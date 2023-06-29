The Tour de France is one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious cycling events. This year’s Tour de France is the 110th running of the annual men-only cycling race. Twenty-two teams will cycle 2,115 miles (3,404 kilometers) over 21 stages from Spain to France.

Staying by the road to watch participants cycle is free. Many local and international media outlets will also provide free-to-air coverage via cable or digital streaming. This article highlights streaming platforms where you can watch the Tour de France online without cable TV.

2023 Tour de France: Schedule and Route

This year’s Tour de France will run from July 1st through July 23rd. There’ll be two rest days and 21 stages—eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages, and one individual time trial.

Here’s a rundown of the 2023 Tour de France schedule, route, and stage distance:

Stage(s) Date Route/Course (Start and Finish Cities) Distance (km) 1 Saturday, July 1st Bilbao > Bilbao 182 2 Sunday, July 2nd Vitoria-Gasteiz > Saint-Sébastien 209 3 Monday, July 3rd Amorebieta-Etxano > Bayonne 187.5 4 Tuesday, July 4th Dax > Nogaro 182 5 Wednesday, July 5th Pau > Laruns 163 6 Thursday, July 6th Tarbes > Cauterets-Cambasque 145 7 Friday, July 7th Mont-De-Marsan > Bordeaux 170 8 Saturday, July 8th Libourne > Limoges 201 9 Sunday, July 9th Saint-Léonard-De-Noblat > Puy De Dôme 182.5 10 Tuesday, July 11th Vulcania > Issoire 167.5 11 Wednesday, July 12th Clermont-Ferrand > Moulins 180 12 Thursday, July 13th Roanne > Belleville-En-Beaujolais 169 13 Friday, July 14th Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne > Grand Colombier 138 14 Saturday, July 15th Annemasse > Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil 152 15 Sunday, July 16th Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil > Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc 179 16 Tuesday, July 18th Passy > Combloux 22.4 17 Wednesday, July 19th Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc > Courchevel 166 18 Thursday, July 20th Moûtiers > Bourg-En-Bresse 185 19 Friday, July 21st Moirans-En-Montagne > Poligny 173 20 Saturday, July 22nd Belfort > Le Markstein Fellering 133.5 21 Sunday, July 23rd Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines > Paris Champs-Elysées 115.5

Where to Watch Tour de France Online

Live coverage for the 2023 Tour de France will be available in over 200 countries. Some official broadcasters include Eurosport, bein Sport, NBC, FloBikes, Peacock, ITV, and GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN).

You can watch the 2023 Tour de France on the streaming platforms below if you don’t have cable TV.

Peacock TV will provide live coverage of all 2023 Tour de France races to Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The streaming service will also broadcast pre-race shows, post-race highlights, cyclist interviews, stage recaps, and more.

Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan costs $4.99/month, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $9.99/month.

You can follow live actions from the Tour de France on YouTube TV through the NBC Sports channel. Subscribe to YouTube TV ($72.99/month) or join a family-sharing group to stream the event on your streaming device.

YouTube TV is available on mobile devices (Android/iOS), gaming consoles (PS5/PS4/Xbox), and streaming media players (Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, etc.). Check out the various devices and platforms that support YouTube TV.

FloBikes is an official partner of the Tour de France bicycle race in Canada. Install the FloBikes app on your streaming device and buy a PRO subscription ($29.99/month or $150/annual) to watch the Tour de France online.

You can also stream the Tour de France on FloBikes’ website using Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.

If you have a fuboTV subscription, you can watch the Tour de France on the NBC channel. All fuboTV plans (starting at $74.99/month) have the NBC channel and a seven-day free trial for new users.

fuboTV is only available in the United States and U.S. territories. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the Tour de France on fuboTV outside supported regions.

You can stream all 21 stages of the Tour de France anywhere on NBC with a Hulu Live TV subscription. Hulu’s Live TV plans include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The ad-supported Live TV subscription goes for $69.99/month, while the ad-free plan costs $82.99/month.

The 2023 Tour de France will be available to Sling TV subscribers on the NBC channel. With a Sling TV “Blue” plan ($45/month), you can watch the Tour de France online on any Sling-supported device. Although Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, new users get a $15 discount on their first subscription.

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2023 Tour de France in Europe. Buy an Eurosport Pass and install the Eurosport Player or Eurosport app on your streaming device. You can also stream Eurosport on your computer using web browsers.

The Eurosport Pass subscription fee will vary depending on your region/country and the subscription length—monthly or annual. Refer to Eurosport’s support website for more information about Eurosport Passes.

ITV will broadcast the 2023 Tour de France on the ITV4 channel in the United Kingdom. You can stream all 21 stages on your phone, computer, and other devices through the iTVX app or website.

You need an ITVX Premium subscription (£5.99/month or £59.99/year) to access the ITV4 channel. First-time subscribers get a 7-day trial to test the service without payment.

GlobalCyclingNetwork (GCN) is one of the best streaming platforms for cycling content—bike races, shows, documentaries, etc. The streaming provider is a broadcast partner for the 2023 Tour de France in Europe.

Buy a GCN+ subscription ($8.99/month or $49.99/annual) to access the Tour de France live stream on GNC. Stream the races via the GCN app on your smartphone, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, or Samsung TV.

You can also watch via supported web browsers—Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

Don’t Miss the Action

Peacock TV offers the cheapest plan to watch the 2023 Tour de France online in the United States. Use Eurosport or GNC+ if you’re outside the U.S.

Race highlights, cyclist interviews, and other post-race content will be available on the Tour de France YouTube channel.