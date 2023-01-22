Are you looking for a new way to relax and unwind while discovering some of the most captivating stories in anime? Check out the best anime on Hulu! This streaming service has an impressive collection of classic and newly released Japanese anime films and series. You’ll have your pick from action-packed adventures, heartwarming romances, riveting science fiction tales, and plenty of comedy.

So whether you already love anime or are just curious about diving into the art form, our pick of the 20 best anime movies and series will satisfy you.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 7.2

If you ever wondered what Walking Dead would look like if it were set in a Japanese high school, you should check out this series. When the zombie apocalypse started, the world certainly changed for high school students Takashi Komuro and Rei Miyamoto. They have only their fellow students and professors to rely on, but can they trust each other? Takashi and Rei will have to work through their strained friendship to survive.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 8.4

This series is an anime adaptation of a manga of the same name, created by Kōhei Horikoshi. The world of My Hero Academia is one where 80% of the population has superpowers, known in the series as the Quirk. But the story follows a young boy, Izuku Midoriya, born without the Quirk. Nevertheless, he enrolled in an academy for superheroes, U.A. High School, with the help of Japan’s mightiest hero that passed his Quirk onto Izuku. The series on Hulu has six seasons, and the upcoming 7th season should be the last one.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Dark Fantasy, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 9.1

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime shows ever. It received its conclusion with the 4th and final season airing in 2022 on Hulu. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where titans roam the earth seeking its destruction. Humanity is confined in walled cities where they still have some chance of survival. The main character, Eren Jaeger, joins the Survey Corps to fight the titans, but he discovers that he can transform into a titan. This new knowledge helps him in his fight but also unravels some of the titans’ secrets.

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Adventure, Crime

IMDB score: 8.9

Hulu airs the original Cowboy Bebop, the animated series that, even though it had only 26 episodes, turned out to be a fan favorite. This anime mixes sci-fi, noir, and western genres into the adventure of a lifetime for a group of bounty hunters. However, they often have to fight past life’s enemies, confront problems, and look into their past for answers. Cowboy Bebop was such a popular show that Netflix produced a not-so-popular live-action version.

Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Cyberpunk

IMDB score: 8

Akira was one of the early anime movies that helped transform the medium and bring it to a wider audience. People who preferred full-length movies were now able to enjoy anime too. Akira is set in a dystopian future where military occupation and war are a constant threat. The story follows the leader of a biker gang, Shōtarō Kaneda, who discovers that his childhood friend has telekinetic powers that can destroy the city and possibly even the world. As a result, life in Neo-Tokyo became even more challenging for the pair.

Genre: Mystery

IMDB score: 9

Light Yagami, a high school student, holds the power of life and death in his hands. He has the Death Note in his possession, a book capable of ending the life of anyone whose name is written in it. Light uses this book to eliminate bad people. Unable to deal with such power, he develops an alter ego, a God-like Kira, in whose name a cult rises. Light is chased by an enigmatic investigator known only as L. Can death save the world from evil, or will death result only in even more evil? Death Note is an all-time favorite.

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

IMDB score: 8.6

Hulu airs four Naruto series, but the best among them is the first sequel to the original, known as Naruto Shippūden. This sequel takes place two years after the first Naruto. The hero, Naruto Uzumaki, returns to his village on his quest to become the Hokage, the leader. But returning brings new challenges for our hero. First, Naruto must reconnect with the people and his old friends before continuing the training and meeting his final destiny.

Genre: Comedy, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 8.7

If you never watched One Punch Man, you’ve probably heard about it because of all the memes.

Saitama is the most powerful hero in the world. He can defeat any foe he meets with a single punch. Even though he is considered the greatest, he is a humble man. Saitama has one desire, to find a worthy challenge. His search for this great foe that will take his one punch and survive leads to some comedic scenes that will keep you laughing for a long time.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

IMDB score: 8.9

This show has such a humble name for a complex anime series with over 900 episodes. It started in 1999, and it’s still ongoing! Monkey D. Luffy is a young man who gained extraordinary power after eating the Dragon Fruit. He and his company of Straw Hat Pirates go on a series of adventures while trying to find a legendary treasure called One Piece that will supposedly make Monkey the Pirate King.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 9.1

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is not a sequel to the 2003 anime series Fullmetal Alchemist. It is a faithful adaptation of the original manga. It was created because the older anime version strayed away from the original storyline.

Edward and Alphonse are brothers living in an alternate steampunk universe. They use their alchemy powers to bring back their mother from the dead. They failed, but they also had to pay a very high price. Edward lost an arm and a leg, while Alphonse lost his whole body. His soul is now bound to earth only by a metal suit of armor.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy

IMDB score: 8.2

Bleach is the story of a high school student, Ichigo Kurosaki, who becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. His task is not only to guide human souls in the afterlife and defend them from evil spirits. In the process, he discovers that several of his schoolmates also have a unique set of powers. They team up to protect the world and save the Soul Society from the main villain, a breakaway ex-commander of the fifth division of Soul Reapers.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

IMDB score: 7.5

Pokemon is another anime franchise consisting of seven series based on the original Pokemon game series. All Pokemon series follow the adventures of Ash, a boy who wants to become a Pokemon Master by winning the Pokemon League tournaments. He trains these supernatural creatures together with his fateful companion Pikachu.

Genre: Sci-Fi&Fantasy, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 8.7

This series is set in the long-lost history of Japan. A demon attack killed Tanjiro’s parents and turned his sister into a demon. On his quest to avenge his family and to save the soul of his sister, teenager Tanjiro must become a demon slayer.

Demon Slayer has a sequel movie that easily topped all Japanese box offices and became the highest-grossing anime film of all time. When it comes to the US box office, the Demon Slayer movie managed to beat the Mortal Kombat reboot movie. This is a must watch.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

IMDB score: 7.7

The Dragon Ball franchise is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable anime series. The original series sprouted several movies, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly became a part of the canon. This movie reimagines the previous, Dragon Ball Z: The Legendary Super Saiyan. The story follows well-known heroes Goku, Vegeta, and company hunting down a Saiyan named Broly. However, This movie also focuses on the history and origin of Saiyans.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Adventure

IMDB score: 8.5

Based on one of the best-selling mangas, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the story of an incredible Joestar family and the adventures of its family members through various generations. They possess superpowers, and they must use them to combat powerful enemies. Each generation has one member whose name abbreviates to the JoJo from the title. The first is Jonathan Joestar and his nemesis is Dio, an immortal vampire.

Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 9

Hunter x Hunter is a modern fantasy anime series with complex characters and intriguing world-building. Young Gon Freecs wants to be a great hunter, just like his father was. He seeks great rare beasts in uncharted locations. With his friends, Leorio, Killua, and Kurapika, Gon starts an adventure around the world filled with supernatural occurrences.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Aci-Fi&Fantasy

IMDB score: 7.3

Sword Art Online is a franchise that sprouted out of the light novels of Reki Kawahara. The franchise now boasts an anime show with three seasons and several movies. The story of Ordinal Scale is set in between seasons 2 and 3 of the series, and it became the main story canon. Sword Art Online is a futuristic world; the main heroes are playing a virtual reality MMORPG, a video game. However, dark and ulterior events are set in place, and our heroes must overcome them to save reality.

Genre: Comedy, Action, Adventure

IMDB score: 7.9

Ranma ½ is one of the first anime to break out in the USA. The story follows a martial artist Ranma Saotome and his father. However, before the series’ events, the duo fell into an enchanted spring that put a spell on them. The curse transforms Ranma into a young girl and his father into a panda whenever they get exposed to cold water. This complicates their lives, especially the relationship between Ranma and his love Akane. But the curse is also the source of many comic scenes in the series.

