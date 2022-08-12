TVs have been part of our lives for decades. But now and then, they break or need an upgrade. When a TV breaks beyond repair, it is only natural to replace it as soon as possible. But what to do with the old, broken TV? Putting it in a trash bin is not an option; it is even illegal in most places. Some TVs, mainly the ones with LCD screens, are hazardous to the environment. You must dispose of the old TV properly, and there are several ways to do it.

It doesn’t matter if the TV you’re trying to get rid of has a broken screen, dead pixels, fried circuit boards, or a dead motherboard. You can always do something with it, and some people would even want to buy it. So, here’s everything you can do with a broken TV that you can’t fix.

First Check the Warranty

Sometimes even new TV sets break down, and the manufacturers would gladly replace them when still under warranty. Just note that cracked screens or visible dents and scratches will often disqualify your device for a warranty claim.

Some TV manufacturers will offer to repair your broken TV; if this is not possible, they will give you a new one. Most companies issue a one-year warranty, so check the date you purchased your TV.

If the manufacturer accepts your warranty claim and issues a new device, you should consider buying an extended warranty for your new TV. It will last you up to three years, but it will also have a more comprehensive coverage than the initial manufacturer warranty.

Sell Your Broken TV For Cash

You can cover the costs of getting a new TV by selling your broken TV for cash. Then, think of buying a new smart TV with a Wi-Fi receiver that you can turn into an entertainment center.

But let’s be honest, selling old TVs is not as easy as it used to be. Especially the old, cathode-ray tube (CRT) ones. Even recycling these oldies is difficult as many recycling centers will not accept them. Those that would ask for a fee so they take it from your hands. But all this doesn’t mean it is impossible to sell old TVs. Many people still find a use for them. They either use them for parts or simply create something new and useful with DIY projects. You know what they say: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. So here are some places where you can try selling your old broken device.

Craigslist will allow you to sell your old broken tv locally and skip all the delivery expenses. If you are unsure what price to put for your listing, just check other ads for similar models.

Don’t forget to write an informative description of the TV you are selling. Include the brand, model, type of the screen, and any possible breaks and damages it might have. This way you will be contacted only by those buyers who want your tv.

eBay has over 180 million prospective shoppers, and it is a great place where you can find someone interested in buying a broken tv. eBay operates across the country, and you should expect delivery costs that will cut your earnings. You can avoid this by opting for local pick-up only.

Unlike Amazon, it is free to sell used items on eBay, but keep in mind you will have to pay a fee once your TV gets sold. Consider adding the fee into the initial asking price. That way, you won’t lose much of your earnings.

Facebook Marketplace is Facebook’s platform for selling and buying used and new stuff. You can find anything there, from pet equipment, real estate, and used electronics. It is easy to find people near you who need a broken TV for parts or their next art project.

Sell It to the TV Repair Shops for Spare Parts

Repair shops usually buy broken TVs that they can refurbish and resell. However, they also need replacement parts; for this purpose, they sometimes buy old TVs that can’t be fixed. Anything from a power board, capacitor, or t-con board, to the power supply and inverter can be reused.

Don’t know how to find a nearby TV repair shop? Just ask Google or an alternative search engine. If you type something like “TV repair shop near me” you will get some good results.

This doesn’t mean you need to look specifically for TV repair shops. General electronic stores are also interested in old TVs and so are pawn shops.

Recycle Your Old TV

If you are not looking to sell your broken TV, and want to get rid of it, consider recycling. Depending on your location, throwing an electric appliance in regular trash might be illegal, and recycling might even be your only option. If you don’t know where to look for the companies that would take your old tv, here is a short list.

1. Your Local Landfill

Various landfills around the country have set up electronic recycling centers. Search the nearest landfill. Their website should have information such as what hours they work and if the electronic waste is picked up only on certain days.

You should be aware that some landfills will ask you for a fee when you bring them your TV. Others might take it for free. If paying is a problem for you, don’t worry, there are other recycling options.

The Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company has a very insightful website that will tell you where to find the nearest pickup point. They have many such locations across the country, but they don’t always operate at the same hours. The best you can do is give a local MRM Recycling point a call and ask when is the best time to bring your old TV.

MRM has a partnership with many electronic brands such as Toshiba, Vizio, TCL, and Polaroid, and it is this partnership that allows you to recycle your old TVs. In addition, their mail-back program and collaboration with UPS help you to drop off your TV at your local UPS office for free.

Learn all about different Samsung recycling programs on their website. The website will also show you the nearest place where you can take your used TV. But be careful as their programs are reserved only for Samsung TVs.

You can also mail back your Samsung TV by using Samsung’s recycling partners that are near you. The TV needs to weigh up to 50 pounds to benefit from this program. Also, the fees will differ depending on the recycling partner near you.

DIY Project Ideas With Broken TV

This one is for all the creatives out there. The broken TVs you can’t repair are excellent material for various art projects or tech gadgets that you might find useful. But remember that some TV components are hazardous for the environment and your health, and learn how to handle them safely.

1. Make a Light Panel Out Of The Old LCD Screen

This tip is for all photographers, videographers, and artists who need a powerful light source for their studios. Use your old LCD screen to make a powerful, daylight-emitting panel! All you need for this project is LED lighting strips, gaffer tape, the LCD screen, a screwdriver, and an optional new metal frame. To make the panel, replace the old CCFL bulbs that backlight the screen with new LED lights.

2. Make an Interesting Fish Tank

Have pet fish? How about making them a new, stylish home from your old TV? This simple DIY project will let you keep your old TV in your living room, but with a new purpose. This project is perfect for older Cathode TVs as they are bulkier and can serve as a vessel.

Simply cut the power source, remove the backplate and take out all electronics. Send off the old screen, and put an aquarium inside the TV box. Decorate it with typical water plants, stones, and a fish castle, or be more creative and make a modern apartment for your pet fish.

3. Make a Coffee Table

This DIY project can be as simple as buying some IKEA furniture legs and screwing them onto your old TV, preferably flat screen, to make a new coffee table. A broken screen can even give an artistic vibe to this whole project. So be creative and use the flat screen of your old LCD or LED TV to create a futuristic table.

What did you do with your old TV? Let us know in the comments below! Also, check out all the cool things you can do with old RAM if you have some old RAM sticks lying around.