7 Best Linux Laptops in 2025

Linux is considered by many to be for pros and enthusiasts, but that’s not the case. There are plenty of Linux distros for beginners as well. Linux laptops can be great whether you’re new to the operating system or a power user.

Below, you’ll find a couple of Linux laptops you’ve never heard of as well as some famous options that have been specifically built for optimal Linux performance. Additionally, we’re including a couple of Chromebooks on this list since ChromeOS is based on Linux and that means pure Linux distros will also perform well on them.

Table of Contents

1. System76 Oryx Pro



When it comes to Linux laptops, System76 Oryx Pro is the first to come to mind because it was built for this operating system. A new model of Oryx Pro, named Oryp9, is expected at the end of June 2022, and it will offer Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system.

The Oryx Pro is available in two FHD screen sizes, 15.6” or 17.3” with a matte finish. This laptop version is made of lightweight aluminum and it comes in black color with a multicolored backlit keyboard. The Oryx model of System76 laptops was always slick and slim, and there is no reason to expect anything else from Oryp9.

The new version is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H and up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM. As for the graphic options, you can choose between NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU or the 3080 Ti GPU. Internal storage comes as two M.2 PCIe Gen4x4, and they total up to 4TB. You have some control over the build options, but we’d also like to see a version with an AMD Ryzen CPU for more diversity.

Although the price of the upcoming Oryp9 is still unknown, Oryx Pro was always System76’s upper-end laptop. The price will surely reflect that. If you’re looking for a cheaper option from the same company, keep reading.

2. System76 Galago Pro



Galago Pro is the cheapest Linux laptop model developed by System76. However, that doesn’t mean this is not a powerful machine. When it comes to graphics, you can opt to make this laptop a hybrid. This means it is equipped with both Intel Iris Xe Graphics and NVIDIA RTX 3050. You can have NVIDIA experience when playing games and then switch to Intel when you need to preserve battery life.

Like all other System76 laptops, Galapago Pro comes with either Pop!_OS or Ubuntu. It has a System76 Open Firmware and related apps, that ensure fast booting, while the PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD takes care of fast loading times. The processor is a standard 11th Gen Intel CPU, and you can choose between i5-1135G7 and i7-1165G7.

System76 Galapago Pro basic model has 8 GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2667MHz, but this can be upgraded up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 at 3200MHz. The storage can also be upgraded with a 6TB SATA HDD. All in all, Galapago Pro is one of the best laptops with an affordable price tag.

This Lenovo model of its flagship ThinkPad line comes with either Ubuntu or Fedora right out of the box. You can choose to install any other Linux OS version and it will work great on this machine. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has a very solid build as it is made out of carbon fiber. Overall it is a very lightweight laptop. Lenovo even advertises their ThinkPad laptops as military-grade machines that will run without problems even in some of the harshest conditions.

Lenovo will allow you to customize this Linux laptop if you buy it directly from their website. You can choose CPU, RAM, storage, and even the type of display you want. It can be either a touch display, a full HD IPS screen, or a 4k display. Of course, the price will depend on the customization you make. The only downside is if you’re an AMD fan you won’t find a Ryzen build for this model. Lenovo only offers Intel 12th and 11th gen CPUs.

Keep in mind that Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 comes with an integrated intel graphics card, so it’s not one of the best laptops for gamers. If you want a Linux gaming laptop, you might want to look for a different option. This Lenovo model is better suited for business users.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is considered a budget Linux laptop. Overall, laptops that were built for Linux operating system are on the pricier side. This is because Linux is a niche when compared to standard PCs, and not at all a mainstream product. If you are looking into Linux laptops but you want to save some money, consider a Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a top-of-the-line and on the pricey side when it comes to 2-in-1 options, but as a Linux-running laptop, it’s a budget machine. Any modern Chromebook can run Linux apps alongside android ones, but if you put it to developer’s mode, you can replace the Chrome OS and enjoy the complete Linux environment.

The Spin 713 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a minimum of 128GB SSD. It is a surprisingly powerful option to run Linux for an affordable price.

Another inexpensive option for Linux admirers would be Asus Chromebook Flip C434. Even the base model comes with very powerful hardware for the price, and you’ll have no problems running Linux apps, or even Linux OS. However, remember that Chromebooks in general are not the same as traditional laptops, and their power is limited.

The Flip C434 comes with a Core M Family CPU, 4GB system memory, and a 64GB HDD. The physical design of this Chromebook is very attractive and modern, with narrow bezels, a 14-inch FHD touchscreen, and a brightly backlit keyboard.

The hinge on Flip C434 can turn this laptop into a tablet, making it very lightweight and convenient for business and travel. However, if you want a more powerful laptop that could run demanding apps and games, you should best look at some of the other Linux laptop options.

If you are concerned about privacy and would love an open-source Linux laptop, Purism Librem 14 is an excellent option. Purism’s Careboot BIOS firmware is 100% open source, and their laptops run PureOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution that is completely focused on privacy.

As a user of Purism Librem 14, you will be completely in control of your machine. That means that Purism laptops come with a physical kill switch that you can use to immediately kill off the camera, mic, wi-fi, or Bluetooth connection. This will protect you from hackers gaining control over some of your laptop’s features. There is also a BIOS and EC Write Protection switch on the motherboard that prevents malicious software from installing updates.

Purism Librem 14 is an expensive Linux laptop and the price doesn’t really justify the use of a Core i7 CPU, which is a 10th Gen Intel Core, instead of the newest Intel generations. However, this is because of the compatibility between the older version of the CPU and the PureOS. Performance-wise, the downgrade is not such a big deal, but you would expect the latest issue of the CPU if you are to pay a price for a high-end laptop.

Dell was always a champion of Linux laptops and there was always an option to buy one of their products with some Linux distros pre-installed. Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is probably the best option for a Linux laptop out in the market.

Note that at the moment, Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with preinstalled Ubuntu 20.4 is discontinued in the USA. However, you can still replace Windows 10 or Chrome OS with any Linux-based OS if you wish. The compatibility of Dell laptops and Linux distros are still remarkable.

The system specs of the basic version of XPS 13 Developer Edition are more than enough for everyday use. However, this laptop won’t satisfy those who use graphics-heavy apps. If you are one of those, you will have to invest in personalized customization.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition base model has the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. You won’t be able to play the latest games on ultra-high settings, but for overall entertainment and business, Dell XPS 13 is just enough.