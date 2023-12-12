Cash App is one of the most popular digital payment services for sending and receiving money to and from friends, family, and anybody else. You can use the app to send and receive funds from anywhere, at any time, for free. It’s usually pretty straightforward to receive Cash App payments, but there may be times when payment shows as completed and you don’t have the funds in your account.

There are a number of reasons why this could happen. Don’t panic! We’ll take you through them, and explain how to fix Cash App payment completed but not received in each instance.

Table of Contents

Why Is a Cash App Payment Completed But Not Received?

As we mentioned above, numerous factors could cause a payment in Cash App to show as completed even though the funds haven’t been received. Perhaps you tried to make a payment with poor internet connectivity. Maybe you’re using an expired card, have insufficient funds in your account, or have exceeded your daily limit. There could even be issues with Cash App’s server — or your bank’s server. Below, we’ll take you through each of these factors and show you how to resolve each one.

Check Your Internet Connectivity

You need a stable internet connection to use Cash App, so if you’ve tried to send a payment — or are waiting to receive a payment when connectivity is poor, this could result in the payment showing as pending. We’d recommend waiting until you’re in an area with better connectivity, such as high ground or a major city, before checking to see if your Cash App payment has been received.

Double Check Your Card’s Expiration Date

Another common reason why a payment may be stuck as pending and hasn’t been received is that the person sending the payment is using an expired debit card. Always check the expiration date on your card before using it to send payments via Cash App.

Check for Server Issues

If there’s a server problem with Cash App, or with your bank, this could lead to payments being delayed. A payment could show as pending for some time — usually more than two to three working days. If it’s an issue with your bank’s server, Cash App could show the payment as completed even though the funds haven’t arrived in your account.

You can use a site like DownDetector to check if Cash App’s servers are down. You could also use this to see if your bank’s servers are running normally. Another way to check is to look on Twitter, where you can contact customer support normally.

Check You Haven’t Exceeded Your Payment Limit

Cash App puts payment limits in place — a $250 per week sending limit and a $1,000 per month sending limit applies until you verify your account by sending over your name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Once you’re verified, you can send and receive up to $10,000 per week and $15,000 per month, with weekly limits resetting at 6 p.m. CST on Saturday and monthly limits resetting at 6 p.m. on the last day of the month.

There’s also a daily limit of $7,000 for sending and receiving funds, which resets at 6 p.m. CST daily. If you have exceeded these limits, that could be why your payment hasn’t been received.

Check Your Account for Suspicious Activity

If Cash App detects suspicious activity on your account, they may limit actions to protect you from being victim of a scam or fraud. Payments may be left as pending for hours or days while the Cash App team works to verify that it’s not a fraudulent transaction. In some cases, payments may even be blocked. If this has happened to you, and the payment in question is one that you know you’ve made or are expecting to receive, you can reach out to Cash App customer support for assistance.

Ensure There Are No Typos

It could be that there’s been a typo when sending or receiving a payment. For example, you or the person sending the payment may have accidentally typed a wrong digit or character when entering the phone number or Cashtag of the recipient. If you haven’t received a payment, always double check the sender typed your details correctly. If a payment you’ve sent hasn’t been received after a few working days (or instantly, if you used Instant Deposit), ensure there are no typos in the recipient’s details.

Check Which Payment Method Was Used

Cash App allows you to deposit funds in two ways, via an Instant Deposit or a Standard Deposit. An Instant Deposit charges a 1.5% fee and sends funds instantly to the recipient. A Standard deposit doesn’t charge any fees, but it can take a few working days before funds are received. If you see a payment marked as pending, it could be that the sender chose to send the funds via Standard Deposit. If you still haven’t received the payment after a few working days, you should contact Cash App customer support.

It’s worth noting here that if a payment is sent on weekends or public holidays and shows as completed but you don’t have funds in your bank account, you may need to wait two to three working days from the time it is marked as pending for it to arrive.

Be Patient if Your Completed Cash App Payment Hasn’t Been Received

If you’re experiencing Cash App payment completed but not received, it’s usually best to wait two to three working days to see if the payment arrives in your account, particularly if the transaction was completed on a weekend or public holiday. You could also contact the sender to check that they entered your Cashtag or phone number correctly and verify whether they chose an Instant or Standard Deposit.

If you’re particularly concerned that a payment hasn’t arrived in your account when it’s showing as completed, or if a payment has been pending for longer than expected, you can reach out to Cash App customer support.

Hopefully, this explains all the reasons why a completed Cash App payment may not have been received, and what to do if this happens to you. Before you go, we’ve got some fixes if CashApp isn’t working for any other reasons.