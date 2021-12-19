Learning programming on your own is a great way to make a career in tech. It’s a growing professional field, and you can expect a lot of stimulating work if you choose this career path.

The best part about it is that you don’t need a degree to become a programmer. Instead, you can take programming classes or learn to code independently using online tutorials. We rounded up the best YouTube channels to help you learn how to program on your own.

Subscribers: 399k

Best Video / Playlist: Tutorials

If you’re an absolute beginner, one of the best places to start is the Treehouse YouTube channel. They have an excellent playlist called Tutorials with short videos on how to get started in programming, beginning with how to choose your first programming language.

Aside from the actual tutorials that teach you coding, you can find a ton of helpful content on this channel and learn more about different roles in the tech industry.

If you enjoy their videos, you can check out the Treehouse website, which offers a selection of online courses on coding, design, front-end development, and more.

Subscribers: 794k

Best Video / Playlist: HTML Tutorials For Beginners

The Net Ninja is a YouTube channel where you can find all sorts of coding tutorials that can help you develop basic, intermediate, and advanced programming skills.

Shaun Pelling, the creator of the channel, creates short (under 15 mins) and straightforward videos that focus on taking you through all of the stages of learning. You won’t find entertaining videos, live streaming, or tech news on this channel. It’s all about pure knowledge only.

The Net Ninja features multiple playlists on different programming languages that you can use to organize your learning process the way you want.

Subscribers: 359k

Best Video / Playlist: How to Build a Responsive Website From Start to Finish

For those who already know the basics and want to improve rapidly, DevTips is an excellent channel for enhancing your skills. Here you can learn about web development, coding CSS, HTML5, and more. Channel creator Travis Neilson teaches most of the tutorials and invites occasional guest tech experts.

If software and web development are something you’re interested in, you’ll find a lot of helpful information on this channel. DevTips also regularly posts videos with tips for people planning to start a career in tech.

Subscribers: 747k

Best Video / Playlist: Web Development Tutorials For Beginners

LearnCode.academy is another great YouTube channel for beginner programmers. The channel creator Will Stern posts tutorials where he teaches many complicated topics like how to build interactive websites and use JavaScript frameworks in a simple way.

Aside from the tutorials, you’ll also find career advice and tips on getting started as a professional programmer on this channel.

Subscribers: 2.58M

Best Video / Playlist: Less CSS Tutorials for Beginners

Thenewboston is one of the biggest YouTube channels that teach programming. With over 2.5 million subscribers, you can be sure that all these people have subscribed for a reason and that you’re in the right place if your goal is to learn to code.

The channel’s packed with thousands of lesson videos on HTML5, JavaScript, C, C++, Python, PHP, and more. Whether you’re looking to learn programming, web design, or software development, this channel is a good place to start.

Subscribers: 2M

Best Video / Playlist: Beginner’s Questions

Programming with Mosh is a great place to start for any beginner programmer. This channel comes with a ton of beginner-level lessons and tutorials perfect for those who want to learn Python, Java, JavaScript, and more.

If you’re just starting your journey into programming, we recommend that you check out the Beginner’s Questions playlist at Programming with Mosh. He covers all of the basics that you need to know before diving into the learning process. Plus, you’ll probably find answers to some of the questions you have there.

Subscribers: 1.15M

Best Video / Playlist: Learn in One Video

If you’re eager to learn to program but are also pressed for time, your perfect first (and only) stop is the Derek Banas channel.

Derek Banas’ channel has a great selection of videos catered towards people new to coding. One of the best playlists on this channel is Learn in One Video, where you can do just that — learn all the basics about a complicated topic (like C++ programming) simply by sitting through one video.

Subscribers: 4.28M

Best Video / Playlist: Learn HTML and CSS3 From Scratch

FreeCodeCamp is a great YouTube channel that can replace a full-length programming course for you. If you want to learn to code but don’t want to spend money on online classes, FreeCodeCamp is a perfect substitute.

You’ll mostly find lengthy several-hour-long videos on this channel explaining the basics of using programming languages. However, after completing one of these tutorials, you’ll be able to learn everything there’s to know about programming tools like Python or Java to start your first coding projects.

Subscribers: 1.32M

Best Video / Playlist: Beginner’s Guide to Machine Learning in JavaScript

The Coding Train takes a more creative approach when teaching their subscribers programming. The channel creator, Daniel Shiffman, is always present in his videos and entertainingly presents information. For example, he has a whistle to demonstrate that The Coding Train is departing at the start of each tutorial video.

Excellent graphics accompany all videos to visualize the information. Aside from the explanatory shorts and tutorials, The Coding Train often features creative challenges that you can solve and watch live streams where he often invites different tech experts to join him.

Subscribers: 337k

Best Video / Playlist: How to Make Your First Website

LevelUpTuts, which stands for Level Up Tutorials, is a YouTube channel with a self-explanatory name. It’s a collection of over a thousand short video tutorials on web development, programming, and design.

The videos on LevelUpTuts normally don’t run longer than 10 mins, and you can cover a single topic in 5-10 short tutorials. If you’re a learner with a short attention span and don’t think you can manage to sit through hours of lessons, this channel is a perfect choice for you.

It’s Never Too Late To Start Learning Programming

It doesn’t matter when you start learning to code — when you’re still a kid or as a full-grown adult and a professional. Learning to code can broaden your career opportunities and keep your brain sharp. The best part about it is that you can do it all without leaving your house, thanks to these educational YouTube channels.

Are you looking to learn programming on your own? What YouTube channels have you discovered so far? Share your experience with programming tutorials in the comments section below.