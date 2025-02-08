The 8 Best Sports Streaming Sites in 2025

Watching sports is fun, but sitting in front of the TV is an outdated concept. Sports streaming sites offer the same content, including live games, and you can watch anything you want whenever you want. You can also enjoy a game of football or boxing on your smartphone while traveling. There are advantages to going digital.

In this article, we’re going to help you pick the best sports streaming service. We’ll analyze the most popular sports streaming sites and weigh their pros and cons. So cut the cord and cheer for your favorite teams without having to pay for multiple services.

Table of Contents

For a $75 monthly subscription, you gain access to more than 80 channels. In a single package, you get all the broadcast networks like NBC, FOX, CBS, and PBS and live sports channels like CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPN, MLB Network, and NFL Network. The only downside is you also get ads.

Apart from sports channels, a YouTube TV subscription includes several news and entertainment channels, making it a great overall streaming platform. And if that’s not enough, you can opt for optional add-on channels that cost extra. You can subscribe to the NBA League Pass, Fox Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, and other sports and entertainment channels.

Features

Live streaming in 1080p/60FPS.

Free DVR cloud storage with unlimited space and rewind/pause controls. YouTube TV saves your recordings for nine months.

Stream on up to 3 different devices simultaneously.

Create up to 6 user accounts with one subscription.

4K streaming with the optional 4K Plus add-on.

Like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV is a cable replacement streaming service that offers diverse sports channels. For a $81.99 monthly subscription, you get access to major sports channels like CBS Sports, ESPN and ESPN 2, BTN, NFL Network, and the Olympic Channel. For an additional $9.99/month, you can get the Sports add-on that expands your options with NFL RedZone, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, and more.

In addition to national and international live games, you can also enjoy local sports. As a Live TV subscriber, you gain access to regional broadcasting channels like CBS, FOX, NBC, FS1, ABC, and more. You can watch local college football games and follow your favorite teams live. The only major downside is that ads are part of the streams unless you upgrade to the $70.99/month plan.

Features

A mix of live and on-demand content. You get all of Hulu’s library plus more than 75 live channels.

Up to 2 devices are supported simultaneously. Optionally, you can upgrade to the Unlimited Screens plan.

Create up to six user profiles with customizable preferences.

DVR cloud storage is included but limited to 50 hours’ worth of content. For an additional $9.99 you can increase it to 200 hours.

4K Ultra HD streaming is available but limited to specific channels that support it.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming sites because it covers most sporting events. If you want to subscribe to a single service specifically for sports, FuboTV has you covered. Pricing starts at $84.99 per month, but the price is worth it for sports fans. It covers a considerable number of local, national, and international events and leagues. Unfortunately, most streams are limited to 720p frame rates, and that might be a dealbreaker for some, considering other streaming services offer 1080p at least.

Nonetheless, FuboTV offers the most diverse range of sports channels. You’ll find local matches on popular broadcasting channels such as CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC, and national events on NBA TV, FS1, NBC Sports Network, The Golf Channel, and NFL Network. You can also watch live streams on international channels like TUDN and GOL TV. So whether you’re interested in basketball or horse racing, fuboTV is an excellent choice for national and international sports fans.

Features

More than 100 channels with the starter plan and 150 channels with the elite plan.

DVR cloud storage is included but limited to 250 hours of content. The elite package extends that space to 1,000 hours.

Stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously.

Many add-ons to choose from based on the type of sports you’re interested in.

For only $11.99/month or $119.99 annually, you get a lot of live sports to choose from. ESPN+ is one of the best sports streaming sites if you’re particularly interested in contact sports like MMA and boxing. It’s also probably the best option if you follow college sports, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, and much more. Unfortunately, it somewhat lacks national and international sports compared to other streaming sites on our list.

It’s important to mention that ESPN+ doesn’t include ESPN’s core library. Its own platform that covers a wide range of sports and various in-house ESPN+ productions. However, ESPN+ had recently made a deal with the NHL to get exclusive rights to stream out-of-market NHL games.

Take note that ESPN+ doesn’t offer DVR cloud storage options. This is a huge downside for a streaming service. However, it’s not surprising when you look at the monthly subscription price tag.

Features

Full HD streaming at 60 fps.

Supports up to 3 streams simultaneously.

Offline content can be downloaded on the mobile app.

If you’re already familiar with CBS All Access, you’ll know what you can expect from Paramount+, its successor. Paramount+ has one of the most diverse sports programming lineups you can get for the low $7.99/mo subscription (with ads) or $12.99/mo (no ads, and includes Showtime). It’s probably the best budget-friendly deal you can get.

Paramount+ streams live football, basketball, golf, soccer, and more. Watch local NFL games, the NCAA Basketball Championship, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League, and you also get access to CBS Sports HQ as part of the subscription.

What’s great about Paramount+ is that you can stream certain programs in 4K, or download them for offline viewing. The only downside is that you can’t get away from the ads that show up during live events. All in all, Paramount+ is a budget-friendly way to watch live sports next to your favorite shows.

Features

Full HD streaming at 60 fps.

Some events and shows are available in 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision support.

Supports up to 3 simultaneous streams.

Create and customize up to 6 user accounts.

Download content for offline viewing.

Peacock TV is owned by NBCUniversal, which Comcast also owns. Its Premium subscription features ads and costs $7.99/mo. The Premium Plus plan costs $13.99/mo, which gets you no ads, the ability to download supported titles to watch offline, and lets you stream your local NBC channel live..

Features

Full HD streaming for all tiers

Supports 3 simultaneous streams

Supports multiple user profiles that can be customized

Sling TV is a cable replacement service that offers extensive programming options. It offers two different packages, Orange and Blue, that you can combine. There are also add-ons you can subscribe to for more variety.

The Orange plan is $45.99 per month, but it only offers ESPN sports coverage. You’ll have to pay $50 for both packages if you also want full NFL coverage and another $10 for the Sports Extra plan for the MLB Network, NBA TV, Golf Channel, and NHL Network. Unfortunately, there’s a lack of regional and local sports channels.

Sling TV may seem expensive at first for sports fans, but if you combine all three plans to unlock all the sports programming you want the price comes close to YouTube TV’s offer. The downside is 4K live streams are unavailable.

Features

Full HD streaming.

Up to 3 simultaneous streams for Sling Blue. Orange is limited to 1 device.

DVR cloud storage for up to 50 hours. You can extend it to 200 hours for $5. The content is saved indefinitely.

Formerly AT&T TV, DirectTV is a viable sports streaming site, although there are some limitations. The subscription starts at $89.99 per month, and it covers the big broadcasting channels, but there are no regional sports networks included. To access RSNs you need to pay for the $119.99 plan.

Another disadvantage is that DirectTV doesn’t offer the NFL Network channel, so keep that in mind before subscribing. This sports streaming site is best for fans of local and regional sports.

That said, DirectTV allows 20 simultaneous streams, which is unheard of on other sports streaming sites. Additionally, you get 3 simultaneous streams outside of your home network. So if you have lots of people to share your account with, the cost of a subscription is worth it.

Features

Full HD streaming but no 4K.

Up to 20 simultaneous streams at home and up to 3 streams away from the home network.

DVR cloud storage for up to 20 hours. Can be extended to unlimited storage space for a fee. Data retention is limited to 90 days.

What About Free Sports Streaming Sites?

The only free sports streaming sites worth your time are those that are included with a certain streaming service package. For example, Fox Sports is a free service, but it’s only available as part of other networks.

Another option is to take advantage of 30-day trial periods that guarantee a refund. Most free streaming platforms that aren’t owned by a network are operated illegally. They’re usually safe to watch, but we don’t recommend them because the streaming services are usually pretty bad. The streams are low-quality, you might deal with buffering, and the site will be shut down at some point.

Our advice is to stick to legitimate sports streaming sites like those listed in this article. Which streaming service provider do you prefer? Did you find an alternative that offers better features or a good deal? Let us know in the comments below!