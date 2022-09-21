Netflix recently released a new feature called Netflix Games. This is a part of the streaming platform that is available on mobile, both Android and iOS, and provides Netflix subscribers a library of games for their devices. These games range in genre, and some of them are related to Netflix original series’. You don’t need to pay extra to play these games if you have a Netflix subscription.

Since this is a very unique feature for a streaming service, you may be wondering exactly how it works. In this article we’ll show you how to use Netflix Games, including finding the games, downloading them, and other tips for using this feature. Since its release, the library of games has grown from five to eighteen, and it seems the platform has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Here’s how to get the most out of Netflix Games.

Table of Contents

How to Get to Netflix Games

To begin, download the Netflix app on a mobile device (iPhone, iPad, or Android). If you already have the Netflix mobile app, ensure it’s fully updated. Then, open the app.

Head to the search function and type in “Games.” You should see “Mobile Games” as the first result. You may also be able to find games if you tap on Categories in the top menu and then tap Available For Download.

Once you find the mobile games, tap on any of them to read more information, and see pictures and videos of the game.

How to Download and Play Netflix Games

If you find a game you want to play, you can download it directly to your mobile device. Every game is free with your Netflix subscription. You don’t have to worry about in-app purchases till you keep your main Netflix account active. There also won’t be any ads. Here’s how to download and play the games on Netflix.

On the game’s information page, tap on Get Game .

If it’s your first time downloading a game on Netflix, it’ll prompt you to go to the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap on Go To App Store/Play Store to continue.

On the app page, tap the Download button and wait for the game to install on your device.

The game will download the same as any other app to your device’s home screen. Once it’s finished, tap on the game to begin playing.

As you play the game, Netflix will save your progress to the Netflix account playing it. You can see which account the game is currently connected to by tapping on the picture in the top-right corner.

You can tap another account to let Netflix save your game progress there. Make sure you are playing on that same account the next time you play the game..

What Games Are on Netflix Games?

When Netflix launched the feature, only five games were available then. That library has since grown to 18 games, and there’s no telling how many more new games Netflix plans to add in the future. These games span multiple genres, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are all the games available to date, along with their genre:

Krispee Street – Puzzle

– Puzzle Into the Dead 2: Unleashed – Action

– Action Arcanium: Rise of Akhan – Strategy

– Strategy Card Blast – Casino

– Casino Knittens – Puzzle

– Puzzle Teeter (Up) – Arcade

– Arcade Relic Hunters: Rebels – Action

– Action This is a True Story – Educational

– Educational Asphalt Xtreme – Racing

– Racing Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story – Music

– Music Shatter Remastered – Arcade

– Arcade Wonderputt Forever – Sports

– Sports Stranger Things: 1984 – Action

– Action Bowling Ballers – Sports

– Sports Stranger Things 3: The Game – Action

– Action Dominoes Cafe – Tabletop

– Tabletop Shooting Hoops – Sports

– Sports Dungeon Dwarves – Action

Since Netflix Games is a relatively new feature, they may eventually add more games as time goes on.

What Is the Future of Netflix Games?

Netflix forayed into gaming seemingly out of nowhere amidst their recent subscriber losses. The company has plenty of plans for this new direction, though, The Washington Post cites that Netflix plans to release around 50 games by the end of 2022.

It’s unclear whether or not Netflix plans to expand from solely mobile games. They have also recently acquired a few video game studios, such as Next Games and Night School Studio, as they begin to explore the industry to see what they can offer.

However, Netflix is moving towards creating games based on shows already established within its brand. This can already be seen in the two Stranger Things games available for download now. It’s also evident in the announcement for Netflix’s new show, Exploding Kittens, which is also set to get a game.

Netflix’s main goal here is to keep people’s attention on their platform, as they face competition from numerous other streaming giants, social media, and games. Trying something unique, like Netflix Games, is one way they’re going about this.

Play Games With Your Netflix Subscription

Even if you don’t see a game you’re interested in on Netflix Games, plenty of game releases are still to be announced. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see a streaming service move into the gaming realm, raising questions about where Netflix plans to go from here.

How do you feel about Netflix Games? Let us know in the comments.