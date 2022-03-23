Amazon continually adds new benefits to the Amazon Prime subscription service. If you’ve taken a look at the extensive benefits recently, you probably noted Amazon Prime Gaming in the list.

In this article, we’ll explain what Amazon Prime Gaming is, whether it’s worth getting, and what rewards and free games you can receive as part of a subscription.

Table of Contents

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming (previously known as Twitch Gaming) comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime. In other words, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Gaming is a bonus that you receive for free.

Prime Gaming offers a handful of benefits, including free-to-play games, in-game loot, and a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel of your choosing. The rewards are constantly rotating, so there is always something new for you to get your hands on.

To activate Amazon Prime Gaming, all you need to do is link your Twitch account with the Amazon account that has an activated Prime subscription.

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. A student subscription offers six months free, then a 50% discount for up to 4 years.

The Benefits of Amazon Prime Gaming

If you’re wondering whether Amazon Prime is worth the cost, the first step is to look at everything the service offers.

For Amazon Prime Members, Prime Gaming brings several additional benefits, including:

Free games: Prime Gaming gives you access to several exclusive games which you can download for free and play forever.

Prime Gaming gives you access to several exclusive games which you can download for free and play forever. Prime Loot: A subscription to Prime gives you a chance to unlock in-game content for several popular games (these are listed below). To unlock these items, all you have to do is watch Twitch streams.

A subscription to Prime gives you a chance to unlock in-game content for several popular games (these are listed below). To unlock these items, all you have to do is watch Twitch streams. Twitch Subscription: Prime members get a free channel subscription on Twitch valued at $4.99 per month. With this, it’s possible to subscribe to any channel of your choice once per month and access channel-specific subscriber perks.

Exclusive Emoticons and Chat Color Options: Access several exclusive emoticons, including KappaHD, and set the chat to any color.

Access several exclusive emoticons, including KappaHD, and set the chat to any color. Member-only Chat Badge: A Prime membership grants you a crown icon badge next to your name in chat.

A Prime membership grants you a crown icon badge next to your name in chat. Extended Storage: Save your Twitch broadcasts for 60 days (rather than the usual 14-day limit).

What Free Games are on Amazon Prime Gaming?

There are currently six free games included with Prime Gaming. These games constantly undergo rotation, so every few months, there should be new freebies for you to choose from.

As of March 2022, the free Amazon games include:

Madden NFL 22 on Origin

Surviving Mars

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

looK INside

The Stillness of the Wind

Crypto Against All Odds

Pesterquest

To claim free video games on Prime Gaming:

Select Claim under each game you want to add to your library.

These games will now be accessible from your game library forever.

Note: Some Prime rewards are only available on PC (depending on whether they’re exclusive PC games). To receive available Prime Gaming rewards on Xbox or Playstation 5, you’ll need to link your Twitch account via the Twitch app.

What Loot Can You Get From Prime Gaming?

As with the free games, the in-game content that Amazon Prime Gaming members can unlock by watching Twitch streams is constantly changing. As of March 2022, the games which offer free loot include:

Blankos

Legends of Runeterra

RuneScape

World of Warships

Naraka

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Lost Ark

League of Legends

Roblox

Mobile Legends

Riders Republic

Dead by Daylight

Black Desert Mobile

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty

Grand Theft Auto Online

Lineage II

Warframe

PUBG

Call of Duty: Mobile

Valorant

Lords Mobile

Paladins

Destiny 2

SMITE

Guild Wars 2

Blade & Soul

Red Dead Online

War of the Visions

Fall Guys

Rainbow Six Siege

New World

Apex Legends

DOOM Eternal

Splitgate

Battlefield 2042

FIFA 22

Madden NFL 22

Rainbow Six Extractions

The Disadvantages of Prime Gaming

The main disadvantage of Prime Gaming is that an Amazon Prime subscription must be purchased to access it, even if you have no use for the rest of its features. This is unfortunate for some users because, as a separate subscription service, it might come at a cheaper monthly cost.

Additionally, unlike Twitch Turbo, Prime Gaming doesn’t grant you freedom of advertising on your Twitch channel. Of course, this only matters if you actively stream.

Is Amazon Prime Gaming Worth It?

If you’re an avid gamer, Prime Gaming is just another reason to get an Amazon Prime membership. It’s a great free bonus in an already stacked subscription service.

However, if you have no use for Amazon Prime’s main features, like faster delivery or the Prime Video streaming service, then Prime Gaming probably isn’t worth the entire cost of a Prime subscription.