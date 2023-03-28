When you spend a lot of time playing video games or streaming, you want something more comfortable than a simple office chair. An ergonomic gaming chair explicitly made with your body dimensions in mind can immensely improve your gaming experience.

However, finding the right gaming chair for someone with an unconventional body type can be challenging. In this article, we handpicked the best big and tall gaming chairs with ergonomics better suited for tall people and those who prefer a little more room in their computer chairs.

Table of Contents

The Best Gaming Chairs for Big and Tall Gamers

So, what should you look for when choosing a heavy-duty gaming chair for a physically big and tall gamer? First, the chair should be broader and have an expanded height adjustment to encourage good posture while relieving back pain and stiffness. Lumbar support and cushioning are essential for the same reason.

A few companies offer a lifetime warranty on some parts of their gaming chairs. At the very least, look for 1-year or multiple years of warranty included with your chair, as that speaks to the quality of materials used in its production.

While high-quality materials and fabrics are important, ergonomics and adjustability still come first. The rest depends on your personal priorities and available budget.

Here are some of the best gaming chairs on the market, perfect for big guys and girls.

1. Secretlab Titan Evo XL 2022 Series : Best Overall

The Secretlab Titan Evo chair is a racing-style gaming chair that became available in XL size. It’s one of the most comfortable chairs on the market. It offers a lot of adjustability and lumbar support and comes with customizable armrests.

Titan Evo XL has a wide 19.3 inches seat with adjustable armrests on either side to add to the total width. The chair can support up to a 395-pound max load thanks to the sturdy structure. The height range for this chair is from 5’11” to 6’9” (with the minimum seat height of 18 inches, extendable to 22 inches). A few extras you’ll love include a magnetic neck pillow, a memory foam seat with cooling gel, and the tilting mechanism of the chair’s base, allowing you to comfortably sink back without sliding out of the chair.

Titan Evo XL is a highly stable and comfortable chair that also looks good. Secretlab offers several finishes and designs available for you to choose from. There’s a hybrid leatherette, a SoftWeave fabric, a NAPA leather, and an Exotic finish. You also get to choose from a dozen different colors and designs.

Price: from $584 on Amazon.

2. AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair : Runner Up

If you like the Titan Evo premium feel and high-end materials but want something a little more affordable with even more room, the AKRacing Masters Series Max chair is the next best option.

This gaming chair has an extended weight capacity of 400 pounds maximum weight and a 23.3” seat width. The wide seat allows you to sit in any position you like, while the head pillow, lumbar pillows, and adjustable armrests bring added comfort for your body and back support.

The AKRacing Masters Series Max is a racing-style chair with an aluminum base and upholstery made of breathable material – PU leather. This desk chair only comes in black, but you can choose from different color accents to fit better with your computer desk and the rest of your room.

With this chair, you get a five-year warranty for the PU leather cover and a crazy 10-year warranty for the steel frame, meaning this chair will last you a while.

Price: from $569 or $439 on Amazon.

3. AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL : Best Titan Evo Alternative

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL is a perfect choice for someone looking for a high-quality Titan Evo alternative. While visually, it looks different, it’s very similar to our favorite Titan Evo features-wise.

Kaiser 3 Xl is a spacious racing-style chair that comes with adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, two cutouts near the shoulder area for ventilation, and the seat cushion curved upward to help you sit comfortably in the middle of the chair. While this chair might seem like an average-sized chair at first, it’s still a throne, even for a big and tall gamer.

Kaiser 3XL has a Class 4 gas lift and a recline function, allowing you to tilt your chair back to 165 degrees. It has an ergonomic design, substantial foam padding, headrest cushioning, and a high back with adjustable lumbar support.

AndaSeat offers plenty of color options for the Kaiser 3XL upholstery, so you can choose a style that fits perfectly within your gaming room.

Price: from $499 on Amazon.

4. Homall Gaming Chair With Footrest : Best Budget Option

Finding an affordable gaming chair that fits a big and tall gamer is hard, but it’s not impossible. Homall has a series of tall office chairs that make for perfect big and tall gaming chairs for those on a budget.

The Homall Gaming Chair with Footrest is the latest edition of their line of gaming chairs. For just over $200, you get a racing chair with a steel frame, a removable footrest, and a backrest that can recline up to 180 degrees. This chair can hold up to 330 lbs thanks to its sturdy build quality.

Some other impressive features of this budget-friendly chair include a 360-degree swivel function for more freedom of movement while you’re seated, a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion, a high-density foam seat, and smooth PU casters to avoid damaging your floors. That makes Homall an excellent option for anyone looking for a comfortable high-back chair for PC gaming and other purposes.

Price: from $119.99 on Amazon.

5. Vertagear PL6800 : Best Heavy-Duty Chair

The Vertagear PL6800 can accommodate up to 400 lbs weight and is 5’9”- 6’8” in height, making it one of the most versatile big and tall gaming chairs on our list. All the chair’s seating components are padded with memory foam, making it a great ergonomic chair for any body type.

This chair offers the most inclusive height accommodation thanks to the strong gas cylinder and more than four inches of vertical leeway. The 4D armrests can incline up to 140 degrees. To control and adjust the height and tilt of your chair, you have to use two dials and a lever – while it’s different from other chairs, the system is still intuitive.

The PL6800 has a relatively simplistic style that will fit any room or office. Vertagear offers a wear & tear protection program, a three-year extended warranty, and a 10-year limited warranty on this chair to back up the promise of high-quality materials used in this chair.

Price: from $499.99 on Amazon.

6. E-Win Flash XL : Best Extra Tall Option

There are average big and tall gaming chairs, and there’s next level big and tall like the E-Win Flash XL series. If you’re looking for the largest option available, this one’s for you. This chair has an extra-durable metal frame construction and a 5-star wide aluminum base that supports up to 550 lbs max load.

The spacious 22-inch seat and a Class 4 lift that adjusts the seat height from 18.7 to 22.7 inches, together with an extra tall back, mean this chair can provide comfortable seating to the tallest gamers.

On top of the adjustable seat height, you get the adjustable tilt (85 – 155 degrees) with a locking mechanism, adjustable 4D armrests, and an adjustable backrest. This gaming throne also features high-density foam inside the seat to support your body weight.

All of that is covered by the long-lasting stain-resistant 2.0 PU leather. You can choose from a few different color options presented on the E-Win official website.

Price: from $469 on Amazon.

Time to Choose the Best Gaming Chair for You

The big and tall gaming chairs in this article are only the top picks we found when comparing the offers on today’s market. If you don’t see your dream gaming chair on the list or need an ergonomic office chair with slightly different characteristics, check out our buying guides with the best gaming chairs under $200 and the best office chairs under $100.