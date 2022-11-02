We send all sorts of things via email these days, from documents to photos. Whether for business or personal reasons, you may want to send an entire folder that contains many items.

You can send a folder using the default email application on Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, but you should reduce the size before you attach it. Compressing a folder makes it simpler for you to send and easier for your recipient to receive. Here, we’ll show you how to attach a folder to an email, starting with how to compress it.

Note: If you already have a third-party compression tool, you can use it instead of the instructions below for your device.

Attach a Folder to an Email on Windows

When you try to attach a folder to an email in Microsoft Outlook, you’ll notice that you cannot do so. Outlook doesn’t allow you to attach a folder directly to an email. However, once you compress it, you can attach it like any other file.

Compress the Folder

Locate the folder you want to send and right-click it. In the shortcut menu, select Send to and then Compressed (zipped) folder . This wording may differ depending on the version of Windows you use.

You’ll then see a ZIP file created in the same location as your folder with the same name. You can select the name to edit it or right-click the file and pick Rename if you like.

Add the File to an Email

Open Outlook and create a new email as you usually would. You can then attach your ZIP file (folder) in a few ways:

Drag the file into the body of the message window.

Select Attach File in the ribbon and choose the file in the Recent Items list.

in the ribbon and choose the file in the list. Pick Attach File > Browse This PC in the ribbon. Locate the ZIP file and select Insert .

Then, complete your email and send it on its way.

Your mail recipient simply unzips the file on their device like any other.

Attach a Folder to an Email on Mac

Mac works differently than Windows when attaching a folder to an email. You can do so without compressing the folder first. Apple Mail automatically creates a ZIP file for the folder for you when you send the email.

However, we’ll still include instructions for compressing the folder in case you prefer to do so yourself.

Compress the Folder (Optional)

Locate the folder you want to send and right-click it or hold Control and select it. In the shortcut menu, pick Compress [Folder name] .

You’ll then see a ZIP file pop up in the same spot as your folder with the same name. You can select the name to edit it or right-click and pick Rename .

Add the Folder or File to an Email

Open Mail and start a new message as you usually would. Then, you can attach the folder directly (or the ZIP file you created) in one of these ways:

Drag the folder or file into the body of the email message.

Pick File > Attach Files in the menu bar. Locate the folder or ZIP file and select Choose file .

> in the menu bar. Locate the folder or ZIP file and select . Select the Attach a document to this message icon (paperclip) in the toolbar. Locate the folder or ZIP file and pick Choose file .

You can then compose your message and send it to the recipient.

Your recipient can then unzip the file on their Mac or another device. If they use Mail on Mac, the file should automatically unzip for them.

Attach a Folder to an Email on Android

Before you can attach your folder to an email in Gmail on Android, you’ll need to compress it. If you try to attach the folder as is, it simply opens for you to see the individual files.

Compress the Folder

Open the Files app and locate the folder you want to send. Tap the left side of the folder to select it, and then tap the three dots on the top right. Select Compress . You’ll see your ZIP file created with the same name as your folder.

To rename it, select the file, tap the three dots on the top right, and pick Rename.

Add the File to an Email

Open Gmail and create a new email like normal. Tap the Paperclip icon at the top and pick Attach file . Locate the ZIP file in the Files app and select it. You’ll then see your compressed folder as a ZIP file in your email. Complete your message and press Send .

Your recipient can unzip the file on their Android phone or other devices as they usually would.

Attach a Folder to an Email on iPhone or iPad

Unlike the Mail app on Mac, you will need to compress your folder before you attach it to your email on iPhone and iPad. Like on Android, if you select the folder as the attachment, it simply opens for you to view the items.

Compress the Folder

Open the Files app and locate the folder you want to send. Tap and hold the folder to display the shortcut menu. Select Compress . You’ll then see a ZIP file created with the same name as the folder.

To rename it, tap and hold the file, then pick Rename.

Add the File to an Email

Open the Mail app and create a new message like usual.

Place your cursor in the body of the email to display the arrow above the keyboard. Tap that arrow until you see the row of icons, and pick the Attachment icon (document). Locate the ZIP file in the Files app and select it. When the ZIP file appears in the body of the email, compose your message and send it on its way.

Your recipient can then unzip the file on iPhone, iPad, or another device as usual.

If you or your recipient have an email file size limit, sending a folder is still doable after you compress it. For more, look at how to zip and unzip files in Linux.