Now click Log Out to sign out of Spotify.

Alternatively, you can also use a keyboard shortcut to log out of your Spotify account. On Spotify for Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + W to log out, and on Spotify for Mac, use Command + Shift + W.

Why Spotify May Randomly Log You Out

If you’re being randomly logged out of your Spotify account, there are a few reasons why this could be happening. Perhaps the most common cause is accidentally clearing cookies and other data on your browser. If you’ve done this, you may have to log in again to use Spotify’s web player.

Another possibility is that you’re using your Spotify account in a different region. If you’ve created a Spotify account in India and you’re trying to access it in the US or other countries, you’ll have to log in from India once every 14 days.

You can use a VPN to quickly log in to the account once from its “home” region and you’re set for two weeks.

If you’ve followed the steps in this tutorial, that’s another reason why you may be logged out of your device. Especially if you’re sharing your Spotify account with others, there’s a chance that someone else used the Sign Out Everywhere option from Spotify.com. This will prompt you to log in to your Spotify account again.

A grim possibility is that your Spotify account may have been hacked. In this case, your best bet is to reset your Spotify password and try to log in again.

How to Secure Your Spotify Account

There are several steps you can take to protect your Spotify account. The first one involves unlinking your Facebook account from Spotify. If you’re using a Facebook account to sign in to other services and the Facebook account gets compromised, then you may lose access to all the services linked to it.

That’s why it’s better to have a directly linked account on Spotify and to use a strong password to protect it. If you know the email address you use to log in to Facebook, you can go to Spotify.com and use the forgot password page to change to an email-based account.

After doing this, you should enable two-factor authentication on your email address too. This will increase the security of your account. Spotify itself doesn’t yet support two-factor authentication, so you can’t do much other than using a strong password to keep your account from being hacked.

Next, go to Spotify’s linked apps page and remove access to all apps that you don’t use. After this, ensure that your mobile device or your desktop computer has all the latest software and security updates. Finally, update the Spotify app to the latest version if you haven’t done so already.

