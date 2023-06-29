The Tour de France is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious cycling events. This year’s Tour de France is the 110th running of the annual men-only cycling race. Twenty-two teams will cycle 2,115 miles (3,404 kilometers) over 21 stages from Spain to France.
Staying by the road to watch participants cycle is free. Many local and international media outlets will also provide free-to-air coverage via cable or digital streaming. This article highlights streaming platforms where you can watch the Tour de France online without cable TV.
2023 Tour de France: Schedule and Route
This year’s Tour de France will run from July 1st through July 23rd. There’ll be two rest days and 21 stages—eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages, and one individual time trial.
Here’s a rundown of the 2023 Tour de France schedule, route, and stage distance:
|Stage(s)
|Date
|Route/Course (Start and Finish Cities)
|Distance (km)
|1
|Saturday, July 1st
|Bilbao > Bilbao
|182
|2
|Sunday, July 2nd
|Vitoria-Gasteiz > Saint-Sébastien
|209
|3
|Monday, July 3rd
|Amorebieta-Etxano > Bayonne
|187.5
|4
|Tuesday, July 4th
|Dax > Nogaro
|182
|5
|Wednesday, July 5th
|Pau > Laruns
|163
|6
|Thursday, July 6th
|Tarbes > Cauterets-Cambasque
|145
|7
|Friday, July 7th
|Mont-De-Marsan > Bordeaux
|170
|8
|Saturday, July 8th
|Libourne > Limoges
|201
|9
|Sunday, July 9th
|Saint-Léonard-De-Noblat > Puy De Dôme
|182.5
|10
|Tuesday, July 11th
|Vulcania > Issoire
|167.5
|11
|Wednesday, July 12th
|Clermont-Ferrand > Moulins
|180
|12
|Thursday, July 13th
|Roanne > Belleville-En-Beaujolais
|169
|13
|Friday, July 14th
|Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne > Grand Colombier
|138
|14
|Saturday, July 15th
|Annemasse > Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil
|152
|15
|Sunday, July 16th
|Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil > Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|179
|16
|Tuesday, July 18th
|Passy > Combloux
|22.4
|17
|Wednesday, July 19th
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc > Courchevel
|166
|18
|Thursday, July 20th
|Moûtiers > Bourg-En-Bresse
|185
|19
|Friday, July 21st
|Moirans-En-Montagne > Poligny
|173
|20
|Saturday, July 22nd
|Belfort > Le Markstein Fellering
|133.5
|21
|Sunday, July 23rd
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines > Paris Champs-Elysées
|115.5
Where to Watch Tour de France Online
Live coverage for the 2023 Tour de France will be available in over 200 countries. Some official broadcasters include Eurosport, bein Sport, NBC, FloBikes, Peacock, ITV, and GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN).
You can watch the 2023 Tour de France on the streaming platforms below if you don’t have cable TV.
Peacock TV
Peacock TV will provide live coverage of all 2023 Tour de France races to Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The streaming service will also broadcast pre-race shows, post-race highlights, cyclist interviews, stage recaps, and more.
Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan costs $4.99/month, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $9.99/month.
YouTube TV
You can follow live actions from the Tour de France on YouTube TV through the NBC Sports channel. Subscribe to YouTube TV ($72.99/month) or join a family-sharing group to stream the event on your streaming device.
YouTube TV is available on mobile devices (Android/iOS), gaming consoles (PS5/PS4/Xbox), and streaming media players (Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, etc.). Check out the various devices and platforms that support YouTube TV.
FloBikes
FloBikes is an official partner of the Tour de France bicycle race in Canada. Install the FloBikes app on your streaming device and buy a PRO subscription ($29.99/month or $150/annual) to watch the Tour de France online.
You can also stream the Tour de France on FloBikes’ website using Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.
fuboTV
If you have a fuboTV subscription, you can watch the Tour de France on the NBC channel. All fuboTV plans (starting at $74.99/month) have the NBC channel and a seven-day free trial for new users.
fuboTV is only available in the United States and U.S. territories. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the Tour de France on fuboTV outside supported regions.
Hulu Live TV
You can stream all 21 stages of the Tour de France anywhere on NBC with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu’s Live TV plans include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The ad-supported Live TV subscription goes for $69.99/month, while the ad-free plan costs $82.99/month.
Sling TV
The 2023 Tour de France will be available to Sling TV subscribers on the NBC channel. With a Sling TV “Blue” plan ($45/month), you can watch the Tour de France online on any Sling-supported device. Although Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, new users get a $15 discount on their first subscription.
Eurosport
Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2023 Tour de France in Europe. Buy an Eurosport Pass and install the Eurosport Player or Eurosport app on your streaming device. You can also stream Eurosport on your computer using web browsers.
The Eurosport Pass subscription fee will vary depending on your region/country and the subscription length—monthly or annual. Refer to Eurosport’s support website for more information about Eurosport Passes.
ITVX (formerly ITV Hub)
ITV will broadcast the 2023 Tour de France on the ITV4 channel in the United Kingdom. You can stream all 21 stages on your phone, computer, and other devices through the iTVX app or website.
You need an ITVX Premium subscription (£5.99/month or £59.99/year) to access the ITV4 channel. First-time subscribers get a 7-day trial to test the service without payment.
GCN+
GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN) is one of the best streaming platforms for cycling content—bike races, shows, documentaries, etc. The streaming provider is a broadcast partner for the 2023 Tour de France in Europe.
Buy a GCN+ subscription ($8.99/month or $49.99/annual) to access the Tour de France live stream on GNC. Stream the races via the GCN app on your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, or Samsung TV.
You can also watch via supported web browsers—Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.
Don’t Miss the Action
Peacock TV offers the cheapest plan to watch the 2023 Tour de France online in the United States. Use Eurosport or GNC+ if you’re outside the U.S.
Race highlights, cyclist interviews, and other post-race content will be available on the Tour de France YouTube channel.