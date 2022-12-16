When choosing a portable speaker, the most important thing is to find the right balance. The speaker needs the right amount of sound and bass to get the party going, but it also shouldn’t be too heavy to carry around.

The latest Motion Boom Plus speaker by Soundcore Anker has just what it takes to become the best portable outdoor speaker of 2022. Dive into our Soundcore Motion Boom Plus review to learn more about this Bluetooth speaker and see if it’s worth buying.

Table of Contents

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: First Impressions & Specs

The Motion Boom Plus is the latest addition to the line of Soundcore speakers by Anker. The Motion Boom speaker previously made our list of the best music gadgets to take on your next adventure (and we still stand by it), but the Plus model takes it even further.

While most portable Bluetooth speakers can provide background music to drown out the noises of the outdoors, the Motion Boom Plus has enough power to turn any outdoor gathering into a real party. It’s water-resistant, dust-resistant, and lightweight, making it perfect for taking with you to the beach or poolside.

Let’s take a look at the complete list of the Motion Boom Plus tech specs:

Dimensions: 15.31 x 5.51 x 7.7in (38.8 x 14 x 19.6cm)

Weight: 5.29 lbs (2.4kg)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm AUX input

Water & dust resistance rating: IP67

Output: 80W

Titanium drivers: 2 x 30W woofer, 2 x 10W tweeter

Extra features: PartyCast 2.0 / TWS

Battery: 13400mAh, up to 20 hrs of playtime

Price: $179.99 (Amazon).

Design and Unpacking

The Motion Boom Plus doesn’t have a flashy design with pulsing disco lights. It’s a black rectangle-shaped case with rounded corners with an old-school boombox vibe.

What’s in the Box

Here’s everything you’ll find when unpacking your Motion Boom Plus:

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth portable speaker

Detachable carrying strap

USB-C charging cable

Quick Start guide

Appearance-wise, Motion Boom Plus is similar to its predecessor – the Motion Boom. The new model has the same shape and Soundcore logo on the front grille. However, the Motion Boom Plus is much bigger and comes with a built-in handle and a carrying strap. That and the speaker being fully water- and dust-proof makes it perfect for outdoor activities.

Motion Boom Plus floats in the water, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it into a pool during the party. According to Soundcore, the speaker can survive up to 30 minutes in water, so make sure you get it out in time. Even though the speaker weighs 5.29 lbs, it’s easy to carry thanks to the handle and the adjustable strap you can use to put it over your shoulder.

On top of the speaker, you’ll find the control buttons beneath the handle. There’s a button to activate the Soundcore’s BassUp technology, a Bluetooth button, a power switch, and a button for enabling PartyCast. The buttons get illuminated when they’re in use. In the center of the panel, there’s a rubber strip with the volume controls and a play/pause button.

On the back of the speaker, you’ll find a USB-C charging port to charge the speaker, a USB-A port to turn your Motion Boom Plus into a power bank and charge other devices, and a 3.5mm headphone port for playback from devices that don’t support Bluetooth.

Sound Quality & Features

Soundcore as a brand is known for the high-quality sound that they offer for reasonable prices. The Motion Boom Plus follows this tendency with impressive 80W performance for a portable speaker of this size. The speaker’s two 30W woofers and passive radiators on the sides provide deep, powerful sound and bass, and the 10W tweeters allow you to hear every detail of the music. Add the subwoofer-like bass and thumping beats (courtesy of Soundcore’s proprietary BassUp technology), and you’ll get a real party speaker.

Motion Boom Plus also supports PartyCast mode. This means you can connect it to other Soundcore speakers that support this mode (like the Motion Boom) in TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode and get synchronized music and super powerful stereo sound.

One feature you won’t expect from a speaker of this size is the ability to use it as a speakerphone. The Motion Boom Plus has a built-in mic that allows you to take incoming calls. Even if you get a work call in the middle of a beach party while streaming music from your phone, the microphone is good enough to handle the call, and the quality improves the closer you are to the speaker.

The Soundcore App

Soundcore has an app that supports their headphones and speakers. It’s available for Android and iOS, and we recommend downloading it first thing after unpacking your Motion Boom Plus.

The primary function of this app is to deliver updates and firmware. Soundcore advises its users to update their devices to the latest firmware to ensure peak performance. Aside from firmware updates, the Soundcore app allows you to control the volume and the Extra Bass function from within the app, as well as set up the Auto Power Off function.

The most interesting part of the Soundcore app is the equalizer. If you want to tweak the sound of the speaker to fit exact specifications, you can create a Soundcore account and set custom EQ profiles for different occasions. If you don’t want to fiddle with the specs, you can use one of the presets available on the app – we recommend giving Soundcore Signature a try.

Battery Life

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus comes with an impressive 13400mAh battery. For comparison, that’s about double the largest capacity smartphones can offer in 2022.

This speaker can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for a party and even for a drive home. Although the exact playtime depends on various factors, it’s still more than the competitors have. The JBL Flip 6 that we tested has a max capacity of 12-hour playtime.

Thanks to the USB-A port, you can use your Motion Boom Plus as a power bank in case someone’s smartphone dies during the party.

Price & Competition

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has a lot of competition among portable Bluetooth speakers. The various portable speakers from JBL for every occasion – JBL Flip, JBL Charge, the latest JBL XTreme 3, the Sony SRS-XG300, the Tribit Stormbox Blast, and even the Motion Boom Plus’ predecessor – the Soundcore Motion Boom.

However, the winner becomes apparent when you consider the large battery life, the official water- and dust-proof rating (compared to the IPX7 rating on most portable speakers), and the powerful audio output the Motion Boom Plus offers.

The $179.99 retail price is just a cherry on top.

Should You Buy the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus?

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus by Anker is a great easy-to-carry speaker for anyone looking for a speaker that can cater to a variety of needs: from a small home gathering to a loud beach party. It might seem bulky at first, but it’s lightweight enough and makes up for the size in sound power and bass. And thanks to its reasonable price, the Motion Boom Plus is an excellent option even if you’re on a tight budget.