Have you ever run out of Audible credits? Audible subscribers can access many books and podcasts on Audible.com for free. That means you can listen to select audiobooks without spending any Audible credits.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best free audiobooks on Amazon’s Audible service to listen to when you can’t spare a credit. From science fiction to nonfiction, classic stories to new releases, these are some of the best audiobooks out there right now.

Table of Contents

The best Audible books on our list are available through the Audible Plus Catalog, Audible Originals, or are categorized as Free Titles. There’s no comprehensive list of free Audible books, but if you know where to look, you’ll find a great selection of audiobooks that won’t cost you anything extra.

1. The Visit by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

From the author of Americanah, one of the New York Times’ Best Books of 2013, comes The Visit, a sci-fi short story that’s part of the Black Stars series of speculative fiction from Black authors. Listen to a story about a matriarchal world where role-reversal means men are under surveillance.

2. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

Maggie Gyllenhaal narrates this edition of the Russian classic. Since Tolstoy wrote this before 1927, this work of art has been in the public domain. However, it’s still as relevant as ever, which explains why it’s still trending.

3. Mythos by Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry wrote and narrated these mythic tales of Zeus and the other residents of Mount Olympus. He’s one of the funniest comedians, and his treatment and retelling of Greek myths are not to be missed.

4. Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle

Speaking of Stephen Fry, his narration makes this monster collection of Sherlock Holmes stories a delight to listen to. Fry reads six collections of stories about the moody English detective that run over sixty hours. This downloadable audiobook will keep you entertained for days.

A full cast of all-stars narrates this collection of novels by Jane Austen. You’ll get 45 hours of Jane Austen goodness. Pride and Prejudice is narrated by Claire Foy, who you might know from her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown. This audiobook collection also includes Sense and Sensibility, Emma, Northanger Abbey, and Persuasion. So make yourself a cup of Earl Grey tea and settle in.

6. Thicker Than Water by Tyler Shultz

If you followed the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, you’d be interested in this whistleblower documentary account from a former employee whose family was deeply entwined in the Theranos scandal.

7. Choice by Jodi Picoult

Picoult’s short story about an ex-couple’s unwanted pregnancy has a timely topic with a twist—it’s the men who are pregnant in this dystopian crisis.

8. Alien III by William Gibson

William Gibson wrote a draft script for a possible Alien III movie back in 1987. His version was never filmed, but you can listen to it on the Audible app. In this full-cast production, you’ll recognize the voices of Alien movie stars Lance Hendrickson (Corporal Hicks) and Michael Biehn (Bishop).

9. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Narrated by mega-star Scarlett Johansson, this audio treatment of the classic fantasy fairytale about Alice, the White Rabbit, and the Cheshire Cat was directed by Johansson’s sister Vanessa. So if you’re in the mood for a whimsical—and nonsensical—story, give this one a listen.

10. Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankel

Frankel has written a riveting memoir about his experience in Nazi concentration camps. Unbelievably, Frankel found purpose and meaning in the experience and became the head of the neurology department at the Vienna Polyclinic Hospital. His views on meaning and mental health were foundational to the field of positive psychology. This book is regarded as one of the most influential books in the world.

11. Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Brontë’s classic tale of Jane and Mr. Rochester is known as one of the most famous romance novels of all time. You may recognize the voice of Thandie Newton from movies like Mission Impossible 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

12. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

Let’s be honest—talking about race can be difficult. Author Ijeoma Oluo helps readers (and listeners) learn new ways to think about structural injustice and discuss racism.

13. Caffeine: How Caffeine Created the Modern World by Michael Pollan

Chances are you’ve had a caffeinated beverage today. Best-selling author of In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto and How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence, Michael Pollan brings his signature focus on science and history to the subject of caffeine. Pour yourself another cup, and learn how caffeine has changed the course of human history.

Richard Feynman was a theoretical physicist with a keen talent for explaining complex concepts in simple, often entertaining ways. The stories he tells in this book, which he narrated himself, run the gamut from his fascination with safe-cracking to his work on the Manhattan Project.

Taking Reading to Another Level

Avid readers know that buying reading materials can get quite expensive. Luckily there are ways to get some books and audiobooks for free. In addition to the list of free audiobooks on Audible above, consider browsing titles on Librivox. If you have a library card, you might also have access to collections on Hoopla and Overdrive.