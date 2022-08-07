Team communication tools started popping up like mushrooms in the post-pandemic work-from-home world so you have more options than ever before. Slack may be one of the most popular choices, but you should weigh the pros and cons before choosing the perfect messaging app to improve teamwork.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the best Slack alternatives to help you determine which team communication app suits your needs. We hand-picked each chat software based on its team collaboration features, price, and availability of mobile apps. Also, make sure to check out our article on the best coordination tools like Asana and Trello to boost productivity.

Table of Contents

Microsoft developed a business chat tool that targets enterprise companies as well as small teams. Microsoft Teams is already available to all who subscribe to one of the Microsoft Office 365 plans. You can get a freemium version of Microsoft Teams if you don’t have one of these plans. All the chat features will be available to you for free. Among them are instant chat, audio, video calls, and various integrations.

Free Microsoft Teams version allows up to 100 video chat participants and up to 500k internal and external users. If your company needs more than this, the premium plan for this chat tool starts at $5 per month/per user. It is available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Web users.

Microsoft Teams integrations are somewhat like separate apps you can add to your chat tool to personalize it. They will help you organize your business better, share the files, or track your business intelligence.

Google Chat is a built-in feature of the Gmail service, designed to replace Google Hangouts. You can use it to chat with anyone who has a Gmail account. It doesn’t matter if you or your contact uses a free plan or paid Gmail account, the chat tool is available to everyone.

To be able to have video and audio chats, you will have to use Google Meet alongside Google Chat. It is an excellent solution and SLack alternative for all the corporate teams out there, especially the ones that already use G Suite.

Google Chat is completely free for all Gmail users and it is supported by Android, iOS, and Windows.

For all the companies that are looking for an open-source alternative to Slack, Discord might be the right solution. Although this app was designed as a gamers’ chat app, it proved to be so much more. It has unlimited chat and screen sharing functions that are very handy for corporate communications.

The primary function of Discord is video and audio calls with API Integrations. If you want unlimited chat history, unlimited storage, high-quality file sharing, and an unlimited number of participants in one channel, you will have to pay $9.99/month for Discord Nitro.

Discord is used not only by gamers and corporations but also by schools, communities, friends, and family. This is why its developers made sure that Discord is available on all web browsers, iOS, and Android, as well as Windows, Linux, and macOS.

The companies that are searching for self-hosted options, and don’t mind more elaborate and tech-demanding alternatives to Slack, should look into Rocket.Chat. This is another open-source chat tool and it will allow you complete customization of the omnichannel platform.

The Rocket.Chat gives its users full access to their code. This means that you as a company can change this communication tool to serve your needs. You can add or remove some of its features, and improve it the way you see fit. It also has end-to-end encryption which makes your corporate conversations safe.

The hosted plan of Rochet.Chat is not free. It comes at the price of $3 per user/per month. But their open-source code allows you to have all the available features for free, as long as you host it internally only, within your company.

Rocket.Chat is available on all devices that use iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. It also has a Web version.

Fleep is a communication platform that emphasizes task management. Besides the usual chat feature, it offers possibilities for assigning and coordinating work. There is also a pinboard where you and your coworkers can pin important messages and reminders. The whole concept of Fleep chat is built on the idea of conversations on certain topics that everyone is welcome to discuss.

The Freemium version of this conversation platform has unlimited one-on-one chat options. But it will support only three group conversations at a time. It also allows up to 10GB of storage space. But if you need more, you will have to pay for the premium version. The pricing will be done annually, although the plan is $5/per month per person. The premium version will give you access to 100GB of storage space.

Fleep is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS

Chanty is a collaboration software managed by an AI, designed to increase productivity and team organization in your company. It is also price friendly. Small teams with up to 10 members can use it for free. But if you have more people in your team and you need some extra features this conversation platform has to offer, then you need a premium version. However, even premium Chanty is very affordable at $3/per user per month.

Chanty offers many of the same features as Slack, for half the price. But it also comes with an integrated task management system that will help you create and assign tasks to different team members. A feature called Teambook will let you neatly organize the tasks, chats, and files into folders, and your workspace will always be orderly.

Available for Android smartphones, iPhones, and iPad, as well as for Windows and macOS users.

Mattermost is an open-source chat tool, perfect for small business teams that need extra security, but without paying too much. This platform is free for up to 10 users, but for distributed organizations, it is $10/per user per month.

Mattermost developers invested in the privacy and security features of their chat tool, which made it an amazing platform suitable for government, healthcare, and finance agencies.

The interface of this chat platform is familiar as it resembles the one Slack has. This makes the transition from Slack to Mattermost easy. But Mattermost has one additional feature. It will let its users manage their workflow from within the software. Its open-source code means it is customizable, and tech-savvy users can make Mattermost a personalized tool.

Mattermost is available to all Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, and Web users.

If your company is looking for a hosted instant messaging app, Flock should be your choice. It also features audio and video calls, file sharing, and company productivity tools, and supports direct messages as well as group messaging. Flock has it all. Their video platform is similar to Skype and Zoom, and your team will be familiar with it.

The free version of Flock allows up to 20 users. But the paid version, which comes for only $4.50 per user per month, raises this number to 100. Not only that! The paid version also brings many additional features that will help you manage tasks and your team members more easily. If you are not sure if you need these additional features, you can always opt to try Premium Flock with a 30-day trial period for free.

Flock is available for Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.

Companies that want all of their communication in one place should consider Ryver. It is a collaboration app designed not only for communication but also for task management and overall workflow. Ryver has integration with Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box which makes file sharing extremely easy. Audio and video calls can support up to 5 people.

Ryver is a hosted tool with unlimited chat, file sharing, and a very well-designed message history search option. This and its task management feature makes it not only a good communication platform but also a project management tool.

Ryver can be a bit pricey for new start-up companies. But if you are willing to try it out, there is a 14-day trial that will help you decide if it is worth paying $49 per month. Available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS devices, and the Web.

Glip is an amazing alternative to Slack for all those companies that require better security features built into their communication platform. Glip is free for the first 100 users, but the advanced features and more participants allowed come for the price of $14.99 per user per month.

Acquired by RingCentral, Glip is more than a team chat platform, it is a team collaboration tool. It comes with built-in features such as tasks, calendar, notes, audio and video conferencing, and more. Glip can be connected to other apps through Zapier, which will allow you to automate some of the tasks of your team.

Glip is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and the Web.

If you work with an international team you probably understand how hard it can be to synchronize your workflows. Team meetings and conversations can be very problematic if everyone works at different hours. This is where Twist comes into play. This is a communication software designed for teams that can’t rely on real-time calls, chats, and conferences.

The private chat and public channels are structured in Threads, which helps immensely with long-term communication. Also, Twist combines emails and chats storing them in the same place. This, and the unlimited history search, makes your communication easy to track.

Although Twist is free for an unlimited number of users, if you want additional features, integrations, and unlimited chat history storage, you will have to pay $5 per user per month. Available on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, and Web.

Ring Central is a cloud-based business phone system, excellent for both small and large corporations that rely on voice calls. It also features messaging and video conferencing systems to ensure your team will always stay connected. But it works the best when paired with other communication apps. Its open API ensures Ring Central integration with over 2000 business apps and tools.

Virtual conference rooms and data center geodiversity make sure that international work teams are always able to communicate and synchronize their workflows. Moreover, Ring Central is an excellent Slack alternative for companies that need enterprise-grade security.

Ring Central has multiple paid plans, but it all comes to $4.99 per user, per month. Ring Central is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. A web browser version also exists.