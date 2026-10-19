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You click a YouTube video and the loading circle keeps spinning, the picture stays black, or a playback error appears. The same symptom can have several causes. Start with a comparison test, then change one relevant setting at a time and record the result.

This is a practical troubleshooting order, not a ranking of how often each cause occurs. Google’s playback troubleshooting covers connection checks, browser updates, cache/cookies, extensions and restarting. Browser-specific controls differ. The linked examples below cover Chrome’s data/update controls, Firefox’s cache controls and Safari’s website data; use your browser vendor’s current help for other controls. Watching on a smart TV, Roku, Fire TV, or Chromecast? Use the smart TV guide linked in the FAQ below or Google’s Troubleshoot YouTube on your TV page instead.

Table of Contents

The screen illustrations are examples. Match the controls to your installed browser or OS; shown checkbox choices and connection states are not a list of settings to copy.

Quick Checks Before You Troubleshoot

Begin with a few observations before deleting data or changing network settings:

Reload the page: Use the browser’s reload control and record whether the same error returns.

Use the browser’s reload control and record whether the same error returns. Try a different video: A different result can point toward video availability, account conditions or content-specific behavior. It does not prove the rest of the setup is fault-free.

A different result can point toward video availability, account conditions or content-specific behavior. It does not prove the rest of the setup is fault-free. Open another website: If other sites are slow too, skip ahead to Fix 3 (network).

If other sites are slow too, skip ahead to Fix 3 (network). Close and reopen the browser: Save work in other tabs before quitting the browser and testing again.

Save work in other tabs before quitting the browser and testing again. Restart the computer if needed: Save work first. Keep track of which comparison or change you have already tried.

Symptoms at a Glance

Symptom Comparison to try Start With Spinner never stops, video never starts Compare the normal profile with extensions disabled Fix 1 Page loads but videos won’t play Inspect site data after the extension test Fix 2 Constant buffering or blurry video Compare connection and selected quality Fix 3 “Browser not supported” or odd player errors Outdated browser Fix 4 Black screen with audio, or a green or flickering screen Compare browsers, then test rendering settings Fix 5 Nothing works on several devices Compare another network and current service information Fix 6 Works in one browser but not another Compare profile settings and the exact login state Fix 7

Fix 1: Disable Ad Blockers and Extensions

Symptoms:

An endless loading spinner

A black player box, or a message about ad blockers

YouTube broke right after an extension updated

What this tests: Google recommends checking extensions, including ad blockers. An extension-free comparison can help you investigate that possibility without treating the symptom alone as a diagnosis.

Fix:

Open a private/incognito window using your browser’s menu and check which extensions are allowed there. Verify that the comparison really has the relevant extensions disabled; a private window is not automatically an extension-free environment.

If playback changes, investigate the normal profile. Private windows can also change cookies and sign-in state, so this result does not identify an extension by itself. Open your browser’s extensions controls (see Microsoft’s Edge extension guidance): Chrome: use More > Extensions > Manage extensions , as documented in Chrome Help. Edge: select Extensions > Manage extensions . If the toolbar control is missing, Microsoft documents Settings and more > Extensions in its extension guide. Firefox: open the menu, choose Extensions and themes (or Add-ons and themes , depending on the release), then Extensions . Follow Mozilla’s current extension instructions. Safari: choose Safari > Settings > Extensions , following Apple’s extension guide.

If YouTube displays an ad-blocker message, follow its site-specific instructions and test one relevant extension at a time. Keep a note of the original setting.

Restore an extension if disabling it makes no difference. Do not turn off organization-required protection or every privacy feature as a blanket troubleshooting step.

Verify: Repeat the same video comparison. If one extension change consistently affects playback, check that extension’s documented site-specific options; keep unrelated protections in their original state.

Fix 2: Clear Browser Cache or Selected Website Data

Symptoms:

The YouTube page loads, but videos won’t start

Thumbnails or comments look broken or out of date

What this tests: Cached files and website data are different. The Firefox procedure below clears browser cache, while Safari lets you select website data. Do not assume that every browser procedure removes only YouTube data or clears both cache and cookies. Check the categories and deletion scope before confirming.

Use the instructions for your browser:

Chrome: Follow Google’s desktop browsing-data guide. Open its data-deletion controls, inspect the time range and selected categories, and keep passwords and other data you do not intend to remove unchecked.

Follow Google’s desktop browsing-data guide. Open its data-deletion controls, inspect the time range and selected categories, and keep passwords and other data you do not intend to remove unchecked. Firefox: Mozilla’s cache-clearing guide uses Settings > Privacy & Security , then the browsing-data controls. To test only the cache, select the temporary cached files/pages category and leave unrelated categories unselected. This clears browser cache across sites; it does not select only YouTube or remove YouTube cookies. Labels vary by Firefox version.

Mozilla’s cache-clearing guide uses , then the browsing-data controls. To test only the cache, select the temporary cached files/pages category and leave unrelated categories unselected. This clears browser cache across sites; it does not select only YouTube or remove YouTube cookies. Labels vary by Firefox version. Safari: Apple’s website-data guide uses Safari > Settings > Privacy > Manage Website Data . Select the intended website entries before choosing Remove .

Apple’s website-data guide uses . Select the intended website entries before choosing . Edge: Use the installed browser’s privacy/data-clearing controls and its current help. Check the selected categories and scope before confirming; do not assume that Chrome’s labels are identical.

Deleting selected site data can affect sign-in state and preferences. Safari’s guide also warns that removing website data can affect other apps. Do not promise that a YouTube-only selection leaves every Google session or other app unchanged, and do not use Remove All when you mean to remove selected entries.

Verify: Reload the same video and note the result. Restore the intended sign-in state if needed before comparing with earlier tests; do not interpret a changed account state as proof that the cache was the cause.

Fix 3: Check Your Network and VPN Connection

Symptoms:

Constant buffering

Video stuck in low quality

“Connection to server lost” messages

What this tests: Compare the connection path while keeping the video, browser and account the same. A VPN comparison or lower-quality test can identify a useful difference without proving that the computer is healthy or the provider is at fault.

Fix:

Consider a permitted VPN comparison: If you control the VPN and can safely test without it, use that VPN’s documented disconnect/reconnect controls and record the original state. Skip this on networks requiring the VPN or where disconnecting would expose traffic you need protected.

Compare another permitted connection: Test another device or network if available and note which variables changed. Do not restart a shared or managed router without permission and its normal restart procedure.

Test another device or network if available and note which variables changed. Do not restart a shared or managed router without permission and its normal restart procedure. Compare wired access if available: An existing Ethernet connection can provide another test. You do not need to buy a particular cable class or adapter merely to establish whether this playback problem is network-related.

An existing Ethernet connection can provide another test. You do not need to buy a particular cable class or adapter merely to establish whether this playback problem is network-related. Lower the video quality: Click the gear icon in the player, choose Quality, and pick a lower setting such as 480p. YouTube’s playback help page lists the recommended speed for each resolution.

Verify: Record whether the same video changes with the connection path or selected quality. Restore the VPN if used. This comparison identifies an area to investigate; it does not rule out local VPN software, filtering or browser behavior.

Fix 4: Update Your Browser

Symptoms:

Messages saying your browser isn’t supported

Missing player features

Playback errors that started suddenly

Fix: Use the browser’s current update instructions and save open work before a required restart.

Chrome: Google’s update guide uses Help > About Google Chrome ; the page checks for updates and offers Relaunch when needed.

Google’s update guide uses ; the page checks for updates and offers when needed. Firefox: Follow the steps in Mozilla’s update guide for your installed copy, and save open work before Firefox restarts.

Follow the steps in Mozilla’s update guide for your installed copy, and save open work before Firefox restarts. Safari on Mac: Follow Apple’s current Mac Software Update instructions: open Apple menu > System Settings > General > Software Update, then inspect the update offered for your Mac and follow its prompts. Use Apple’s alternative instructions if your older macOS has different controls.

This is an older Chrome About-page example. Use your installed version and the current update status; the pictured version number is not the release to install.

Verify: Record the installed browser version and complete any required relaunch. Test the same video after the browser restarts.

Fix 5: Toggle Hardware Acceleration

Symptoms:

Black screen with audio

Green or flickering video

Browser crashes during playback

What this tests: Rendering settings are one possible factor. Google’s green-screen guidance first suggests another browser and then a hardware-acceleration test. It does not establish that almost every black screen has that cause.

If the problem persists after the earlier comparisons, use the current help for your browser to find its graphics/hardware-acceleration control. In Chrome, inspect Settings > System for the graphics-acceleration option. Record its starting position, test the opposite setting, and restart the browser as requested. Other browsers can have different controls; do not guess a Safari setting from a Chrome illustration.

Restart the browser after changing the setting.

Verify: Repeat the same video. If the change makes no difference, restore the original setting. If it consistently changes the rendering failure, keep that result for browser or device support rather than treating it as proof of a particular driver fault.

Fix 6: Check Whether YouTube Is Down

Symptoms:

YouTube fails on every device and every network

Friends are complaining about the same problem

What this tests: Compare whether the failure is widespread, account-specific, or limited to one connection.

Fix: If practical, compare another device on a different network and the same account. Consult current YouTube help or official communications for a known issue. Community outage reports are indicators, not confirmation of the cause on your connection. If the service reports an interruption, follow its guidance and retry later.

Verify: Retry the same video after the reported interruption and record whether your own failure clears.

Fix 7: Try a Different Browser, Profile, or Device

Symptoms:

YouTube works in Edge but not Chrome (or the other way around)

YouTube works on your phone but not on your computer

What this tests: Browser profiles can differ in accounts, cookies, permissions and configuration. A second profile or browser is a comparison, not proof that the first profile is damaged.

Fix:

Open the same video in another supported browser already installed on your computer.

If the installed browser offers a guest or separate profile, use it for a comparison without deleting the original profile.

Compare the account, extensions and permissions before deciding what to repair. Do not move all your data or discard the existing profile just because the comparison works.

Verify: Record which browser/device/network/account combinations work. The pattern can guide support, but different login states and content restrictions can also explain different results.

YouTube Error Messages Explained

The exact wording of these messages can vary a little.

Message What to check Try “An error occurred. Please try again later.” A general playback error Compare extensions, site data, browser, connection and account state “Something went wrong. Refresh or try again later.” A general playback or page-loading failure Reload, then use the relevant comparisons “Connection to server lost” Compare the connection path, service information and browser Fix 3 Ad blocker warning or pop-up Follow the displayed instructions and compare the relevant extension Fix 1 “Video unavailable” Check the video notice and account/content availability Compare another video; do not assume a browser fix bypasses a restriction “Sign in to confirm your age” Follow the account and age instructions shown by YouTube Use YouTube’s official age-verification process; signing in alone does not guarantee access “Your browser can’t play this video” Check browser support, version and playback configuration Update and compare another supported browser

YouTube’s age-restricted viewing guidance says those videos are unavailable to signed-out viewers and viewers under 18. Some viewers may also be asked to verify their age. Follow the official on-screen instructions; browser troubleshooting does not remove those viewing restrictions.

Platform-Specific Fixes

On Windows

For a persistent rendering problem, use your computer manufacturer’s current graphics-driver guidance and the recorded result of Fix 5. Do not download a driver from a generic repair advertisement. This guide does not recommend Windows Network reset as a routine YouTube step; it is a larger network change than the browser comparisons above.

On macOS

Use Apple’s update instructions for your installed macOS version when troubleshooting Safari. If a VPN or content-filter product is involved, inspect that product’s documented settings or ask its administrator; do not delete network filters or profiles just because a video fails.

On the Web (Any Browser)

Check the browser’s current site-permission help if a required site feature is blocked. Record the actual warning or blocked resource. Keep protections in place unless a specific, reversible site-level comparison is appropriate and permitted; avoid lowering the browser’s overall security level.

Settings to Check

Extensions: Keep the original states in your notes and test relevant ones individually.

Keep the original states in your notes and test relevant ones individually. Site data: Inspect what will be deleted before confirming. Keep data you do not intend to remove.

Inspect what will be deleted before confirming. Keep data you do not intend to remove. Rendering setting: Restore it if the comparison makes no difference.

Restore it if the comparison makes no difference. VPN or filter: Follow the product’s documented controls and restore required protection after a permitted test.

Getting Help

If nothing above worked, collect some basic details first. Note your browser name and version (from the About page), your operating system, the exact error message, and whether the problem happens on other devices. Then use the linked current YouTube playback troubleshooting page or its Help Community. Include what changed during each comparison without posting private browsing history or credentials.

Prevention Tips

Keep your browser updated: Let it update automatically and relaunch it when it asks.

Let it update automatically and relaunch it when it asks. Keep track of browser changes: Note whether a failure begins after an extension or setting changes.

Note whether a failure begins after an extension or setting changes. Clear data for a reason: Use targeted clearing when troubleshooting points to it, rather than deleting useful data on a fixed schedule.

Use targeted clearing when troubleshooting points to it, rather than deleting useful data on a fixed schedule. Diagnose before buying: Compare existing wired and wireless options before concluding that a new router, cable or mesh system is needed.

Help & Answers Frequently Asked Questions What does a private-window or second-browser test prove? It gives you a comparison. Check the account, extensions and permissions before deciding which variable changed. It does not by itself prove that an extension or damaged profile caused the failure. Should I clear all browser data or reset Windows networking? Start with the relevant browser-specific instructions and inspect what will be removed. This walkthrough does not require a Windows Network reset. Keep unrelated data and settings when testing a narrower change. What should I do when a video is black or green but audio works? Compare another browser, then use the reversible rendering-setting test in Fix 5 if appropriate. Record the result and restore the setting if it makes no difference. Do I need YouTube Premium to fix playback problems? Try the documented browser and connection checks before considering a subscription. YouTube Premium is an optional ad-free viewing product; buying it is not this guide’s troubleshooting step. What should I do if YouTube isn’t working on my smart TV instead of my browser? Check our guide to fixing YouTube on smart TVs and streaming devices, or Google’s TV troubleshooting page. The steps for TVs are different.

Wrapping Up

Keep the comparisons small: one video, one browser change, and a recorded result. Restore ineffective changes and use the actual error plus the working/failing combinations when asking for help. Avoid a network reset, blanket security changes or unnecessary purchases to solve an unverified cause.

Step Action Applies To 1 Disable ad blockers and extensions All browsers 2 Clear cache or selected website data; check deletion scope All browsers 3 Compare connections and restore any permitted VPN test Windows, macOS 4 Update browser All browsers 5 Test the documented graphics-acceleration control Chrome; other browsers need their own vendor procedure 6 Check for YouTube outages Everyone 7 Try another browser, profile, or device Windows, macOS

Last updated: October 16, 2026 | Applies to YouTube in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari on Windows and macOS